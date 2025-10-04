Plants Vs Brainrots introduced boss battles with the Bosses update on September 27, 2025. These formidable foes have high HP pools, and once defeated, they can be recruited as Brainrots for your roster. Their income rate is quite high as well, making them some of the best units to have for money generation. Since they are limited-time only, it’s important to try to get them before they leave the experience.

This guide goes over the details of all Bosses in Plants Vs Brainrots.

List of Bosses in Plants Vs Brainrots

Bosses appear through the conveyor belt (Image via Roblox)

Bosses spawn after you defeat 500 Brainrots that appear on your conveyor belt. After that, you will face a Boss based on your current Rebirth level. Upon defeating them, not only do you get the Boss as a Brainrot, but your income rate, spawn tier, and luck all receive a permanent boost as well.

Currently, the game has five Bosses: Hotspotini Burrito, Rhino Toasterino, Esok Sekolah, Chef Crabacadabra, and Dragon Cannelloni.

Hotspotini Burrito

This boss spawns with around 20,000 HP and is available to every Rebirth tier. When recruited, it earns around 375 Cash per second, rivaling the likes of high-value Mythic units. This boss can be easily defeated by any mid-game player.

Rhino Toasterino

You will see this foe appear on the conveyor belt with close to 25,000 HP. It can be unlocked at Rebirth Level 1, and it will be available for every subsequent Rebirth level as well. When recruited, it earns up to 4,000 Cash per second, making it about as good as Godly units.

Esok Sekola

This enemy has an HP pool of about 38,000 HP, and it can spawn for players at Rebirth Level 2 or higher. After you defeat it, it will join your roster of Brainrots with an earn rate of around 5,000 Cash per second, which is better than most Godly units. Defeating this boss will require at least one high-tier Plant, like the Dragon Fruit, to defeat comfortably.

Chef Crabacadabra

With an HP pool of over 50,000 HP, this boss is among the most formidable foes in the game. It can be unlocked at Rebirth Level 3 and is available for every subsequent Rebirth tier. It earns about 4,000 Cash per second when recruited. Consider using gear like the Frost Grenades to buy your units some time to dish out as much damage as possible.

Dragon Cannelloni

Recruited Dragon Cannelloni (Image via Roblox)

Dragon Cannelloni is currently the most challenging boss enemy in the game, with an HP pool that exceeds 150,000. It is unlocked at the Rebirth Level 4, which is the Rebirth cap as of this writing. Once recruited, it earns around 7,500 Cash per second. You will need some of the best Plants in the game and good gear to defeat this enemy.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

How do I spawn Bosses in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Bosses can be spawned by defeating 500 Brainrots on the conveyor belt.

How much HP does Dragon Cannelloni have?

Dragon Cannelloni has an HP pool of 150,000.

How do I unlock more bosses?

You can unlock more bosses by raising your Rebirth level.

