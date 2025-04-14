Adopt Me Tear Up Toykyo minigame guide

Week 2 of the Adopt Me Cherry Blossom Festival introduces Tear Up Toykyo to the Roblox experience. In this minigame, you must destroy a city on the back of a giant monster called Kaijunior (a play on the word kaiju). You can run around freely on the map and destroy it to earn Cherry Blossoms. The more you destroy, the greater the amount of Cherry Blossoms you earn.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Tear Up Toykyo minigame in Adopt Me.

How to play Tear Up Toykyo in Adopt Me

Tear Up Toykyo (Image via Roblox)

Tear Up Toykyo is the newest way to earn Cherry Blossoms in Adopt Me's Cherry Blossom Festival. This minigame can be accessed every few minutes; when it is available, you will receive a notification that lets you teleport directly to its queue. Once the action starts, you have two minutes to finish the objective and earn Cherry Blossoms based on your score.

Your objective is to destroy everything in sight by running into the objects. You are placed on the back of a Godzilla-like creature called Kaijunior, and as you continue demolishing the map, your score will rise. As your score rises, so does your size, which slows you down to an extent.

The minigame also gives you access to a speed boost button that has a cooldown once activated. When you use this boost, you will move at a significantly faster pace, allowing you to break as much of the map apart as possible.

Other players will also be on the map doing the same. The player who scores the most will receive a Crown above their head. Winning involves retaining the Crown when the round ends, which entails continuous and relentless destruction of the map. Furthermore, being crowned the Winner has you liable to receive additional Cherry Blossoms.

About Cherry Blossom Festival Week 2

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The second week of the Cherry Blossom Festival began on April 11, 2025, with the most significant addition being Tear Up Toykyo. This minigame is a welcome addition for players looking for more ways to earn Cherry Blossoms. By playing it in tandem with Sakura Scoop, which was added in Week 1, you can amass a lot of the currency very quickly.

Two new Pets have also been added to the game as a part of this update: the Legendary Super Saru and the Rare Kappakid. Furthermore, Week 2 introduces five new accessories, vehicles, and other items that can be purchased with Cherry Blossoms by interacting with their respective podiums.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is set to end on May 2, 2025, which is when these limited-time elements will be removed from the game.

