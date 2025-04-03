All Brookhaven RP Studio Tools

With the advent of the Brookhaven RP Movie Studio Update, the game has introduced a plethora of interactive elements. These include Studio Tools, Studio-themed props, and a new Movie Studio building that occupies a house slot. Studio Tools can be used in roleplaying scenarios where you or your fellow Robloxian plays the role of a cast or crew member in said scenes.

Here’s what you need to know about the Studio Tools introduced with the Movie Studio Update.

Every Studio Tool introduced in Brookhaven RP Movie Studio Update

The Movie Studio Tools (Image via Roblox)

The Movie Studio Update was added to Brookhaven RP on March 28, 2025. With it came two new Studio Tools.

The first is the Clapperboard, a staple in filmmakers’ arsenal. This tool is used to signify the beginning or the end of a particular scene while filming a movie.

A Robloxian playing the role of a stagehand can equip the Clapperboard and at the Director’s cue, indicate when the filming begins. The Clapperboard can be equipped from the list of items available in the Tools menu.

The other new Studio Tool you can use is the Megaphone. In real life, megaphones are primarily used by the director to relay instructions to a large group of people. However, its in-game counterpart can’t amplify your voice; instead, it uses a police-style siren when activated.

You can use the Megaphone to direct other players’ attention if your RP character is a movie director.

About Brookhaven RP

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

This Roblox experience is all about exploring the map while roleplaying with your friends. It features various key locations and points of interest that can serve as a backdrop for RP scenarios. It is primarily a multiplayer title, the enjoyment and fun factor of which increases with a few Robloxians in tow.

The game lacks a preset objective, relying instead on the activities at the aforementioned points of interest. It encourages players to use its gameplay elements in creative ways to come up with adventuring hijinks with your friends. You may ride across the city on a vehicle of your choice, experience living in the house of your dreams, or simply be an ordinary worker.

The title imposes few boundaries on the roles that you can play using its mechanics, which gives breadth to its roleplaying possibilities.

FAQs

Which tools did the Movie Studio Update add to Brookhaven RP?

The Movie Studio Update added the Clapperboard and the Megaphone Studio Tools to the experience.

When were Studio Tools added to Brookhaven RP?

Studio Tools were added to the title on March 28, 2025.

Are the Studio Tools accessible for free?

Yes, you can freely access Studio Tools without having to pay extra for them.

