All Vegetables in Grow a Garden

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Aug 20, 2025 12:02 GMT
Roblox Grow a Garden
Roblox Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Grow a Garden segregates plant species based on various characteristics, such as taste, plant shape, Fruit type, and more. Vegetables are one such category into which over two dozen species have been placed. Since they are among the potential requests in the currently ongoing Beanstalk Event, knowing which plants fall into the category is important.

Let’s find out what counts as a Vegetable Plant, as well as a complete list of all Vegetables in the game.

What are Vegetable Plants in Grow a Garden?

Tomatoes on the farm (Image via Roblox)
Tomatoes on the farm (Image via Roblox)

In this title, Vegetable Plants are species that have been categorized as such based on their culinary usage. They broadly follow the traditional definition of a vegetable: a plant or parts of a plant that are fit to eat. So, as a general rule of thumb, you can identify an in-game plant as a Vegetable if it is considered to be one in the real world.

It is worth noting that the game considers Tomato to be a Vegetable, following the standard definition of the word, but not the colloquial one. Since berries and fruits are excluded from this category despite having the same characteristics as the Tomato, it is an exception to the aforementioned thumb rule.

List of all Vegetables

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)
In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a complete list of all Vegetables in the game:

  • Common: Carrot and Chocolate Carrot.
  • Uncommon: Artichoke, Mutant Carrot, Onion, and Rhubarb.
  • Rare: Cauliflower, Corn, Jalapeno, Log Pumpkin, Mandrake, Mint, and Purple Cabbage.
  • Legendary: Mangosteen, Pumpkin, Taro Flower, and Violet Corn.
  • Mythical: Badlands Pepper, Bell Pepper, Eggplant, and Tall Asparagus.
  • Divine: Dragon Pepper, Grand Tomato, King Cabbage, and Pepper.
  • Prismatic: Beanstalk and Romanesco.

For the Beanstalk Event, the higher the rarity of the Vegetable you give away, the more Points you will contribute to the Beanstalk. Refer to the list below to find out the amount of Points received per rarity:

  • Common: 1 Point
  • Uncommon: 2 Points
  • Rare: 3 Points
  • Legendary: 4 Points
  • Mythical: 5 Points
  • Divine: 6 Points
  • Prismatic: 7 Points

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What counts as a Vegetable in Grow a Garden?

Plant species considered to be Vegetables in the real world are deemed as such in-game, with Tomato as the exception.

Which Vegetable Plants are the best for the Beanstalk Event?

The best Vegetables for the Beanstalk Event are Beanstalk and Romanesco.

How many Vegetable Plants does Grow a Garden feature?

As of this writing, there are a total of 27 Vegetable Plants in the game.

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

