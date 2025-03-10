All Brookhaven RP Artist Props and Artist Tools

The roleplaying title Brookhaven RP recently added the Artistic Update, introducing a slew of art and artist-themed items. Players can use the props and tools implemented with the update to embody their favorite type of artist, expanding the roleplaying possibilities of the experience. Additionally, they can create custom art projects and express their inner creativity through the aforementioned in-game tools.

Let’s go over the different props and tools that players can make use of in Brookhaven RP.

All Artist Props in Brookhaven RP

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Players who wish to take on the role of an artist can spawn and use ten new types of props, which double as home decor. These props are essential to the aesthetics of art studios and exhibitions, making them an essential part of the roleplaying experience.

Here is a list of the different props that can now be used to decorate such studios and art-themed museums:

Brick Walls (x4): For graffiti and murals.

Canvases (x4): Different painting surfaces for the working artist.

Graffiti (x4): Street art ready to be used as decoration.

Paintings (x3): For the art enthusiasts.

Paint Buckets (x4): Handy for carrying paint in bulk.

Paint Roller Tray: A tool best suited for larger projects.

Paint Splatters (x4): Best suited for abstract paintings.

Painting Supplies: Includes paintbrushes, paint tubes, palettes, and more.

Spray Paint Box: Comes with spray paint cans.

Stacks of Sketchbooks (x4): For the practicing artist.

These items can be accessed from the Artist’s Apartment and Artist’s Penthouse, which were added in the same update.

All Artist Tools

The Artist Tools (Image via Roblox)

The Artistic Update added four new tools for players to make custom art projects with, adding depth to the roleplaying experience. Robloxians can now come up with creative ways to decorate their virtual living space by making use of these new interactive items.

Listed below are the four tools that can be used to roleplay as an artist:

Paintbrush & Palette: The basic tools needed to paint a scene.

Paint Roller: A tool best suited for painting large surfaces.

Sketchbook: Create up to four unique sketches.

Spraypaint Bottle: Lets the player make graffiti in their own unique style.

FAQs

How many Artist Tools does Brookhaven RP feature?

The game includes four unique Artist Tools that can be accessed from the Backpack icon on the right.

How to get the different Artist Props in Brookhaven RP

You can find the various Artist Props in the Artist’s Apartment and Artist’s Penthouse homes, accessible from the House button.

Can the Artist Tools and Artist Props be accessed for free in Brookhaven RP?

Yes, you can access the Artist Tools and Artist Props at no Robux charge.

