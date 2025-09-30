All Fuse Recipes in Plants Vs Brainrots

The Fuse Machine in Plants Vs Brainrots allows you to combine a Plant with a Brainrot to create a unique and powerful combination. The jump in the earn rate of the combined Brainrot is quite high, making the fusing mechanic one of the easiest ways to get efficient units. Each Fused Brainrot has a preset recipe, which has you submit the required Plant and Brainrot in the assigned spots in the Fuse Machine.

This guide includes every Fuse Recipe in Plants Vs Brainrots to help you make some of the best units in the game.

Every Fuse Recipe in Plants Vs Brainrots

The Fuse Machine (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there are 10 Fuse Recipes that create unique Brainrots. You can find them listed below:

Rare Recipes

Noobini Cactusini: Made by combining Cactus with Noobini Bananini.

Made by combining Cactus with Noobini Bananini. Orangutini Strawberrini: Made by combining Strawberry with Orangutini Anasnassini.

Epic Recipes

Brr Brr Sunflowerini: Made by combining Sunflower with Brr Brr Patapim.

Made by combining Sunflower with Brr Brr Patapim. Svinino Pumpkinino: Made by combining Pumpkin with Svinino Bombondino.

Mythic Recipes

Bombardiro Watermelondrilo: Made by combining Watermelon with Bombardiro Crocodilo.

Legendary Recipes

Dragonfruitina Dolphinita: Made by combining Dragon Fruit with Bananita Dolphinita.

Made by combining Dragon Fruit with Bananita Dolphinita. Eggplantini Burbalolini: Made by combining Eggplant with Burbaloni Lulliloli.

Godly Recipes

Carnivourita Tralalerita: Made by combining Carnivorous Plant with Tralalelo Tralala.

Made by combining Carnivorous Plant with Tralalelo Tralala. Cocotanko Giraffanto: Made by combining Cocotank with Girafa Celeste.

Secret Recipes

Los Mr Carrotitos: Made by combining Mr Carrot with Los Tralaleritos.

Feel free to refer to our Brainrot tier list to gauge how well these units perform in Plants Vs Brainrots.

What makes Fused Brainrots so powerful

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The power of a Fused Brainrot depends entirely on the ingredients of its recipe. Typically, Fuse Recipes require you to combine two ingredients of the same rarity. For instance, Los Mr Carrotitos is a fusion of Mr Carrot and Los Tralaleritos, both of which belong to the Secret rarity. The result also belongs to the same rarity as its parts.

It’s also worth noting that the result of fusion is always a Fused Brainrot and never a plant. So, if you’re looking to sacrifice a plant for a fusion, consider doing so if you have multiple of the same species. This is doubly as important with rarer Plants, as they possess immense firepower that can shred through the HP of enemies on the ramp.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

Can any Brainrot be fused with any Plant in Plants Vs Brainrots?

No, Fused Brainrots can only be obtained by following preset recipes.

How do I unlock the Fuse Machine?

You must perform Rebirth once to unlock the Fuse Machine.

What is the most powerful Fused Brainrot in Plants Vs Brainrots?

The most powerful Fused Brainrot is Los Mr Carrotitos, which has an average income rate of 31,000 Cash per second.

