By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Sep 30, 2025 08:08 GMT
Roblox Steal a Brainrot
Roblox Steal a Brainrot (Image via Roblox)

Brainrots are the foundational gameplay feature of Steal a Brainrot, representing the characters that generate income in your base. Since the experience is all about buying or stealing these units, having a comprehensive list of them is always handy. With over a hundred units in the game, there are plenty of characters for you to pursue to maximize your in-game earnings.

This guide lists every Brainrot in Steal a Brainrot, along with their income rate.

List of all Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Brainrots can be purchased from the conveyor belt (Image via Roblox)

Brainrots can either be purchased directly from the conveyor belt that runs down the middle of the map or stolen from other players' bases. The latter is a cost-effective way of getting your favorite units, but beware: other players will attempt to steal their preferred characters as well.

The game segregates Brainrots into multiple rarities, which indicate how effective they are at earning Cash. These rarities include Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, Brainrot God, Secret, and OG. They define how much money a unit can earn, which makes it fairly easy to gauge how valuable a unit is.

You can find a complete list of all Brainrots in the table below:

Brainrot

Rarity

Income rate

Noobini Pizzanini

Common

1 Cash per second

Lirili Larila

Common

3 Cash per second

Tim Cheese

Common

5 Cash per second

Fluriflura

Common

7 Cash per second

Talpa Di Fero

Common

9 Cash per second

Svinina Bombardino

Common

10 Cash per second

Raccooni Jandelini

Common

12 Cash per second

Pipi Kiwi

Common

13 Cash per second

Pipi Corni

Common

14 Cash per second

Trippi Troppi

Rare

20 Cash per second

Gangster Footera

Rare

30 Cash per second

Bandito Bobritto

Rare

35 Cash per second

Boneca Ambalabu

Rare

40 Cash per second

Cacto Hipopotamo

Rare

50 Cash per second

Ta Ta Ta Ta Sahur

Rare

55 Cash per second

Tric Trac Barabroom

Rare

65 Cash per second

Pipi Avocado

Rare

70 Cash per second

Cappuccino Assasino

Epic

75 Cash per second

Bandito Axolito

Epic

90 Cash per second

Brr Brr Patapim

Epic

100 Cash per second

Avocadini Antilopini

Epic

115 Cash per second

Trulimero Trulicina

Epic

125 Cash per second

Bambini Crostini

Epic

135 Cash per second

Malame Amarele

Epic

140 Cash per second

Bananita Dolphinita

Epic

150 Cash per second

Perochello Lemonchello

Epic

160 Cash per second

Brri Brri Bicus Dicus Bombicus

Epic

175 Cash per second

Avocadini Guffo

Epic

225 Cash per second

Ti Ti Ti Sahur

Epic

225 Cash per second

Mangolini Parrocini

Epic

235 Cash per second

Salamino Penguino

Epic

250 Cash per second

Penguino Cocosino

Epic

300 Cash per second

Burbaloli Loliloli

Legendary

200 Cash per second

Chimpanzini Bananini

Legendary

300 Cash per second

Tirilikalika Tirilikalako

Legendary

450 Cash per second

Ballerina Cappuccina

Legendary

500 Cash per second

Chef Crabracadabra

Legendary

600 Cash per second

Lionel Cactuseli

Legendary

650 Cash per second

Glorbo Fruttodrillo

Legendary

750 Cash per second

Quivioli Ameleonni

Legendary

900 Cash per second

Blueberrinni Octopusini

Legendary

1,000 Cash per second

Caramello Filtrello

Legendary

1,050 Cash per second

Pipi Potato

Legendary

1,100 Cash per second

Strawberrelli Flamingelli

Legendary

1,150 Cash per second

Cocosini Mama

Legendary

1,200 Cash per second

Pandaccini Bananini

Legendary

1,250 Cash per second

Pi Pi Watermelon

Legendary

1,300 Cash per second

Signore Carapace

Legendary

1,325 Cash per second

Sigmа Boy

Legendary

1,350 Cash per second

Sigmа Girl

Legendary

1,800 Cash per second

Frigo Camelo

Mythic

1,900 Cash per second

Orangutini Ananassini

Mythic

2,000 Cash per second

Rhino Toasterino

Mythic

2,150 Cash per second

Bombardiro Crocodilo

Mythic

2,500 Cash per second

Brutto Gialutto

Mythic

3,000 Cash per second

Spioniro Golubiro

Mythic

3,500 Cash per second

Bombombini Gusini

Mythic

5,000 Cash per second

Zibra Zubra Zibralini

Mythic

6,000 Cash per second

Tigrilini Watermelini

Mythic

6,500 Cash per second

Avocadorilla

Mythic

7,000 Cash per second

Cavallo Virtuoso

Mythic

7,500 Cash per second

Gorillo Subwoofero

Mythic

7,750 Cash per second

Gorilla Watermelondrillo

Mythic

8,000 Cash per second

Tob Tobi Tobi

Mythic

8,500 Cash per second

Lerulerulerule

Mythic

8,750 Cash per second

Ganganzelli Trulala

Mythic

9,000 Cash per second

Te Te Te Sahur

Mythic

9,500 Cash per second

Rhino Helicopterino

Mythic

11,000 Cash per second

Tracoducotulu Delapeladustuz

Mythic

12,000 Cash per second

Los Noobinis

Mythic

12,500 Cash per second

Carloo

Mythic

13,500 Cash per second

Elephanto Frigo

Mythic

14,000 Cash per second

Carrotini Brainini

Mythic

15,000 Cash per second

Cocofanto Elefanto

Brainrot God

17,500 Cash per second

Antonio

Brainrot God

18,500 Cash per second

Girafa Celestre

Brainrot God

20,000 Cash per second

Gattatino Nyanino

Brainrot God

35,000 Cash per second

Chihuanini Taconini

Brainrot God

45,000 Cash per second

Tralalero Tralala

Brainrot God

50,000 Cash per second

Matteo

Brainrot God

50,000 Cash per second

Los Crocodillitos

Brainrot God

55,000 Cash per second

Tigroligre Frutonni

Brainrot God

60,000 Cash per second

Espresso Signora

Brainrot God

70,000 Cash per second

Odin Din Din Dun

Brainrot God

75,000 Cash per second

Unclito Samito

Brainrot God

75,000 Cash per second

Tipi Topi Taco

Brainrot God

75,000 Cash per second

Alessio

Brainrot God

85,000 Cash per second

Tralalita Tralala

Brainrot God

100,000 Cash per second

Tukanno Bananno

Brainrot God

100,000 Cash per second

Orcalero Orcala

Brainrot God

100,000 Cash per second

Extinct Ballerina

Brainrot God

125,000 Cash per second

Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000

Brainrot God

150,000 Cash per second

Urubini Flamenguini

Brainrot God

150,000 Cash per second

Capi Taco

Brainrot God

155,000 Cash per second

Gattito Tacoto

Brainrot God

165,000 Cash per second

Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa

Brainrot God

175,000 Cash per second

Las Cappuchinas

Brainrot God

185,000 Cash per second

Ballerino Lololo

Brainrot God

200,000 Cash per second

Bulbito Bandito Traktorito

Brainrot God

205,000 Cash per second

Los Tungtungtungcitos

Brainrot God

210,000 Cash per second

Pakrahmatmamat

Brainrot God

215,000 Cash per second

Los Bombinitos

Brainrot God

220,000 Cash per second

Piccione Macchina

Brainrot God

225,000 Cash per second

Brr es Teh Patipum

Brainrot God

225,000 Cash per second

Bombardini Tortini

Brainrot God

225,000 Cash per second

Tractoro Dinosauro

Brainrot God

230,000 Cash per second

Los Orcalitos

Brainrot God

235,000 Cash per second

Crabbo Limonetta

Brainrot God

235,000 Cash per second

Cacasito Satalito

Brainrot God

240,000 Cash per second

Orcalita Orcala

Brainrot God

240,000 Cash per second

Tartaruga Cisterna

Brainrot God

250,000 Cash per second

Corn Corn Corn Sahur

Brainrot God

250,000 Cash per second

Dug Dug Dug

Brainrot God

255,000 Cash per second

Los Tipi Tacos

Brainrot God

260,000 Cash per second

Piccionetta Macchina

Brainrot God

270,000 Cash per second

Mastodontico Telepiedone

Brainrot God

275,000 Cash per second

Anpali Babel

Brainrot God

280,000 Cash per second

Belula Beluga

Brainrot God

290,000 Cash per second

La Vacca Saturno Saturnita

Secret

300,000 Cash per second

Bisonte Giuppitere

Secret

300,000 Cash per second

Karkerkar Kurkur

Secret

300,000 Cash per second

Los Matteos

Secret

300,000 Cash per second

Trenostruzzo Turbo 4000

Secret

310,000 Cash per second

Sammyni Spyderini

Secret

325,000 Cash per second

Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini

Secret

350,000 Cash per second

Dul Dul Dul

Secret

375,000 Cash per second

Blackhole Goat

Secret

400,000 Cash per second

Chachechi

Secret

400,000 Cash per second

Agarrini la Palini

Secret

425,000 Cash per second

Los Spyderinis

Secret

425,000 Cash per second

Fragola la la la

Secret

450,000 Cash per second

Extinct Tralalero

Secret

450,000 Cash per second

La Cucaracha

Secret

475,000 Cash per second

Los Tralaleritos

Secret

500,000 Cash per second

Guerriro Digitale

Secret

550,000 Cash per second

La Karkerkar Combinasion

Secret

600,000 Cash per second

Extinct Matteo

Secret

625,000 Cash per second

Las Tralaleritas

Secret

650,000 Cash per second

Job Job Job Sahur

Secret

700,000 Cash per second

Las Vaquitas Saturnitas

Secret

750,000 Cash per second

Graipuss Medussi

Secret

1,000,000 Cash per second

Noo My Hotspot

Secret

1,500,000 Cash per second

La Sahur Combinasion

Secret

2,000,000 Cash per second

To to to Sahur

Secret

2,200,000 Cash per second

Pot Hotspot

Secret

2,500,000 Cash per second

Quesadilla Crocodila

Secret

3,000,000 Cash per second

Chicleteira Bicicleteira

Secret

3,500,000 Cash per second

Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos

Secret

5,000,000 Cash per second

Los Chicleteiras

Secret

7,000,000 Cash per second

67

Secret

7,500,000 Cash per second

La Grande Combinasion

Secret

10,000,000 Cash per second

Mariachi Corazoni

Secret

12,500,000 Cash per second

Los Combinasionas

Secret

15,000,000 Cash per second

Nuclearo Dinossauro

Secret

15,000,000 Cash per second

Tacorita Bicicleta

Secret

16,500,000 Cash per second

Las Sis

Secret

17,500,000 Cash per second

Los Hotspotsitos

Secret

20,000,000 Cash per second

Celularcini Viciosini

Secret

22,500,000 Cash per second

La Extinct Grande

Secret

23,500,000 Cash per second

Los Bros

Secret

24,000,000 Cash per second

Tralaledon

Secret

27,500,000 Cash per second

Esok Sekolah

Secret

30,000,000 Cash per second

Los Tacoritas

Secret

32,000,000 Cash per second

Ketupat Kepat

Secret

35,000,000 Cash per second

Tictac Sahur

Secret

37,500,000 Cash per second

La Supreme Combination

Secret

40,000,000 Cash per second

Ketchuru and Masturu

Secret

42,500,000 Cash per second

Garama and Madundung

Secret

50,000,000 Cash per second

Spaghetti Tualetti

Secret

60,000,000 Cash per second

Dragon Cannelloni

Secret

100,000,000 Cash per second

Strawberry Elephant

OG

250,000,000 Cash per second

This guide explores the Rebirth mechanic in Steal a Brainrot, using which you can expand your base and earn more Cash.

What makes a Brainrot good

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Gauging the value of a Brainrot is simple: look at its income rate. The more Cash it earns, the more valuable it is. Typically, the units belonging to a certain rarity always generate less Cash than the rarity above it. For instance, the characters belonging to the Common rarity earn less money per second than every character in the Rare rarity.

Outliers to this general rule are extremely rare. Currently, only Penguino Cocosino of the Epic rarity breaks the pattern by generating more income than the least valuable Legendary unit, Burbaloli Loliloli. So, it’s safe to expect this trend to remain intact as the game continues to receive new and more valuable units.

As of this writing, the OG-rarity Strawberry Elephant is the most valuable unit in the game, offering a hefty payout of 250 million Cash per second. The only unit that comes close to matching it is the Secret Dragon Cannelloni with an earn rate of 100 million Cash per second.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What are the different Brainrot rarities?

Brainrots are categorized into the Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, Brainrot God, Secret, and OG rarities.

How much Cash does the OG Strawberry Elephant earn?

The Strawberry Elephant earns 250 million Cash per second.

How do I get Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot?

Brainrots can be stolen from other players’ bases or purchased from the conveyor belt.

