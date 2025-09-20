Adopt Me Pet Paints guide

The Adopt Me Pet Paints update was released on September 20, 2025, introducing a host of changes to the Pet coloring system. With the current system, you can freely change the colors on different sections of your Pet to mix and match its color palette. You can access the new Pet Paints feature at the Salon in Adoption Island, where you can also fulfill the Salon Need for your companion.
The Pet Paints update includes a large number of permanent changes to the game’s systems. Since these are not bound to time-sensitive events, you can take your time figuring out what you like best for your furry friend.
Everything new in Adopt Me Pet Paints update
Salon-specific changes
Listed below are the different changes made to the Salon, along with the new features introduced with this update:
- New Pet Painting UI in the Salon for improved customization accessibility.
- Pet colors can be changed while viewing a Pet in the Salon. Press E to interact with the Salon’s peripherals and access the feature.
- Old colors are still available, and new colors have been added with the update.
- Mega Neon Pets can now be painted with a different set of colors than regular Pets.
- Base colors can be bought with Bucks. Mega Neon Paints cost 49 Robux each.
- Paints can be traded, but the ones you give away will become unavailable to you. To access the lost Paints, you must either buy them again or receive them while trading.
- Players, including Salon workers, can no longer paint each other's Pets.
- Friends and Family members can still paint each other's Pets.
Feel free to refer to this guide for a brief overview of the Lure system in Adopt Me.
Available Paints, Paint Codes, and more
Here’s a complete list of Pet Paints available as of this writing:
- Amethyst Skies: 49 Robux (Mega Neon exclusive)
- Burnished Copper: 500 Bucks
- Candy Flare: 49 Robux (Mega Neon exclusive)
- Electric Tide: 49 Robux (Mega Neon exclusive)
- Ember Glow: 500 Bucks
- Firetruck Red: 5,000 Bucks
- Lavender Mist: 5,000 Bucks
- Lemon Frost: 500 Bucks
- Mint Cloud: 1,000 Bucks
- Neon Leaf: 5,000 Bucks
- Neon Prism: Free (Mega Neon exclusive)
- Rose Quartz Glow: 49 Robux
- Royal Plum: 1,000 Bucks
- Sapphire Depths: 1,000 Bucks
- Silver Whisper: 1,000 Bucks
- Tropical Surge: 49 Robux
- Velvet Fuschia: 49 Robux
Upon changing your Pet’s color scheme, the game will generate a code at the bottom. Share it with the community to showcase your designs to the other Robloxians and help each other use the design schemes. You can enter a code from the community into the same code box as well to copy another player’s Pet colors.
As for other changes, the game has altered the visual style of the Neon Cave. You can find it underneath the bridge directly opposite the tunnel to the Neighborhood.
Lastly, the following bugs have been fixed as part of the Pet Paints update:
- The board has been placed back into the Pizza Shop.
- Fixed issues with temporary colors in Pet Pens.
- Cozy Home Lures are now back in the furniture catalog, which were previously missing from the menu.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs on Adopt Me
When was the Adopt Me Pet Paints update released?
The Adopt Me Pet Paints update was released on September 19, 2025.
How do I change my Pet’s colors in Adopt Me?
Visit the Salon on Adoption Island and interact with any podium inside to customize your Pet.
How much does a Mega Neon Paint cost?
Mega Neon Paints have been priced at 49 Robux each.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025