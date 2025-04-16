All Dead Rails night events and how to survive them

In Dead Rails, the day and night cycle makes the environment look more dynamic. While the days can be passed without much trouble, the night certainly brings a lot of horror with it. It is when the Moon does its thing and spawns events that cause enemies like Werewolves and Vampires to appear on the map. Thankfully, you can tell what event it is by looking at the Moon and the sky.

You must know how to survive the nights in Dead Rails, as the threats lurking in the desert have the potential to overwhelm an entire squad. To help you with that, here's a guide explaining every night event and how to survive them.

How to survive night events in Dead Rails

Find a clock on the train's dashboard (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, the night starts when it's 9:00 PM on the clock and ends when it's 5:00 AM. To check the time, you can look at the digital clock installed on your train's dashboard. Here's what happens every hour once nighttime has begun.

At 9:00 PM, the sun sets and the light begins to fade away.

At 10:00 PM, the official nighttime starts.

At 11:00 PM, enemies begin to spawn.

At 5:00 AM, enemies stop spawning as the sun rises.

At 6:00 AM, the official daytime starts.

Each night, one of the following four random events occurs, and you can identify them by looking at the sky:

Cloudy Full Moon night

How to identify: The Moon gets covered by clouds (without rainfall) as the Fast Zombies begin to spawn on the map.

How to survive: Make sure to climb on top of your train to avoid getting overwhelmed by the zombies. Use a high-damage weapon like a Rifle to clear out the Fast Zombies as they try to attack you.

Full Moon night

The Full Moon night (Image via Roblox)

How to identify: The Full Moon is clearly visible and looks bigger than usual. Werewolves spawn on the map during a Full Moon night.

How to survive: Simply keep moving forward with your train, as the Werewolves are tough to beat. You can try to clear them out using a Rifle before they come close to you. It is advised to fight the Werewolves mostly when you are in a squad.

Blood Moon night

How to identify: The Moon appears blood red as the Vampires begin to spawn.

How to survive: Carry plenty of firepower, as running away isn't the solution when dealing with the Vampires. They can teleport, plus they have a lot of HP as well. So, you might want to stay close to your friends and use their help in clearing them out.

Stormy night

How to identify: The Moon gets covered behind clouds as frequent lightning strikes occur.

How to survive: Try to stay indoors to avoid getting hit by lightning. You can use a Lightning Rod (found in the Tesla lab) to survive the lightning strikes.

FAQs

How do I survive lightning in Dead Rails?

To easily survive lightning, you can equip an item called the Lightning Rod that is found inside the Tesla lab.

How much is the Vampire worth in Dead Rails?

Vampires can be sold for $15 at the Trading Post.

Can I get hit by lightning while traveling on the train in Dead Rails?

Yes, you can get hit by lightning while traveling through the desert on the train.

