How to adopt Clover Cow in Adopt Me

Adopt Me's St Patrick's Day update featured a variety of new things, including quests and pets. The Clover Cow is one such pet you can adopt and grow in the game. However, due to the sheer amount of in-game content, it can be confusing to obtain and add this animal to your pet list.

Ad

Hence, this article offers a brief guide on how to find and obtain the Clover Cow in the game.

A brief guide to adopting the Clover Cow in Adopt Me

You can purchase the Clover Cow using the in-game money (Image via Roblox)

The Clover Cow is a limited-time rare pet in Adopt Me. This cute cow comes in white with orange hair and green clover marks over its body. There are two ways to adopt this pet in the game - you can either purchase it for $1,850 or trade for it with another player. To purchase this pet, enter the neighborhood and visit the St Patrick's Day event area. You can then click on the Clover Cow to purchase it.

Ad

Trending

The Clover Cow also has a variant called the Neon Clover Cow, which gives it a neon glow, allowing you and your pet to stand out among the masses. There is also a Mega Neon version of the Clover Cow that glows on the same spots but cycles through a variety of colors.

Visit the event area to find the pet (Image via Roblox)

Similar to other pets in the game, you can train your Clover Cow to do various tricks. Currently, you can teach the pet six tricks. Below is the complete list alongside the age when the cow can learn them.

Ad

Sit - Can be learned as a Newborn.

Can be learned as a Newborn. Joyful - Can be learned as Junior.

Can be learned as Junior. Beg - Can be learned as a Pre-Teen.

Can be learned as a Pre-Teen. Jump - Can be learned as a Teen.

Can be learned as a Teen. Trick 1 - Can be learned as a Post-Teen.

Can be learned as a Post-Teen. Trick 2 - Can be learned as a Full Grown.

Simply visit the school in the main area of the map and interact with the teacher. He will teach your pet a trick according to its age and you can then make them perform those actions.

Ad

Also check: 250 unique Adopt Me pet names

How to earn money in the game

Complete tasks to earn money (Image via Roblox)

Earning money can be slightly tough, especially if you're new to the game and aren't familiar with how things work. The best and easiest way to make money in the game is by completing tasks. You can click on the icon on the left side of the screen to open the task window. It tells you about the available tasks and how much money you can earn by completing them.

Ad

The tasks generally revolve around your pets. You can also focus on the ongoing events to earn money and other exclusive currency.

Also check: How to get Age Up potion in Adopt Me

FAQs about Adopt Me

What is the rarity of Clover Cow in Adopt Me?

Clover Cow is a rare pet in the game.

How much does Clover Cow cost in Adopt Me?

The Clover Cow costs $1,850.

Ad

Can you trade Clover Cow in Adopt Me?

Yes, you can trade Clover Cow with another player in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024