Brainrots are the foundational gameplay feature of Steal a Brainrot, representing the characters that generate income in your base. Since the experience is all about buying or stealing these units, having a comprehensive list of them is always handy. With over a hundred units in the game, there are plenty of characters for you to pursue to maximize your in-game earnings.
This guide lists every Brainrot in Steal a Brainrot, along with their income rate.
List of all Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot
Brainrots can either be purchased directly from the conveyor belt that runs down the middle of the map or stolen from other players' bases. The latter is a cost-effective way of getting your favorite units, but beware: other players will attempt to steal their preferred characters as well.
The game segregates Brainrots into multiple rarities, which indicate how effective they are at earning Cash. These rarities include Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, Brainrot God, Secret, and OG. They define how much money a unit can earn, which makes it fairly easy to gauge how valuable a unit is.
You can find a complete list of all Brainrots in the table below:
Brainrot
Rarity
Income rate
Noobini Pizzanini
Common
1 Cash per second
Lirili Larila
Common
3 Cash per second
Tim Cheese
Common
5 Cash per second
Fluriflura
Common
7 Cash per second
Talpa Di Fero
Common
9 Cash per second
Svinina Bombardino
Common
10 Cash per second
Raccooni Jandelini
Common
12 Cash per second
Pipi Kiwi
Common
13 Cash per second
Pipi Corni
Common
14 Cash per second
Trippi Troppi
Rare
20 Cash per second
Gangster Footera
Rare
30 Cash per second
Bandito Bobritto
Rare
35 Cash per second
Boneca Ambalabu
Rare
40 Cash per second
Cacto Hipopotamo
Rare
50 Cash per second
Ta Ta Ta Ta Sahur
Rare
55 Cash per second
Tric Trac Barabroom
Rare
65 Cash per second
Pipi Avocado
Rare
70 Cash per second
Cappuccino Assasino
Epic
75 Cash per second
Bandito Axolito
Epic
90 Cash per second
Brr Brr Patapim
Epic
100 Cash per second
Avocadini Antilopini
Epic
115 Cash per second
Trulimero Trulicina
Epic
125 Cash per second
Bambini Crostini
Epic
135 Cash per second
Malame Amarele
Epic
140 Cash per second
Bananita Dolphinita
Epic
150 Cash per second
Perochello Lemonchello
Epic
160 Cash per second
Brri Brri Bicus Dicus Bombicus
Epic
175 Cash per second
Avocadini Guffo
Epic
225 Cash per second
Ti Ti Ti Sahur
Epic
225 Cash per second
Mangolini Parrocini
Epic
235 Cash per second
Salamino Penguino
Epic
250 Cash per second
Penguino Cocosino
Epic
300 Cash per second
Burbaloli Loliloli
Legendary
200 Cash per second
Chimpanzini Bananini
Legendary
300 Cash per second
Tirilikalika Tirilikalako
Legendary
450 Cash per second
Ballerina Cappuccina
Legendary
500 Cash per second
Chef Crabracadabra
Legendary
600 Cash per second
Lionel Cactuseli
Legendary
650 Cash per second
Glorbo Fruttodrillo
Legendary
750 Cash per second
Quivioli Ameleonni
Legendary
900 Cash per second
Blueberrinni Octopusini
Legendary
1,000 Cash per second
Caramello Filtrello
Legendary
1,050 Cash per second
Pipi Potato
Legendary
1,100 Cash per second
Strawberrelli Flamingelli
Legendary
1,150 Cash per second
Cocosini Mama
Legendary
1,200 Cash per second
Pandaccini Bananini
Legendary
1,250 Cash per second
Pi Pi Watermelon
Legendary
1,300 Cash per second
Signore Carapace
Legendary
1,325 Cash per second
Sigmа Boy
Legendary
1,350 Cash per second
Sigmа Girl
Legendary
1,800 Cash per second
Frigo Camelo
Mythic
1,900 Cash per second
Orangutini Ananassini
Mythic
2,000 Cash per second
Rhino Toasterino
Mythic
2,150 Cash per second
Bombardiro Crocodilo
Mythic
2,500 Cash per second
Brutto Gialutto
Mythic
3,000 Cash per second
Spioniro Golubiro
Mythic
3,500 Cash per second
Bombombini Gusini
Mythic
5,000 Cash per second
Zibra Zubra Zibralini
Mythic
6,000 Cash per second
Tigrilini Watermelini
Mythic
6,500 Cash per second
Avocadorilla
Mythic
7,000 Cash per second
Cavallo Virtuoso
Mythic
7,500 Cash per second
Gorillo Subwoofero
Mythic
7,750 Cash per second
Gorilla Watermelondrillo
Mythic
8,000 Cash per second
Tob Tobi Tobi
Mythic
8,500 Cash per second
Lerulerulerule
Mythic
8,750 Cash per second
Ganganzelli Trulala
Mythic
9,000 Cash per second
Te Te Te Sahur
Mythic
9,500 Cash per second
Rhino Helicopterino
Mythic
11,000 Cash per second
Tracoducotulu Delapeladustuz
Mythic
12,000 Cash per second
Los Noobinis
Mythic
12,500 Cash per second
Carloo
Mythic
13,500 Cash per second
Elephanto Frigo
Mythic
14,000 Cash per second
Carrotini Brainini
Mythic
15,000 Cash per second
Cocofanto Elefanto
Brainrot God
17,500 Cash per second
Antonio
Brainrot God
18,500 Cash per second
Girafa Celestre
Brainrot God
20,000 Cash per second
Gattatino Nyanino
Brainrot God
35,000 Cash per second
Chihuanini Taconini
Brainrot God
45,000 Cash per second
Tralalero Tralala
Brainrot God
50,000 Cash per second
Matteo
Brainrot God
50,000 Cash per second
Los Crocodillitos
Brainrot God
55,000 Cash per second
Tigroligre Frutonni
Brainrot God
60,000 Cash per second
Espresso Signora
Brainrot God
70,000 Cash per second
Odin Din Din Dun
Brainrot God
75,000 Cash per second
Unclito Samito
Brainrot God
75,000 Cash per second
Tipi Topi Taco
Brainrot God
75,000 Cash per second
Alessio
Brainrot God
85,000 Cash per second
Tralalita Tralala
Brainrot God
100,000 Cash per second
Tukanno Bananno
Brainrot God
100,000 Cash per second
Orcalero Orcala
Brainrot God
100,000 Cash per second
Extinct Ballerina
Brainrot God
125,000 Cash per second
Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000
Brainrot God
150,000 Cash per second
Urubini Flamenguini
Brainrot God
150,000 Cash per second
Capi Taco
Brainrot God
155,000 Cash per second
Gattito Tacoto
Brainrot God
165,000 Cash per second
Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa
Brainrot God
175,000 Cash per second
Las Cappuchinas
Brainrot God
185,000 Cash per second
Ballerino Lololo
Brainrot God
200,000 Cash per second
Bulbito Bandito Traktorito
Brainrot God
205,000 Cash per second
Los Tungtungtungcitos
Brainrot God
210,000 Cash per second
Pakrahmatmamat
Brainrot God
215,000 Cash per second
Los Bombinitos
Brainrot God
220,000 Cash per second
Piccione Macchina
Brainrot God
225,000 Cash per second
Brr es Teh Patipum
Brainrot God
225,000 Cash per second
Bombardini Tortini
Brainrot God
225,000 Cash per second
Tractoro Dinosauro
Brainrot God
230,000 Cash per second
Los Orcalitos
Brainrot God
235,000 Cash per second
Crabbo Limonetta
Brainrot God
235,000 Cash per second
Cacasito Satalito
Brainrot God
240,000 Cash per second
Orcalita Orcala
Brainrot God
240,000 Cash per second
Tartaruga Cisterna
Brainrot God
250,000 Cash per second
Corn Corn Corn Sahur
Brainrot God
250,000 Cash per second
Dug Dug Dug
Brainrot God
255,000 Cash per second
Los Tipi Tacos
Brainrot God
260,000 Cash per second
Piccionetta Macchina
Brainrot God
270,000 Cash per second
Mastodontico Telepiedone
Brainrot God
275,000 Cash per second
Anpali Babel
Brainrot God
280,000 Cash per second
Belula Beluga
Brainrot God
290,000 Cash per second
La Vacca Saturno Saturnita
Secret
300,000 Cash per second
Bisonte Giuppitere
Secret
300,000 Cash per second
Karkerkar Kurkur
Secret
300,000 Cash per second
Los Matteos
Secret
300,000 Cash per second
Trenostruzzo Turbo 4000
Secret
310,000 Cash per second
Sammyni Spyderini
Secret
325,000 Cash per second
Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini
Secret
350,000 Cash per second
Dul Dul Dul
Secret
375,000 Cash per second
Blackhole Goat
Secret
400,000 Cash per second
Chachechi
Secret
400,000 Cash per second
Agarrini la Palini
Secret
425,000 Cash per second
Los Spyderinis
Secret
425,000 Cash per second
Fragola la la la
Secret
450,000 Cash per second
Extinct Tralalero
Secret
450,000 Cash per second
La Cucaracha
Secret
475,000 Cash per second
Los Tralaleritos
Secret
500,000 Cash per second
Guerriro Digitale
Secret
550,000 Cash per second
La Karkerkar Combinasion
Secret
600,000 Cash per second
Extinct Matteo
Secret
625,000 Cash per second
Las Tralaleritas
Secret
650,000 Cash per second
Job Job Job Sahur
Secret
700,000 Cash per second
Las Vaquitas Saturnitas
Secret
750,000 Cash per second
Graipuss Medussi
Secret
1,000,000 Cash per second
Noo My Hotspot
Secret
1,500,000 Cash per second
La Sahur Combinasion
Secret
2,000,000 Cash per second
To to to Sahur
Secret
2,200,000 Cash per second
Pot Hotspot
Secret
2,500,000 Cash per second
Quesadilla Crocodila
Secret
3,000,000 Cash per second
Chicleteira Bicicleteira
Secret
3,500,000 Cash per second
Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos
Secret
5,000,000 Cash per second
Los Chicleteiras
Secret
7,000,000 Cash per second
67
Secret
7,500,000 Cash per second
La Grande Combinasion
Secret
10,000,000 Cash per second
Mariachi Corazoni
Secret
12,500,000 Cash per second
Los Combinasionas
Secret
15,000,000 Cash per second
Nuclearo Dinossauro
Secret
15,000,000 Cash per second
Tacorita Bicicleta
Secret
16,500,000 Cash per second
Las Sis
Secret
17,500,000 Cash per second
Los Hotspotsitos
Secret
20,000,000 Cash per second
Celularcini Viciosini
Secret
22,500,000 Cash per second
La Extinct Grande
Secret
23,500,000 Cash per second
Los Bros
Secret
24,000,000 Cash per second
Tralaledon
Secret
27,500,000 Cash per second
Esok Sekolah
Secret
30,000,000 Cash per second
Los Tacoritas
Secret
32,000,000 Cash per second
Ketupat Kepat
Secret
35,000,000 Cash per second
Tictac Sahur
Secret
37,500,000 Cash per second
La Supreme Combination
Secret
40,000,000 Cash per second
Ketchuru and Masturu
Secret
42,500,000 Cash per second
Garama and Madundung
Secret
50,000,000 Cash per second
Spaghetti Tualetti
Secret
60,000,000 Cash per second
Dragon Cannelloni
Secret
100,000,000 Cash per second
Strawberry Elephant
OG
250,000,000 Cash per second
This guide explores the Rebirth mechanic in Steal a Brainrot, using which you can expand your base and earn more Cash.
What makes a Brainrot good
Gauging the value of a Brainrot is simple: look at its income rate. The more Cash it earns, the more valuable it is. Typically, the units belonging to a certain rarity always generate less Cash than the rarity above it. For instance, the characters belonging to the Common rarity earn less money per second than every character in the Rare rarity.
Outliers to this general rule are extremely rare. Currently, only Penguino Cocosino of the Epic rarity breaks the pattern by generating more income than the least valuable Legendary unit, Burbaloli Loliloli. So, it’s safe to expect this trend to remain intact as the game continues to receive new and more valuable units.
As of this writing, the OG-rarityStrawberry Elephant is the most valuable unit in the game, offering a hefty payout of 250 million Cash per second. The only unit that comes close to matching it is the Secret Dragon Cannelloni with an earn rate of 100 million Cash per second.
Brainrots are categorized into the Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, Brainrot God, Secret, and OG rarities.
How much Cash does the OG Strawberry Elephant earn?
The Strawberry Elephant earns 250 million Cash per second.
How do I get Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot?
Brainrots can be stolen from other players’ bases or purchased from the conveyor belt.
