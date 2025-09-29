Grow a Garden introduced Seed Stages with the update of the same name, allowing you to evolve certain Seeds into higher-tiered versions of themselves. These Seeds, known as Evo Seeds in-game, receive size and growth rate bonuses depending on how you nurture them. Once they fully grow into Evo Plants, you can exchange their harvest for an evolved version of their Seeds and earn a reward in the process.

This article lists all Evo Plants in Grow a Garden, along with a brief overview of how they work.

About Evo Plants in Grow a Garden

Nurturing an Evo Plant (Image via Roblox)

Currently, Evo Plants are only available as part of the Seed Stages Event, which involves getting them directly from the event vendor. You can find the vendor at the very center of the map, where you can also view the corresponding rewards.

Evo Seeds can undergo four stages of evolution: Tier I, Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV. The selling values of their harvests don’t change between these evolution states; instead, they allow you to influence their growth rate, size multiplier, and health.

You can raise their growth rate and Fruit size using gear like Watering Cans and Sprinklers, which are easily available from the Gear Shop. Additionally, their health can be improved by feeding them Fruits, positively impacting their growth rate.

Taking care of your Evo Plants is important to keep the value of their harvest high. If you don’t, each time you evolve an Evo Plant, the odds of the subsequent Tier developing a Fruit of higher value are randomized. It is fully likely for your Evo I Beetroot to fetch a higher value than an Evo II Beetroot, should you neglect to care for it.

If the Fruits of an Evo Plant happen to become mutated, there is a chance of them retaining the Mutation post-evolution. This can significantly impact the produce of the subsequent evolution tier, making them significantly more valuable.

This guide gives you a complete overview of how Seed Stages work in Grow a Garden.

List of Evo Plants

Evo Beetroot Tier II Seed (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, the game features four Evo Plants, all of which are listed below:

Common Evo Beetroot: Can be purchased for 100,000 Sheckles from the Seed Stages vendor. Has an average selling value of 25,000 Sheckles. Single harvest type.

Can be purchased for 100,000 Sheckles from the Seed Stages vendor. Has an average selling value of 25,000 Sheckles. Single harvest type. Uncommon Evo Blueberry: Can be purchased for 250,000 Sheckles from the Seed Stages vendor. Has an average selling value of 30,000 Sheckles. Single harvest type.

Can be purchased for 250,000 Sheckles from the Seed Stages vendor. Has an average selling value of 30,000 Sheckles. Single harvest type. Rare Evo Pumpkin: Can be purchased for 600,000 Sheckles from the Seed Stages vendor. Has an average selling value of 35,000 Sheckles. Single harvest type.

Can be purchased for 600,000 Sheckles from the Seed Stages vendor. Has an average selling value of 35,000 Sheckles. Single harvest type. Legendary Evo Mushroom: Can be purchased for 850,000 Sheckles from the Seed Stages vendor. Has an average selling value of 40,000 Sheckles. Single harvest type.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get Evo Plants in Grow a Garden?

Seeds for Evo Plants can be bought from the Seed Stages vendor at the center of the map.

What rarity does Evo Pumpkin belong to?

Evo Pumpkin belongs to the Rare rarity.

What is the average selling value of Evo Mushroom?

An average Evo Mushroom Fruit sells for around 40,000 Sheckles in every evolution state.

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer.



