All confirmed games for The Hunt: Mega Edition

Stay prepared because this year on Roblox, you will see the return of the most rewarding event — The Hunt: Mega Edition. As a properly hyped sequel to the previous year's "The Hunt: First Edition" event, the Mega Edition is here to provide a challenge to all the players. Engage in 25 experiences to complete quests, earn Tokens, secure your spot on the leaderboard, and get a chance to win $1 million cash.

Ad

While all the games featured in this event haven't fully been disclosed yet, we have scoured the internet to reveal a few confirmed ones. Read on for the list of the featured experiences for this year's The Hunt: Mega Edition event.

Note: We will update this piece as more experiences are confirmed by the respective developers.

A list of confirmed games for The Hunt: Mega Edition

25 selected games will be featured in The Hunt: Mega Edition (Image via Roblox)

As previously discussed, 25 Roblox experiences will be featured in this event. At the time of writing, not every experience has been revealed, however, certain developers have already confirmed their alliance with this event on X.

Ad

Trending

Here is the list:

Rivals by Nosiny Games SpongeBob Tower Defense by Wonder Works Studio Basketball Legends by InfinitySports IT GIRL by IT GIRL Magazine A Dusty Trip by Jandel's Road Trip World // Zero Anime RPG by World // Zero Drive World by Drive World | Twin Atlas untitled tag game by _create Pressure by Urbanshade: Hadal Division Hell's Kitchen by ITV Tower Defense Simulator by Paradoxum Games Chained [2 Player Obby] by 1-Day

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

As of this writing, the above games have been confirmed for The Hunt: Mega Edition, which will take place between March 13, 2025, to March 24, 2025. Make sure you are above 13 years of age to participate in the event. If you complete the specified quests in the above games, you will earn Tokens. Consider it as a type of currency required to purchase items from the Event Hub.

Ad

Completing quests in the said games will also help you make it onto the leaderboard. If you are in the top 10 positions, you can stand a chance to win a $1 million cash prize in The Hunt: Mega Final. The final event will take place on April 4, 2025, and it will be streamed on Roblox's online platform.

It should be noted that if you are a minor, you will need your parent's consent to participate. This is because The Hunt: Mega Final event will be held in Roblox's HQ in California. You will need a parent to travel alongside you on the match day.

Ad

FAQs

When is the The Hunt: Mega Final taking place?

The Hunt: Mega Final will take place on April 4, 2025, at the Roblox HQ in California.

How many games are there in The Hunt: Mega Edition?

There will be 25 games featured during this event.

What is the The Hunt: Mega Final event on Roblox?

The final event is a stage for the top 10 players who competed in The Hunt: Mega Edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024