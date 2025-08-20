All Vegetables in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden segregates plant species based on various characteristics, such as taste, plant shape, Fruit type, and more. Vegetables are one such category into which over two dozen species have been placed. Since they are among the potential requests in the currently ongoing Beanstalk Event, knowing which plants fall into the category is important.
Let’s find out what counts as a Vegetable Plant, as well as a complete list of all Vegetables in the game.
What are Vegetable Plants in Grow a Garden?
In this title, Vegetable Plants are species that have been categorized as such based on their culinary usage. They broadly follow the traditional definition of a vegetable: a plant or parts of a plant that are fit to eat. So, as a general rule of thumb, you can identify an in-game plant as a Vegetable if it is considered to be one in the real world.
It is worth noting that the game considers Tomato to be a Vegetable, following the standard definition of the word, but not the colloquial one. Since berries and fruits are excluded from this category despite having the same characteristics as the Tomato, it is an exception to the aforementioned thumb rule.
List of all Vegetables
Here’s a complete list of all Vegetables in the game:
- Common: Carrot and Chocolate Carrot.
- Uncommon: Artichoke, Mutant Carrot, Onion, and Rhubarb.
- Rare: Cauliflower, Corn, Jalapeno, Log Pumpkin, Mandrake, Mint, and Purple Cabbage.
- Legendary: Mangosteen, Pumpkin, Taro Flower, and Violet Corn.
- Mythical: Badlands Pepper, Bell Pepper, Eggplant, and Tall Asparagus.
- Divine: Dragon Pepper, Grand Tomato, King Cabbage, and Pepper.
- Prismatic: Beanstalk and Romanesco.
For the Beanstalk Event, the higher the rarity of the Vegetable you give away, the more Points you will contribute to the Beanstalk. Refer to the list below to find out the amount of Points received per rarity:
- Common: 1 Point
- Uncommon: 2 Points
- Rare: 3 Points
- Legendary: 4 Points
- Mythical: 5 Points
- Divine: 6 Points
- Prismatic: 7 Points
FAQs on Grow a Garden
