Adopt Me: Pet Pen guide

Adopt Me just rolled out one of its most game-changing updates with the introduction of Pet Pens. This new feature allows players to age up their pets automatically, even while they’re AFK or offline, fundamentally reshaping how pet progression works. Combined with new pets, eggs, and additional mechanics such as the Pet Releaser and restored paychecks, the update adds fresh depth to the core Adopt Me gameplay loop.

This beginner’s guide will walk you through everything you need to know about Pet Pens, the newest pets and eggs, and much more.

The Pet Pen update in Adopt Me explained

Pet Pens

In-game look of the Pet Pen in Adopt Me (Image via Roblox)

Pet Pens are now bundled with every house on Adoption Island, effectively transforming your home’s front yard into a mini playground for your pets. Each pen comes with a kennel, foliage, trees, and fences, creating a space for pets to roam freely. The biggest advantage of the Pet Pen is its ability to age up to four pets simultaneously while you’re away.

Pets with eight needs per hour can gain up to 800 XP offline, while easier-to-obtain pets with two needs per hour only accrue around 200 XP in your absence. However, the system has an important caveat: pets cannot age more than a single level while you’re away. To continue their progression beyond that, you’ll need to log back in and collect the XP.

Even Neon pets can be aged in the Pet Pen, but it’s worth noting that friendship levels cannot be increased this way. This makes Pet Pens ideal for leveling pets while you’re busy exploring festivals, participating in mini-games, or taking other pets on walks in real time.

New Pets and Eggs

Patch note screenshot of the New Pets and Eggs in Adopt Me (Image via Roblox)

This update also brings an exciting lineup of new pets and eggs. The star of the show is the Legendary Emberlight Pet, which has a 5.9% drop chance from Crystal Eggs but remains elusive in Basic Eggs. Other Legendary chase pets and the Giant Panda feature minuscule odds of 0.01% to 0.1%, making them prized additions for collectors.

Here’s a breakdown of the egg probabilities:

Basic Egg (500 points)

60% Common

35% Uncommon

4% Rare

0.99% Ultra Rare

0% Legendary (Emberlight & others)

0.01% Giant Panda & other Legendary Chase Pets

Crystal Egg (4500 points)

0% Common

25% Uncommon

30% Rare

39% Ultra Rare

5.9% Legendary (Emberlight & others)

0.1% Giant Panda & other Legendary Chase Pets

These odds make Crystal Eggs a far better bet for scoring high-rarity pets, though the cost is significantly higher.

Pet Releaser and Paychecks

Patch note screenshot of the Pet Releaser in Adopt Me (Image via Roblox)

Alongside Pet Pens, this update introduces the Pet Releaser machine. Players can release unwanted pets back into the wild by placing them into the machine. After a seven-minute-long countdown, the pet is released, and players receive points that can be used toward their next Basic or Crystal Egg purchase. The number of points you earn scales with the pet’s age and rarity, making rare or high-level pets especially valuable.

If you change your mind, you can cancel the release process at any time before the seven minutes are up. Additionally, paychecks have returned to Adopt Me, and all players will now receive 10 Bucks every 10 minutes simply for playing the game, offering a steady income stream to help fund egg purchases, in-game items, or even rare pets.

FAQs about the Pet Pen update in Adopt Me

Can pets age more than one level while I’m offline?

No, pets can only age a single level while you’re away. You’ll need to log in and collect the XP to continue leveling them.

Can Neon pets be aged in the Pet Pen?

Yes, Neon pets can gain XP in the Pet Pen.

What’s the difference between Basic and Crystal Eggs?

Basic Eggs are cheaper but have far lower odds of rare or Legendary pets. Crystal Eggs cost more but dramatically increase your chances of pulling Legendary or chase pets like the Giant Panda.

How do I release a pet using the Pet Releaser?

Place your pet in the release window, wait seven minutes, and it will be released to the wild. You’ll earn points based on its rarity and age, which can be used for egg purchases.

How much do players earn from paychecks?

Players receive 10 Bucks every 10 minutes just for playing Adopt Me.

