Adopt Me Sakura Swoop guide

Adopt Me is celebrating the onset of the spring season with the Cherry Blossom Festival. As part of this celebration, players can participate in the event-exclusive minigame, Sakura Swoop. In it, you must use your hang glider to fly around the arena and go through Cherry Blossom Rings to rack up a combo streak. Completing this minigame earns you Cherry Blossoms, the event-exclusive currency.

Here’s how you can get started with Sakura Swoop in Adopt Me.

How to play Sakura Swoop in Adopt Me

Sakura Swoop gameplay (Image via Roblox)

Sakura Swoop is a simple minigame that involves maintaining your altitude with the glider. You must maintain precision as you fly through the Sakura petal hoops and increase your combo by one. The higher your combo, the better your score, and the more Cherry Blossoms you earn.

The control scheme is simple: use the movement keys to orient yourself in mid-air. Pressing W and S will completely redirect you, allowing you to adjust your course and move toward the following ring. With the Spacebar, you can leap off the hang glider entirely – hitting the key again lets you re-mount it. This is useful for building momentum mid-air.

The on-screen button can be used to boost yourself vertically, though you can only use it twice per combo. As such, you must rely on floating lanterns to boost yourself up and reorient yourself accordingly.

Note that combo streaks reset if you touch a cloud or land on a floating island, sending you back to the beginning of the course. You have two minutes to score as much as possible, so try to avoid being grounded at all times. Once the run ends, you will receive Cherry Blossoms to spend and a rank based on your score.

About the Cherry Blossom Festival

The Cherry Blossom Viewing Area (Image via Roblox)

The Cherry Blossom Festival is a campaign dedicated to the celebration of spring. Starting on April 4, 2025, this event made a new addition to Adoption Island, adding East Asian-inspired elements to the title. You can view pagodas, torii gates, and Sakura trees on this part of the map.

This event brings the new Sakura Swoop minigame, along with over a dozen different collectibles to purchase using Cherry Blossoms, the event-exclusive currency. The premium Sakura Spirit Pet aside, every element added to this festival was obtainable for free.

Robloxians can also visit the Cherry Blossom Viewing Area with their friends and Pets to relax and passively earn Cherry Blossoms. This section of the Festival doubles as the AFK region of the event, granting 25 Cherry Blossoms per 15 seconds spent in the area.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is scheduled to end on May 2, 2025, giving players just under a month to acquire every featured collectible.

FAQs

How to access Sakura Swoop in Adopt Me

To access Sakura Swoop, teleport to the Cherry Blossom Festival area using the HUD icon and walk into the large pagoda at the center.

How to maximize the amount of Cherry Blossoms earned in Adopt Me Sakura Swoop

You can maximize the number of Cherry Blossoms you earn in Sakura Swoop by racking up a high combo while flying through Sakura rings.

Can Adopt Me be played for free?

Yes, the game can be accessed for free, with premium elements being completely optional.

