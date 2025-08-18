Grow a Garden Flower Type Fruit guide

Fruit species in Grow a Garden are broadly categorized based on their physical properties. Some species bear Flowers as their Fruit, which can be harvested and sold like any other produce in the game. Since certain missions and Pet abilities specifically target Flower Type Fruits, it’s important to know which plants on your farm bear such Fruits.

Let’s take a look at Flower Type Fruits and see which species count as such.

Identifying Flower Type Fruit species in Grow a Garden

Liberty Lily, a Flower Type Fruit (Image via Roblox)

As a general rule of thumb, any Fruit that takes the shape of a Flower belongs to the Flower Type categorization. Since most Flowers are based on their well-known real-world counterparts, they should be fairly easy to spot. Roses, Sunflowers, Lilies, Parasols, etc. are all easily identified as such.

However, it can get a little tricky when dealing with Fruits that are either fictional or relatively unknown. For instance, the Candy Blossom is a completely made-up species and it does not take the form of a flower. What clues you into its flowery nature is its name, indicated by the word Blossom. Blossom, Bloom, and Flower are three of the most common Flower-related names in such Fruits.

So, whenever faced with a Fruit that you’re not sure if it’s a Flower or not, try to answer these questions:

Question 1: Is the Fruit shaped like a Flower?

Is the Fruit based on a common real-world flower? Question 3: Does the Fruit have anything related to flowers in its name?

If the answer to any two of these is yes, then the Fruit in question belongs to the Flower Type.

Use our guide to learn all there is to know about Divine Pets in Grow a Garden.

List of all Flower Type Fruits

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

As of the Beanstalk Event, the game has 42 Flower Type Fruit species, which are listed below:

Bee Balm

Burning Bud

Candy Blossom

Candy Sunflower

Cherry Blossom

Crocus

Daffodil

Delphinium

Ember Lily

Enkaku

Firework Flower

Flare Daisy

Foxglove

Grand Volcania

Hinomai

Honeysuckle

Lavender

Liberty Lily

Lilac

Lily of the Valley

Lotus

Manuka Flower

Monoblooma

Moon Blossom

Moon Flower

Nightshade

Noble Flower

Orange Tulip

Parasol Flower

Pink Lily

Purple Dahlia

Rafflesia

Rose

Rosy Delight

Serenity

Soft Sunshine

Stonebite

Succulent

Sunflower

Taro Flower

Veinpetal

Zenflare

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What counts as a Flower Type Fruit in Grow a Garden?

A Flower Type Fruit is shaped like a Flower, has a flower-related term in its name, or is based on a common flower in the real world.

How many Flower Type Fruits does Grow a Garden have?

As of the Beanstalk Event, the game has 42 unique Flower type Fruit species.

Is Grow a Garden free to play?

Yes, the experience can be played for free without any mandatory premium purchases.

