How to get the Jade Sword in Dead Rails

The Jade Sword in Dead Rails is a unique melee weapon that can help you eliminate enemies with ease. Apart from a cutting-edge blade, this sword also has a passive ability to reanimate your enemies with a 50% chance. Those who are reanimated after getting slain by the Jade Sword will become your ally and protect you from other threats. With this ability, you can easily reach the final Fort and exit the cursed desert landscape.

The Jade Sword is a rare weapon, and it can only be found once per run. It is found in the mines located behind Sterling Town. The steps to acquire this weapon can be confusing. Here's a guide that explains how to get the Jade Weapon in this game.

Steps to get the Jade Sword in Dead Rails

The Sterling Town entrance (Image via Roblox)

As previously mentioned, the Jade Sword is located in the mines behind Sterling Town. This area is a random spawn on the map, but it mostly appears around 10,000 - 30,000 meters or 60,000 - 70,000 meters. Once you are in Sterling Town, follow the steps mentioned below to acquire the Jade Sword in this Roblox title:

In Sterling Town, go to the Church and grab the Jade Tablet (junk item) from there.

Head inside the Sheriff's office and collect the torch inside the prison.

Upon collecting the above two items, go to the backside of the town to find a mine with a barricaded entrance. Break the barricades by using the dynamite in front of the entrance.

Enter the mine and go to the left side to find another Jade Tablet behind a mining cart.

Head back to the mine entrance and turn to the right side this time. Explode the barricade you find on this path to find another Jade Tablet there.

Continue exploring the mine until you find a small hole in the wall hidden by three barrels.

Remove those barrels from the way and enter the wall's opening to find a red button on the floor with a Jade Tablet on it.

Drop the three Jade Tablets you collected earlier on the red button to open a door in the front.

Go past this door to collect the Jade Sword and a decent amount of Bonds, Gold Bars, and Silver Bars.

The Jade Sword (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the Jade Sword, the Vampire Knife is the only other unique melee weapon in Dead Rails. It heals your HP as you deal damage to your enemies.

FAQs

Where is the Jade Sword in Dead Rails?

The Jade Sword can be found inside the mines located behind Sterling Town.

What does the Jade Tablet do in Dead Rails?

You can use the Jade Tablet to unlock the door hiding the Jade Sword.

Where is the Sterling Town in Dead Rails?

The Sterling Town spawns randomly on the map, usually at the 10,000 to 30,000 and 60,000 to 70,000 meter mark.

