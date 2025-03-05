Adopt Me Ice Cream House update patch notes

Adopt Me released the Ice Cream House update on February 28, 2025, introducing frosty-themed decor with which you may adorn your virtual home. This update is light in terms of content, but if you have the Bucks to spare, you can get an assortment of nifty furnishings. You can also optionally purchase one item using Robux if you find it to fit the vibes of your house.

Let’s go over the Ice Cream House update in Adopt Me and see what it has added to the experience.

Patch notes for the Ice Cream House update in Adopt Me

Ice Cream-themed items (Image via Roblox)

Ice Cream House and furniture pack update.

19 new items are included in the aforementioned pack.

One item is available for Robux, and the rest can be bought using Bucks.

All non-Robux items can be bought for a total of 5,355 Bucks.

Furniture and items added with the Ice Cream House update

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Ice Cream House update introduces 19 unique pieces of furniture and items that can be used to set up and decorate your own Snow Cone Stand. You can purchase the following items from the house editing menu:

Snow Cone Stand: 60 Robux

60 Robux Ice Cream House: 2,150 Bucks

2,150 Bucks Popsicle Water Bowl: 143 Bucks

143 Bucks Banana Split Food Bowl: 143 Bucks

143 Bucks Ice Cream Sandwich Pet Bed: 159 Bucks

159 Bucks Popsicle Crib: 197 Bucks

197 Bucks Ice Cream Swirl Bed: 248 Bucks

248 Bucks Ice Cream Shower: 191 Bucks

191 Bucks Ice Cream Sandwich Fridge: 94 Bucks

Bucks Ice Cream Lamp: 43 Bucks

43 Bucks Melted Ice Cream Toilet: 58 Bucks

58 Bucks Ice Cream Shop Table: 26 Bucks

26 Bucks Ice Cream Shop Chair: 28 Bucks

28 Bucks Cone Vendor: 600 Bucks

600 Bucks Cup Vendor: 600 Bucks

600 Bucks Ice Cream Scoop Bowl: 225 Bucks

225 Bucks Ice Cream Sauce: 200 Bucks

200 Bucks Chocolate Wafer Topping: 125 Bucks

125 Bucks Cherry Topping: 125 Bucks

The Snow Cone Stand is unique — it allows you to sell Snow Cones to other players and earn Bucks in return. Not only is this item a great roleplaying asset, but it also lets you acquire Bucks fairly quickly.

It’s possible to receive the items listed above through trading, provided you find someone willing to give them away for something of equivalent value. This includes the Snow Cone Stand, which can only be acquired using Robux in normal gameplay.

FAQs

What was the Ice Cream House update about in Adopt Me?

The Ice Cream House update added themed furniture and decor to the experience, which can be bought using Bucks and Robux.

When was the Ice Cream House update added to Adopt Me?

The Ice Cream House update was added to the game on February 28, 2025.

How to get the Snow Cone Stand in Adopt Me

The Snow Cone Stand can be bought for 60 Robux from the house editing menu.

