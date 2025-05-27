All Brookhaven RP Summer props

Accompanying the Brookhaven RP New Summer House update is a set of new Summer props. These items are unique objects that you can equip and perform poses with, making them great for role-playing. The update introduces five of these tools, four of which are available for free.

Ad

Here’s how you can get your hands on the new Summer props in Brookhaven RP.

Getting all Summer props in Brookhaven RP

The Hop-Scotch prop (Image via Roblox)

Five Summer props were added to Brookhaven RP with the New Summer House update on May 24, 2025. These include the Hop-Scotch, the Bunting Banner, the Patio Daybed, the Chair Swing, and the Bench Swing. Of these, only the Bench Swing is locked behind a paywall.

Ad

Trending

In keeping with the theme of the update, the Summer props are designed to invoke the relaxing feeling of a summer vacation.

The Hop-Scotch brings the popular playground game in minigame format, where you can skip across the marked squares after you place it down. You can use a different prop as a lagger while playing this minigame.

The Patio Daybed, the Chair Swing, and the Bench Swing are all pieces of furniture on which you and your friends can relax. They go swimmingly with the brand-new Summer House; simply place these chairs and swings in the house and chill with your buddies. Note that the Bench Swing is for VIP members only, requiring you to purchase the 999 Robux VIP pass.

Ad

Lastly, you can place the Bunting Banner to set the tone of the summer season. Bunting Banners are a staple in any celebration, making them a perfect addition for this update.

Also read: Brookhaven RP New Summer House update guide

About the New Summer House update

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

The New Summer House update was added to this Roblox experience on May 24, 2025, implementing elements that celebrate the arrival of the summer season. This update introduces the New Summer House and Summer props. These elements are permanent additions to the game, so you can access them at any time in the future.

Ad

With the update, the game has also made various improvements to the overall functionality of the experience. Players will encounter fewer bugs and unexpected issues in their play sessions, making the patch an important one.

Save for the Bench Swing, every element in this update is accessible for free. Be sure to try them out and see how they fit in your roleplaying scenarios.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs

How many props did the New Summer House update add to Brookhaven RP?

The New Summer House update added five new Summer-themed props to the experience: the Hop-Scotch, the Bunting Banner, the Patio Daybed, the Chair Swing, and the Bench Swing.

How to unlock the Bench Swing in Brookhaven RP

The Bench Swing is exclusive to VIP members; the VIP membership can be purchased for 999 Robux.

Is Brookhaven RP playable for free?

Yes, the game and its core systems are accessible for free and require no premium investment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024