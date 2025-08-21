The All Arise Crossover Titans bundle brings an exciting collaboration into the game, inspired by the world-famous anime, Attack on Titan. This exclusive collection introduces five unique Titans, each modeled after iconic figures from the series. Players can unlock all five skins through the Titan Skin Bundle, available in the shop for 699 Robux.

These Titans aren’t just cosmetic; they allow players to customize their shadows and character with distinctive appearances that stand out in any battle. Below is a detailed look at each Titan included in the bundle in Arise Crossover.

Full breakdown of the Titan bundle in Arise Crossover

Monkey Titan (Beast Titan)

Make your shadows look like the Beast Titan with this skin (Image via YouTube)

The Monkey Titan pays homage to the Beast Titan played by Zeke Yeager, who first appeared in the first episode of Season 2 in AoT. It's known for its towering presence and monkey-like features; therefore, it's called Monkey Titan in the game.

With its long limbs and distinct beastly look, it gives your shadows a fearsome aura on the battlefield. This skin highlights agility and intimidation, making it one of the most visually striking in the collection.

Fight Titan (Attack Titan)

Transform your shadows into the Attack Titan with this skin (Image via YouTube)

The Fight Titan mirrors the Attack Titan from the anime, which is held by the protagonist Eren Yeager. This Titan symbolizes raw strength and resilience in the series. With its muscular build and determined stance, this Titan skin gives your in-game character a sense of unyielding power.

It’s perfect for players who want their avatar to embody the role of a fearless warrior like Eren, and who like charging headfirst into combat.

Big Titan (Colossal Titan)

With this skin, your shadows take the form of the Colossal Titan (Image via YouTube)

The Big Titan is inspired by the Colossal Titan, held by Bertholdt Hoover in the series. It first appeared in the fifth episode of Attack on Titan Season 1, and quickly became one of the most iconic figures. Its immense size and skeletal design make it impossible to miss.

While this skin doesn’t change your character’s scale, it perfectly replicates the menacing look of the original, making your shadow's presence feel sinister.

Mouth Titan (Jaw Titan)

Give your shadows the look of the Jaw Titan through this skin (Image via YouTube)

The Mouth Titan is modeled after the Jaw Titan, which was first shown in the fourth episode of Season 2 with its user, Ymir. This Titan is known for its speed and vicious bite. This skin comes with sharp features and an aggressive appearance that emphasizes agility and savagery.

For players who enjoy fast, high-octane gameplay or are just a fan of the Jaw Titan, the Mouth Titan is an ideal cosmetic match.

Iron Titan (Armored Titan)

This skin turns your shadows into the Armored Titan (Image via YouTube)

The Iron Titan reflects the Armored Titan, a powerhouse of durability, as shown in the anime in the second episode of Season 1 by its user, Reiner Braun. Its plated body and battle-ready design make it stand out as one of the most intimidating skins in the bundle and the series.

If you want your character to radiate strength and toughness, the Iron Titan is the go-to choice in Arise Crossover.

FAQs about Arise Crossover

How much does the Titan Skin Bundle cost in Arise Crossover?

The Titan Skin Bundle costs 699 Robux in the in-game shop.

Can I buy the Titans individually?

No, all five Titan skins are available together as part of the bundle.

Do the Titans affect gameplay stats, or are they cosmetic only?

The Titans are purely cosmetic, designed to give your character or shadows a unique and powerful appearance in the game.

Which Titans are included in the crossover in Arise Crossover?

The bundle features Monkey Titan, Fight Titan, Big Titan, Mouth Titan, and Iron Titan.

Are these skins limited-time exclusives?

Currently, the Titans are featured in the Robux shop in Arise Crossover. Their availability may change in future updates, so it’s best to grab them while they’re active.

