Brainrots are the foundational gameplay feature of Steal a Brainrot, representing the characters that generate income in your base. Since the experience is all about buying or stealing these units, having a comprehensive list of them is always handy. With over a hundred units in the game, there are plenty of characters for you to pursue to maximize your in-game earnings.

This guide lists every Brainrot in Steal a Brainrot, along with their income rate.

List of all Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Brainrots can be purchased from the conveyor belt (Image via Roblox)

Brainrots can either be purchased directly from the conveyor belt that runs down the middle of the map or stolen from other players' bases. The latter is a cost-effective way of getting your favorite units, but beware: other players will attempt to steal their preferred characters as well.

The game segregates Brainrots into multiple rarities, which indicate how effective they are at earning Cash. These rarities include Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, Brainrot God, Secret, and OG. They define how much money a unit can earn, which makes it fairly easy to gauge how valuable a unit is.

You can find a complete list of all Brainrots in the table below:

Brainrot Rarity Income rate Noobini Pizzanini Common 1 Cash per second Lirili Larila Common 3 Cash per second Tim Cheese Common 5 Cash per second Fluriflura Common 7 Cash per second Talpa Di Fero Common 9 Cash per second Svinina Bombardino Common 10 Cash per second Raccooni Jandelini Common 12 Cash per second Pipi Kiwi Common 13 Cash per second Pipi Corni Common 14 Cash per second Trippi Troppi Rare 20 Cash per second Gangster Footera Rare 30 Cash per second Bandito Bobritto Rare 35 Cash per second Boneca Ambalabu Rare 40 Cash per second Cacto Hipopotamo Rare 50 Cash per second Ta Ta Ta Ta Sahur Rare 55 Cash per second Tric Trac Barabroom Rare 65 Cash per second Pipi Avocado Rare 70 Cash per second Cappuccino Assasino Epic 75 Cash per second Bandito Axolito Epic 90 Cash per second Brr Brr Patapim Epic 100 Cash per second Avocadini Antilopini Epic 115 Cash per second Trulimero Trulicina Epic 125 Cash per second Bambini Crostini Epic 135 Cash per second Malame Amarele Epic 140 Cash per second Bananita Dolphinita Epic 150 Cash per second Perochello Lemonchello Epic 160 Cash per second Brri Brri Bicus Dicus Bombicus Epic 175 Cash per second Avocadini Guffo Epic 225 Cash per second Ti Ti Ti Sahur Epic 225 Cash per second Mangolini Parrocini Epic 235 Cash per second Salamino Penguino Epic 250 Cash per second Penguino Cocosino Epic 300 Cash per second Burbaloli Loliloli Legendary 200 Cash per second Chimpanzini Bananini Legendary 300 Cash per second Tirilikalika Tirilikalako Legendary 450 Cash per second Ballerina Cappuccina Legendary 500 Cash per second Chef Crabracadabra Legendary 600 Cash per second Lionel Cactuseli Legendary 650 Cash per second Glorbo Fruttodrillo Legendary 750 Cash per second Quivioli Ameleonni Legendary 900 Cash per second Blueberrinni Octopusini Legendary 1,000 Cash per second Caramello Filtrello Legendary 1,050 Cash per second Pipi Potato Legendary 1,100 Cash per second Strawberrelli Flamingelli Legendary 1,150 Cash per second Cocosini Mama Legendary 1,200 Cash per second Pandaccini Bananini Legendary 1,250 Cash per second Pi Pi Watermelon Legendary 1,300 Cash per second Signore Carapace Legendary 1,325 Cash per second Sigmа Boy Legendary 1,350 Cash per second Sigmа Girl Legendary 1,800 Cash per second Frigo Camelo Mythic 1,900 Cash per second Orangutini Ananassini Mythic 2,000 Cash per second Rhino Toasterino Mythic 2,150 Cash per second Bombardiro Crocodilo Mythic 2,500 Cash per second Brutto Gialutto Mythic 3,000 Cash per second Spioniro Golubiro Mythic 3,500 Cash per second Bombombini Gusini Mythic 5,000 Cash per second Zibra Zubra Zibralini Mythic 6,000 Cash per second Tigrilini Watermelini Mythic 6,500 Cash per second Avocadorilla Mythic 7,000 Cash per second Cavallo Virtuoso Mythic 7,500 Cash per second Gorillo Subwoofero Mythic 7,750 Cash per second Gorilla Watermelondrillo Mythic 8,000 Cash per second Tob Tobi Tobi Mythic 8,500 Cash per second Lerulerulerule Mythic 8,750 Cash per second Ganganzelli Trulala Mythic 9,000 Cash per second Te Te Te Sahur Mythic 9,500 Cash per second Rhino Helicopterino Mythic 11,000 Cash per second Tracoducotulu Delapeladustuz Mythic 12,000 Cash per second Los Noobinis Mythic 12,500 Cash per second Carloo Mythic 13,500 Cash per second Elephanto Frigo Mythic 14,000 Cash per second Carrotini Brainini Mythic 15,000 Cash per second Cocofanto Elefanto Brainrot God 17,500 Cash per second Antonio Brainrot God 18,500 Cash per second Girafa Celestre Brainrot God 20,000 Cash per second Gattatino Nyanino Brainrot God 35,000 Cash per second Chihuanini Taconini Brainrot God 45,000 Cash per second Tralalero Tralala Brainrot God 50,000 Cash per second Matteo Brainrot God 50,000 Cash per second Los Crocodillitos Brainrot God 55,000 Cash per second Tigroligre Frutonni Brainrot God 60,000 Cash per second Espresso Signora Brainrot God 70,000 Cash per second Odin Din Din Dun Brainrot God 75,000 Cash per second Unclito Samito Brainrot God 75,000 Cash per second Tipi Topi Taco Brainrot God 75,000 Cash per second Alessio Brainrot God 85,000 Cash per second Tralalita Tralala Brainrot God 100,000 Cash per second Tukanno Bananno Brainrot God 100,000 Cash per second Orcalero Orcala Brainrot God 100,000 Cash per second Extinct Ballerina Brainrot God 125,000 Cash per second Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000 Brainrot God 150,000 Cash per second Urubini Flamenguini Brainrot God 150,000 Cash per second Capi Taco Brainrot God 155,000 Cash per second Gattito Tacoto Brainrot God 165,000 Cash per second Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa Brainrot God 175,000 Cash per second Las Cappuchinas Brainrot God 185,000 Cash per second Ballerino Lololo Brainrot God 200,000 Cash per second Bulbito Bandito Traktorito Brainrot God 205,000 Cash per second Los Tungtungtungcitos Brainrot God 210,000 Cash per second Pakrahmatmamat Brainrot God 215,000 Cash per second Los Bombinitos Brainrot God 220,000 Cash per second Piccione Macchina Brainrot God 225,000 Cash per second Brr es Teh Patipum Brainrot God 225,000 Cash per second Bombardini Tortini Brainrot God 225,000 Cash per second Tractoro Dinosauro Brainrot God 230,000 Cash per second Los Orcalitos Brainrot God 235,000 Cash per second Crabbo Limonetta Brainrot God 235,000 Cash per second Cacasito Satalito Brainrot God 240,000 Cash per second Orcalita Orcala Brainrot God 240,000 Cash per second Tartaruga Cisterna Brainrot God 250,000 Cash per second Corn Corn Corn Sahur Brainrot God 250,000 Cash per second Dug Dug Dug Brainrot God 255,000 Cash per second Los Tipi Tacos Brainrot God 260,000 Cash per second Piccionetta Macchina Brainrot God 270,000 Cash per second Mastodontico Telepiedone Brainrot God 275,000 Cash per second Anpali Babel Brainrot God 280,000 Cash per second Belula Beluga Brainrot God 290,000 Cash per second La Vacca Saturno Saturnita Secret 300,000 Cash per second Bisonte Giuppitere Secret 300,000 Cash per second Karkerkar Kurkur Secret 300,000 Cash per second Los Matteos Secret 300,000 Cash per second Trenostruzzo Turbo 4000 Secret 310,000 Cash per second Sammyni Spyderini Secret 325,000 Cash per second Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini Secret 350,000 Cash per second Dul Dul Dul Secret 375,000 Cash per second Blackhole Goat Secret 400,000 Cash per second Chachechi Secret 400,000 Cash per second Agarrini la Palini Secret 425,000 Cash per second Los Spyderinis Secret 425,000 Cash per second Fragola la la la Secret 450,000 Cash per second Extinct Tralalero Secret 450,000 Cash per second La Cucaracha Secret 475,000 Cash per second Los Tralaleritos Secret 500,000 Cash per second Guerriro Digitale Secret 550,000 Cash per second La Karkerkar Combinasion Secret 600,000 Cash per second Extinct Matteo Secret 625,000 Cash per second Las Tralaleritas Secret 650,000 Cash per second Job Job Job Sahur Secret 700,000 Cash per second Las Vaquitas Saturnitas Secret 750,000 Cash per second Graipuss Medussi Secret 1,000,000 Cash per second Noo My Hotspot Secret 1,500,000 Cash per second La Sahur Combinasion Secret 2,000,000 Cash per second To to to Sahur Secret 2,200,000 Cash per second Pot Hotspot Secret 2,500,000 Cash per second Quesadilla Crocodila Secret 3,000,000 Cash per second Chicleteira Bicicleteira Secret 3,500,000 Cash per second Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos Secret 5,000,000 Cash per second Los Chicleteiras Secret 7,000,000 Cash per second 67 Secret 7,500,000 Cash per second La Grande Combinasion Secret 10,000,000 Cash per second Mariachi Corazoni Secret 12,500,000 Cash per second Los Combinasionas Secret 15,000,000 Cash per second Nuclearo Dinossauro Secret 15,000,000 Cash per second Tacorita Bicicleta Secret 16,500,000 Cash per second Las Sis Secret 17,500,000 Cash per second Los Hotspotsitos Secret 20,000,000 Cash per second Celularcini Viciosini Secret 22,500,000 Cash per second La Extinct Grande Secret 23,500,000 Cash per second Los Bros Secret 24,000,000 Cash per second Tralaledon Secret 27,500,000 Cash per second Esok Sekolah Secret 30,000,000 Cash per second Los Tacoritas Secret 32,000,000 Cash per second Ketupat Kepat Secret 35,000,000 Cash per second Tictac Sahur Secret 37,500,000 Cash per second La Supreme Combination Secret 40,000,000 Cash per second Ketchuru and Masturu Secret 42,500,000 Cash per second Garama and Madundung Secret 50,000,000 Cash per second Spaghetti Tualetti Secret 60,000,000 Cash per second Dragon Cannelloni Secret 100,000,000 Cash per second Strawberry Elephant OG 250,000,000 Cash per second

This guide explores the Rebirth mechanic in Steal a Brainrot, using which you can expand your base and earn more Cash.

What makes a Brainrot good

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Gauging the value of a Brainrot is simple: look at its income rate. The more Cash it earns, the more valuable it is. Typically, the units belonging to a certain rarity always generate less Cash than the rarity above it. For instance, the characters belonging to the Common rarity earn less money per second than every character in the Rare rarity.

Outliers to this general rule are extremely rare. Currently, only Penguino Cocosino of the Epic rarity breaks the pattern by generating more income than the least valuable Legendary unit, Burbaloli Loliloli. So, it’s safe to expect this trend to remain intact as the game continues to receive new and more valuable units.

As of this writing, the OG-rarity Strawberry Elephant is the most valuable unit in the game, offering a hefty payout of 250 million Cash per second. The only unit that comes close to matching it is the Secret Dragon Cannelloni with an earn rate of 100 million Cash per second.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What are the different Brainrot rarities?

Brainrots are categorized into the Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, Brainrot God, Secret, and OG rarities.

How much Cash does the OG Strawberry Elephant earn?

The Strawberry Elephant earns 250 million Cash per second.

How do I get Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot?

Brainrots can be stolen from other players’ bases or purchased from the conveyor belt.

