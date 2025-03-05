  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • All confirmed games for The Hunt: Mega Edition

All confirmed games for The Hunt: Mega Edition

By Aniket
Modified Mar 05, 2025 14:01 GMT
Feature image of All confirmed games for The Hunt: Mega Edition
Find out what the confirmed games for The Hunt: Mega Edition are (Image via Roblox)

Stay prepared because this year on Roblox, you will see the return of the most rewarding event — The Hunt: Mega Edition. As a properly hyped sequel to the previous year's "The Hunt: First Edition" event, the Mega Edition is here to provide a challenge to all the players. Engage in 25 experiences to complete quests, earn Tokens, secure your spot on the leaderboard, and get a chance to win $1 million cash.

Ad

While all the games featured in this event haven't fully been disclosed yet, we have scoured the internet to reveal a few confirmed ones. Read on for the list of the featured experiences for this year's The Hunt: Mega Edition event.

Note: We will update this piece as more experiences are confirmed by the respective developers.

A list of confirmed games for The Hunt: Mega Edition

25 selected games will be featured in The Hunt: Mega Edition (Image via Roblox)
25 selected games will be featured in The Hunt: Mega Edition (Image via Roblox)

As previously discussed, 25 Roblox experiences will be featured in this event. At the time of writing, not every experience has been revealed, however, certain developers have already confirmed their alliance with this event on X.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here is the list:

  1. Rivals by Nosiny Games
  2. SpongeBob Tower Defense by Wonder Works Studio
  3. Basketball Legends by InfinitySports
  4. IT GIRL by IT GIRL Magazine
  5. A Dusty Trip by Jandel's Road Trip
  6. World // Zero Anime RPG by World // Zero
  7. Drive World by Drive World | Twin Atlas
  8. untitled tag game by _create
  9. Pressure by Urbanshade: Hadal Division
  10. Hell's Kitchen by ITV
  11. Tower Defense Simulator by Paradoxum Games
  12. Chained [2 Player Obby] by 1-Day

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

As of this writing, the above games have been confirmed for The Hunt: Mega Edition, which will take place between March 13, 2025, to March 24, 2025. Make sure you are above 13 years of age to participate in the event. If you complete the specified quests in the above games, you will earn Tokens. Consider it as a type of currency required to purchase items from the Event Hub.

Ad

Completing quests in the said games will also help you make it onto the leaderboard. If you are in the top 10 positions, you can stand a chance to win a $1 million cash prize in The Hunt: Mega Final. The final event will take place on April 4, 2025, and it will be streamed on Roblox's online platform.

It should be noted that if you are a minor, you will need your parent's consent to participate. This is because The Hunt: Mega Final event will be held in Roblox's HQ in California. You will need a parent to travel alongside you on the match day.

Ad

FAQs

When is the The Hunt: Mega Final taking place?

The Hunt: Mega Final will take place on April 4, 2025, at the Roblox HQ in California.

How many games are there in The Hunt: Mega Edition?

There will be 25 games featured during this event.

What is the The Hunt: Mega Final event on Roblox?

The final event is a stage for the top 10 players who competed in The Hunt: Mega Edition.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी