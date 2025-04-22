All Egg locations and rewards in Murder Mystery 2 Easter Egg Hunt

Murder Mystery 2's most recent update has brought back the Easter Egg Hunt event for the players to enjoy. During this event, everyone can collect eggs that are hidden across different maps. Upon reaching certain milestones, new rewards like weapon skins will unlock permanently. These rewards are worth grabbing as you won't be able to get them again.
To help you complete the Easter Egg Hunt event, we have highlighted the locations of all the eggs in this experience below. Furthermore, you can check out a list of rewards that unlock as you find the hidden eggs.
All Egg locations in Murder Mystery 2
In this Roblox title, you can catch 10 rare eggs that spawn randomly on a map. While there is no fixed location, there are specific maps in which the egg spawns. An important thing to note is that the spawning of an egg is random. It may or may not appear on the map. However, if it does, a message saying, "A rare egg has spawned!" will pop up on the screen.
For your reference, we have mentioned all the eggs and their spawn maps below.
Doctor Egg
- Location: Research or Hospital maps
Construction Egg
- Location: Workplace or Factory maps
Speedy Egg
- Location: House, Mansion, or Office maps
Scientist Egg
- Location: Research or Biolab maps
Robot Egg
- Location: Factory map
Experimental Egg
- Location: Military Base or Biolab maps
Diamond Egg
- Location: Hotel or Mansion maps
Police Egg
- Location: House or Police Station
Office Egg
- Location: Workplace or Hotel maps
Military Egg
- Location: Military Base map
Remember, you must be quick because the rare Egg spawns only once on a map. Moreover, it will be gone if someone else catches it before you. Apart from the rare eggs, there are normal ones scattered across the map, too. They are easily found, so you can collect plenty of them. Thankfully, there are rewards for collecting normal eggs, and you can find them below.
All Easter Egg Hunt rewards in Murder Mystery 2
You will unlock the following rewards after collecting the rare and normal eggs in this game.
Collect rare eggs to get these rewards:
- Rare Egg Toy '25: Collect 2 rare eggs
- Chick (Knife Skin): Collect 4 rare eggs
- Meadow (Gun Skin): Collect 6 rare eggs
- Butterflies (Gun Skin): Collect 8 rare eggs
- Rainbows (Knife Skin): Collect 10 rare eggs
Collect normal eggs to get these rewards:
- Carrots (Knife Skin): Collect 200 rare eggs
- Egg Toy '25: Collect 400 rare eggs
- Decorated (Knife Skin): Collect 800 rare eggs
- Sunny (Gun Skin): Collect 2000 rare eggs
- Carrots 2 (Knife Skin): Collect 3000 rare eggs
- Bunnies (Knife Skin): Collect 4000 rare eggs
FAQs
When did the Easter Egg Hunt event start in Murder Mystery 2?
The Easter Egg Hunt event started on April 18th, 2025.
How many rare eggs are there in Murder Mystery 2 Easter Egg Hunt?
There are 10 rare eggs that are hidden across different maps in this experience.
When will the Easter Egg Hunt event end in Murder Mystery 2?
There is no confirmed date on which the Easter Egg Hunt event will end.
