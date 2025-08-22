All Berry Fruits in Grow a Garden

Of all the Grow a Garden Fruit categories, Berry Fruits have the smallest roster. Consisting of just eight species as of this writing, Berry Fruits can be challenging to come by. This can become a significant challenge, particularly when participating in events like the Beanstalk Event, where you are required to submit a specific type of Fruit. So, it’s important to know which species are in the category and how to identify them.

Here’s a quick guide on identifying Berry Fruits, as well as a complete list of all species that count as such.

What counts as a Berry Fruit in Grow a Garden?

A Cranberry harvest (Image via Roblox)

Berry Fruits are easy to spot, both in terms of their in-game models and names. You can identify any Fruit as a Berry if its harvest is in a bunch. For instance, the in-game model for a single Cranberry harvest features two Berries connected to a single stem. This is a telltale sign of a Berry Fruit from which none of the eight species diverge.

The other easy way to tell if a Fruit is a Berry or not is to look at the species’ name. Eight of the eight Berries currently in the game have the word berry in their names. The sole exception to this identifier is Grape, which makes it a supplementary sign rather than a clear-cut identifier.

Consider looking for both of these signs while attempting to discern the category of any Fruit type. If the Fruit passes both of these identifying checks, then it belongs to the Berry Fruit category.

List of all Berry Fruits

The Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all Berry Fruits currently in the game, as well as where to find them:

Blueberry: Can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 400 Sheckles.

Can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 400 Sheckles. Celestiberry: Exclusive to the Twilight Shop for 15 million Sheckles.

Exclusive to the Twilight Shop for 15 million Sheckles. Cranberry: Available in the Basic Seed Pack at a 30% drop rate.

Available in the Basic Seed Pack at a 30% drop rate. Elder Strawberry: Can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 70 million Sheckles.

Can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 70 million Sheckles. Grape: Can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 850,000 Sheckles.

Can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 850,000 Sheckles. Lingonberry: Can be crafted with 3x Blueberry Seeds, one Horsetail harvest, and 450,000 Sheckles.

Can be crafted with 3x Blueberry Seeds, one Horsetail harvest, and 450,000 Sheckles. Raspberry: Available in the Normal Seed Pack at a 14.2% drop rate.

Available in the Normal Seed Pack at a 14.2% drop rate. Strawberry: Can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 50 Sheckles.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I identify Berry Fruits in Grow a Garden?

Berry Fruits typically come in a bunch and have the word berry in their name.

How much does the Elder Strawberry Seed cost?

The Elder Strawberry is priced at 70 million Sheckles.

Which Berry Fruit is the easiest to get in Grow a Garden?

Strawberry is the easiest Berry Fruit species to get, priced at just 50 Sheckles.

