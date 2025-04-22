  • home icon
All Egg locations and rewards in Murder Mystery 2 Easter Egg Hunt

By Aniket
Modified Apr 22, 2025 10:12 GMT
Find out all the Egg locations in the Murder Mystery 2 (Image via Roblox)

Murder Mystery 2's most recent update has brought back the Easter Egg Hunt event for the players to enjoy. During this event, everyone can collect eggs that are hidden across different maps. Upon reaching certain milestones, new rewards like weapon skins will unlock permanently. These rewards are worth grabbing as you won't be able to get them again.

To help you complete the Easter Egg Hunt event, we have highlighted the locations of all the eggs in this experience below. Furthermore, you can check out a list of rewards that unlock as you find the hidden eggs.

All Egg locations in Murder Mystery 2

Find eggs in hidden locations of the map (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can catch 10 rare eggs that spawn randomly on a map. While there is no fixed location, there are specific maps in which the egg spawns. An important thing to note is that the spawning of an egg is random. It may or may not appear on the map. However, if it does, a message saying, "A rare egg has spawned!" will pop up on the screen.

For your reference, we have mentioned all the eggs and their spawn maps below.

Doctor Egg

  • Location: Research or Hospital maps

Construction Egg

  • Location: Workplace or Factory maps

Speedy Egg

  • Location: House, Mansion, or Office maps

Scientist Egg

  • Location: Research or Biolab maps

Robot Egg

  • Location: Factory map

Experimental Egg

  • Location: Military Base or Biolab maps

Diamond Egg

  • Location: Hotel or Mansion maps

Police Egg

  • Location: House or Police Station

Office Egg

  • Location: Workplace or Hotel maps

Military Egg

  • Location: Military Base map

Remember, you must be quick because the rare Egg spawns only once on a map. Moreover, it will be gone if someone else catches it before you. Apart from the rare eggs, there are normal ones scattered across the map, too. They are easily found, so you can collect plenty of them. Thankfully, there are rewards for collecting normal eggs, and you can find them below.

Also check: Murder Mystery 2 codes

All Easter Egg Hunt rewards in Murder Mystery 2

Rewards for collecting the rare eggs (Image via Roblox)

You will unlock the following rewards after collecting the rare and normal eggs in this game.

Collect rare eggs to get these rewards:

  • Rare Egg Toy '25: Collect 2 rare eggs
  • Chick (Knife Skin): Collect 4 rare eggs
  • Meadow (Gun Skin): Collect 6 rare eggs
  • Butterflies (Gun Skin): Collect 8 rare eggs
  • Rainbows (Knife Skin): Collect 10 rare eggs

Collect normal eggs to get these rewards:

  • Carrots (Knife Skin): Collect 200 rare eggs
  • Egg Toy '25: Collect 400 rare eggs
  • Decorated (Knife Skin): Collect 800 rare eggs
  • Sunny (Gun Skin): Collect 2000 rare eggs
  • Carrots 2 (Knife Skin): Collect 3000 rare eggs
  • Bunnies (Knife Skin): Collect 4000 rare eggs
FAQs

When did the Easter Egg Hunt event start in Murder Mystery 2?

The Easter Egg Hunt event started on April 18th, 2025.

How many rare eggs are there in Murder Mystery 2 Easter Egg Hunt?

There are 10 rare eggs that are hidden across different maps in this experience.

When will the Easter Egg Hunt event end in Murder Mystery 2?

There is no confirmed date on which the Easter Egg Hunt event will end.

Aniket

Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.

With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.

When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket.

