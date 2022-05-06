What job pays the most in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg

In Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg, work is the principal source of income. Each job pays out a varied quantity of money to the players. Every time a player completes a mission, they will receive money. The player will be promoted after completing a certain number of missions and earn more money per assignment.

Players will cash out a paycheck once they leave their working environment to obtain the money. Checks show how much money a player makes, as well as their username and job title. When a player reaches level 50 in a single job, they will receive an Excellence Award. The Roblox game presently has twelve roles available.

List of high paying jobs in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg

4) Stocker in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg

One of the two positions offered at the Bloxburg Fresh Food Market is Stocker. The Cashier BFF job is the second option. This job requires players to get crates from the back of the store and restock any shelves that are not completely stocked.

To replenish a shelf that is short on items and the player is standing in front of it with a supply crate (which can be found at the back of the store), select it and then click 'Restock.' The restocking process is instantaneous, and there is no animation involved. Restocking a full shelf is ten percent impossible.

Once a shelf has been restocked, a new shelf with food selected at random by an algorithm will automatically go low (best accurate guess). You will not make any mistakes in this work. Stockers make $21 per shelf with an Excellent Employee perk.

3) Mechanic in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg

Mike's Motors has an opening for a mechanic. Players' employment as a mechanic at Mike's Motors includes painting, refilling oil, and replacing tires on a variety of vehicles, including mopeds, classic motorcycles, and Bloxster DLX2s.

When the player arrives at a workstation, the client will drive their car up onto the platform and then state their request, which could include paint, oil replenishment, or tire replacement. A table in the back of the business has four paints: red, black, green, and purple.

Paint sprayers are an example of this. If the consumer requests an oil change, the player can use oil cans located on a table similar to the paint sprayers. Bloxster, Moped, and Classic wheels are also available, all of which can be located on racks to the store's left.

If the customer wants their tires changed, players must replace each front and back tire separately. The tires that the player must replace must match those on the bike; otherwise, the buyer will be dissatisfied. Mechanics can make $28/vehicle if players reach Excellent Employee status.

2) Miner with Blocks in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg

The miner's position was introduced in the update v0.7.1 as a new task in Welcome to Bloxburg. This job is inside the Mountain, in the Bloxburg Cave. While inside the cave, you'll find some colorful barrels, as well as some pebbles for décor.

Players will be handed a pickaxe and a uniform as a loading screen appears, teleporting them to the employment site where they will work, and then they will be in the mine.

To begin working, the player must first select a block and then select the option 'Mine' to begin mining it. The player will then automatically use the pickaxe to repeatedly smash the block until it vanishes.

Each pickaxe swing takes one second. Once the block has been mined, players will receive money and EXP in proportion to the rarity of the block, which determines how much of each they will receive. Mining amethyst blocks can earn players more than $44 per block.

1) Fisherman in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg

Fishing Hut has an opening for a Fisherman. Players can become fishermen and be given a fishing rod at The Fishing Hut, which is located near the Ferris Wheel. Once equipped, the player can cast it, but it will do nothing till it reaches the water.

The bobber will eventually descend into the water, and the player will reel in the line to capture a fish, which will then vanish and reward them with money. It takes 5–20 seconds after casting a rod for the bobber to dip in groups of 5. (5, 10, 15, and 20 seconds).

If the player reels in the line before a fish bites or when it's too late, nothing happens, and the player loses money. Players can earn $44 when they are in the Excellent Employee status.

Conclusion

The better a player's mood, the better their earning potential in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg. Moods are a collection of four statistics (Hunger, Fun, Energy, and Hygiene) that change in response to the player's actions and status effects and may be viewed through the Moods menu on the bottom right of the screen. A notch at the top of the screen also displays the player's current mood.

