Brookhaven RP New Summer House update guide

Brookhaven RP is celebrating the advent of summer with the New Summer House update. Added to the experience on May 24, 2025, this update brings the titular house and five new props for Robloxians to play with. As is the staple with new locations in this title, the New Summer House comes with a secret safe that you can seek out for cash.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Summer House update in Brookhaven RP.
Everything new in the New Summer House update for Brookhaven RP
The New Summer House update brings the titular house to the experience. The house is a bright yellow residential structure with two floors that can serve as a backdrop for RP scenarios. You can spawn this house in a vacant lot of your choice by tapping the sign and choosing the New Summer House from the list.
It can be found at the very bottom of the menu, and since it’s free, it will spawn immediately without requiring any prerequisites. In addition to the Summer House, the update also adds five new props with which you and your friends can play around.
These props can be accessed by equipping the Props item from the Tools menu and selecting them from their respective submenus. Here are the five new Summer Props:
- Hop-Scotch
- Bunting Banner
- Patio Daybed
- Chair Swing
- Bench Swing
The Bench Swing is an outlier among these, being the only one locked behind a premium paywall. It requires you to be a VIP member by shelling out 999 Robux. Purchasing it grants you access to the VIP Chat tag, other VIP props, a motel room, VIP jobs, special name effects in chat, and more.
Summer House secret safe
Houses in this experience typically come with a secret safe, which contains a stack of in-game cash with which you can interact. The New Summer House includes one as well, and you can find it in the second-floor bathroom.
To access it, climb the stairs to the second floor and enter the bathroom. To the right, you will see a door that leads into a small room. Enter it, and the secret safe will be to your left. You can tap on it to access its contents and make out like a bandit.
The safe makes the house a great location for a heist-style RP story. Consider planning the scenario out with your friends to see how it plays out.
FAQs
When was the New Summer House update added to Brookhaven RP?
The New Summer House update was added to the game on May 24, 2025.
Is the New Summer House available for free in Brookhaven RP?
Yes, you can spawn the Summer House and explore it without spending a single Robux.
What are the newest props added to Brookhaven RP with the New Summer House update?
The New Summer House update added Hop-Scotch, Bunting Banner, Patio Daybed, Chair Swing, and Bench Swing to its selection of props.
