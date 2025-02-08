Adopt Me Moon Egg guide

Adopt Me regularly introduces new Pet and Egg types with each event based on the campaign theme. The latest of these are the Moon and Royal Moon Eggs, which were added as a part of the Lunar New Year event. Made hatchable on February 7, 2025, the Moon Egg hatches into eight distinct extraterrestrial Pet types. The Eggs can be obtained from the Moon map.

Here’s what you need to know about the two Moon Egg types in Adopt Me.

The Moon Eggs in Adopt Me

The Moon Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Moon Egg is a new Egg type added to the game on February 4, 2025. This Egg and its rarer counterpart, the Royal Moon Egg, could not be hatched on release; instead, they had to be incubated until February 7, 2025, before hatching. Both of these Eggs can be hatched into one of eight different Moon-exclusive Pets after reaching the Moon.

Reaching the Moon is quite simple, only requiring you to interact with the spaceship. The spaceship is located next to the bridge near the entrance to the Adoption Island. Once you do so, a short cutscene will play while you are transported to the event map.

Directly in front of the spawn area is the Gumball Machine, where you can buy the Moon Egg for 750 Bucks. Additionally, you can interact with the Royal Moon Egg next to the machine to collect it, provided you have five Special Stars in your inventory. Alternatively, you can trade for the Moon Eggs as well. Since it is a common item at the moment, it should be easy to find players willing to trade for it.

Both Moon Eggs will remain available until February 14, 2025, after which they expire along with the Lunar New Year event.

Also read: Adopt Me Moon Update patch notes

Hatch rates for Moon Egg and Royal Moon Egg

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Upon hatching the Moon Egg or Royal Moon Egg, you will receive one of eight different Pets. These Pets belong to the Common, Uncommon, Rare, Ultra-Rare, and Legendary Rarities, with the rarer Pets having lower hatch chances. For the Moon Egg, the cumulative hatch chances for the respective rarities are 35%, 25%, 24%, 12%, and 4%.

The Royal Moon Egg, being the special counterpart to the Moon Egg, has better odds of giving you the Ultra-Rare and Legendary Pets. You are guaranteed Uncommon or higher rarity Pets by hatching this egg. Its odds of hatching Uncommon, Rare, Ultra-Rare, and Legendary Pets are 35%, 34%, 25%, and 6%, respectively.

Here are the different Pets you can obtain with both Eggs:

Common Hopbop

Uncommon Snorgle

Rare Moonpine

Rare Zeopod

Ultra-Rare Starmite

Ultra-Rare Puptune

Legendary Sunglider

Legendary Dimension Drifter

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get to the Moon in Adopt Me

You can reach the Moon area by interacting with the spaceship next to the bridge on Adoption Island.

How to get the Royal Moon Egg in Adopt Me

The Royal Moon Egg can be claimed after collecting five Special Stars found on the Moon and Adoption Island throughout the Lunar New Year event.

What is the hatch chance for Legendary Pets through the Moon Egg in Adopt Me?

The cumulative hatch chance for Legendary Pets is 6%, giving each Pet a 3% individual hatch chance.

