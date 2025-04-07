All Duck locations in Welcome to Bloxburg Duck Hunt event

The latest April Fools Event in Welcome to Bloxburg introduced an engaging Duck Hunt activity for all players. A total of 30 different Ducks are hidden across the map and you have to find them all. Once you find them, you can bring them back to the Good Duck or the Evil Duck on the beach.

Remember, the fates of the Good and Evil Ducks depend on the choice you make. If you choose to side with the Evil Duck, the Good Duck will disappear from the map, and vice versa.

That said, it's up to you whom you want to side with. Just know that choosing either of them will unlock their unique trophies for you. Here's where you can find all the 30 hidden Ducks in Welcome to Bloxburg's Duck Hunt.

Where to find all Ducks in Welcome to Bloxburg

Find 30 Ducks to complete the event (Image via Roblox)

To start the Duck Hunt, you must pick up the Graduation Duck found on the pier. It is placed in front of the Good and Evil Duck on the beach. Once you have offered it to any of the Ducks, the hunt will start and you can find the remaining 29 hidden Ducks in the following locations in this Roblox title.

1) Toilet Paper Duck location

You can find this Duck inside the outhouse (hut) at the Campsite area. It will be on the toilet seat.

2) Stunt Duck location

You can find this Duck on the ramp behind Bloxburg City Hall.

3) The Trash Duck

You can find this Duck next to the dumpsters at Gazblox gas station on Dominus Highway.

4) Bacon Hair Duck location

You can find this Duck beneath the Welcome to Bloxburg sign, which is found near the Bloxy Acres Tunnel.

5) Police Duck

You can find this Duck beneath the Blox Burgers billboard on Dominus Highway.

6) Programming Duck

You can find this Duck inside the tunnel adjoined to the River.

7) Tom Duck

You can find this Duck on the balcony fence at the main entrance of the Bloxburg City Hall.

8) Gym Duck

You can find this Duck behind the front desk at the Bloxburg Gym.

9) Cheese Duck

You can find this Duck inside the refrigerator in the BFF Supermarket.

10) Shark Duck

You can find this Duck at the Town Center, inside a kiddie pool.

11) Super Duck

You can find this Duck inside the telephone booth outside the Bloxburg Theater.

12) Rockstar Duck

You can find this Duck near the Bloxburg Theater. Look for it in the storage room, above the Beat Nightclub Sign.

13) Soap Duck

You can find this Duck inside a trashcan in the Green Clean building.

14) Silly Hair Duck

You can find this Duck inside the Stylez Hair Studio.

15) Susan Duck

You can find this Duck at the Fancy Furniture, on one of the display racks.

16) Burger Duck

You can find this Duck inside the Blox Burgers restrooms, on the sink

17) Fast Food Worker Duck

You can find this Duck on a table outside the Blox Burgers building.

18) Chef Duck

You can find this Duck inside the oven in the kitchen of Pizza Planet.

19) Mechanic Duck

You can find this Duck at the Mike's Motor building.

20) Burglar Duck

You can find this Duck on the second floor of the Parking Garage

21) Explorer Duck

You can find this Duck on a ramp leading toward the mountain.

22) Surfer Duck

You can find this Duck in the river, just below the bridge that leads to the Lovely Lumber.

23) Miner Duck

You can find this Duck near the entrance of the Bloxburg Cave

24) Pigeon Duck

You can find this Duck on the path that leads to the Lovely Lumber.

25) Ice Cream Duck

You can find this Duck on a roof behind Ben's Ice Cream.

26) Pirate Duck

You can find this Duck on a beach towel on the beach.

27) Child Duck

You can find this Duck on the central axle of the Ferris Wheel.

28) Alien Duck

You can find this Duck on a ledge above the Observatory building.

29) Astronaut Duck

You can find this Duck inside the library in the Observatory building.

Duck Hunt rewards in Welcome to Bloxburg

The Good and Evil Ducks (Image via Roblox)

Collecting these Ducks during the hunt will also place them in your inventory. For example, if you unlock an Astronaut Duck, you will get to use it as a decorative item in the Build Mode. Apart from this, you will receive the following trophies after reaching certain milestones in the Duck Hunt in Welcome to Bloxburg.

Find 10 Ducks to get one of the following trophies:

Silver Evil Duck Trophy

Silver Good Duck Trophy

Find 20 Ducks to get one of the following trophies:

Gold Evil Duck Trophy

Gold Good Duck Trophy

Find 30 Ducks to get one of the following trophies:

Platinum Evil Duck Trophy

Platinum Good Duck Trophy

Additionally, a Business Duck spawns on the beach after finding all of the Ducks. Giving the Business Duck to the Good Duck or Evil Duck will reward you with $1,000 cash.

FAQs about Welcome to Bloxburg Duck Hunt

When did the Duck Hunt event release in Welcome to Bloxburg?

The Duck Hunt event released on April 1, 2025, along with the April Fools Event.

Where is the Business Duck in Welcome to Bloxburg?

The Business Duck spawns on the beach, near the Pier.

Where is the Mermaid Duck in Welcome to Bloxburg?

You can find the Mermaid Duck inside a small opening on the top of a mountain, somewhere near the Gliding Range.

