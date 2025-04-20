Adopt Me Honey Badger: How to get, tricks, and more

A Honey Badger in Adopt Me is an ultra-rare pet that surpasses the cuteness of most other animals. It has a dark brown body that is covered with vanilla-white fur, giving it one of the most adorable textures. As a cherry on top, it also has two cute-looking black eyes that will immediately convince you to pet it.

Sadly, the Honey Badger isn't available to acquire in Adoption Island anymore. It left the game on March 28, 2025, after being replaced by the Tri-horned Treehopper. If you really want to adopt the Honey Badger, here's a workaround method for you.

How to get the Honey Badger in Adopt Me

The Honey Badger artwork (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the only way to get the Honey Badger in this Roblox title is by trading it with other players. You will have to find someone who already has one and is willing to trade it. While it is extremely difficult to find a player with this animal on a server, there's a way you can make this task relatively easy.

You can join the official Discord server of this experience, where all like-minded players exist. Once you are a part of the community, drop messages in the public channels to see if there's a user ready to trade. In case you find them, negotiate and get yourself a better deal to acquire the Honey Badger.

Those who had purchased the Honey Badger in Adopt Me earlier received its Newborn version at that time. To bolster the growth of a Newborn Honey Badger, they can do various activities with it. For example, players can play, feed, and bathe the pet to make it grow. For better results, the Age-up Potion can also be used on the pet. As it grows, it learns the following tricks.

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Joyful

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

Other variants of Honey Badger in Adopt Me

The Neon Cave (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the regular version of the Honey Badger, you can acquire a Neon and a Mega Neon variant of it. To get a Neon variant, you will need four Full Grown Honey Badgers. If you have them, go to the Neon Cave in Adoption Island. It is located under the bridge that connects the island with the tunnel.

Inside the Neon Cave, you will find four pedestals, on which you must keep the Honey Badgers. After doing so, all four pets will be fused, and you will get the Neon Honey Badger. Unlike the regular ones, a Neon pet has different growth stages, as mentioned below.

Reborn (Newborn)

Twinkle (Junior)

Sparkle (Pre-Teen)

Flare (Teen)

Sunshine (Post-Teen)

Luminous (Full Grown)

For the Mega Neon variant, you will need four Luminous Neon Honey Badgers. Leveling up a pet to its Luminous stage will require you to complete tasks and activities and use Age-up Potions.

FAQs

When was the Honey Badger introduced in Adopt Me?

The Honey Badger was introduced in this game on September 27, 2024.

Is the Honey Badger a legendary pet in Adopt Me?

No, the Honey Badger is an ultra-rare pet in this title.

Where is the Neon Cave in Adopt Me?

The Neon Cave is located under the bridge that connects the tunnel and Adoption Island.

