Grow a Garden Seed Stages guide

The Seed Stages mechanic is the primary focus of the Grow a Garden Seed Stages Event. With this mechanic, certain Seeds can be evolved into multiple stages, impacting their growth rate, size multiplier, and plant health. This system involves taking greater care of the Seeds to increase their size and improve the yield even further.

Let’s explore the Seed Stages mechanic in detail and find out how to maximize the growth rate and size multiplier of the Evo Seeds.

How Seed Stages work in Grow a Garden

An Evo Fruit (Image via Roblox)

The Seed Stages mechanic is only applicable to Seeds with Evo in their names. You can buy Evo Seeds from the Seed Stages vendor at the center of the map while the Seed Stages Event is still active.

As a gameplay feature, Seed Stages are fairly simple, which can be distilled into the following steps:

Purchase Tier I Evo Seeds from the Seed Stages vendor.

Sow the Seeds in your garden and nurture them. While they grow, you can increase their growth rates using gear like Sprinklers and Watering Cans. You can also influence their sizes by feeding them different types of Fruits.

Once the Seeds develop into a Fruit-bearing plant, harvest them and return to the vendor.

Equip the Evo Fruit, speak to the shopkeep, and select the “I want to evolve this plant” option. This will remove the Fruit from your inventory and add a Seed of the same species, but evolved into Tier II.

You can continue to repeat these steps to reach the final evolution state: Tier IV. This can be done by turning in a Tier II Fruit for a Tier III Seed and a Tier III Fruit for a Tier IV Seed.

Currently, only four of these species are available: Evo Mushroom, Evo Beetroot, Evo Pumpkin, and Evo Blueberry.

Seed Stages rewards

Seed Stages rewards (Image via Roblox)

Upon turning in an Evo Fruit, you will receive one random reward from a pool of freebies along with the Seed of the subsequent tier. Each evolution tier has a dedicated pool of prizes; the higher the evolution tier of the Fruit you turn in, the better the reward pool. You can repeatedly get rewards from this system; after all, there is no limit to the number of Evo Seeds you can sow in your farm.

Below, you will find a complete list of rewards available for each tier of evolution:

Tier I: 3x Small Toy, 3x Basic Sprinkler; 3x Reclaimer; 15x Event Lantern, 10x Watering Can, 10x Harvest Tool, 1x Advanced Sprinkler, 3x Normal Seed Packs, 2x Common Eggs, and 1x Uncommon Egg.

3x Small Toy, 3x Basic Sprinkler; 3x Reclaimer; 15x Event Lantern, 10x Watering Can, 10x Harvest Tool, 1x Advanced Sprinkler, 3x Normal Seed Packs, 2x Common Eggs, and 1x Uncommon Egg. Tier II: 3x Pet Lead, 2x Godly Sprinklers, 1x Master Sprinkler, 3x Pet Name Reroller, 3x Silver Fertilizer, 1x Gardener Seed Pack, 2x Rare Egg, and 1x Legendary Egg,

3x Pet Lead, 2x Godly Sprinklers, 1x Master Sprinkler, 3x Pet Name Reroller, 3x Silver Fertilizer, 1x Gardener Seed Pack, 2x Rare Egg, and 1x Legendary Egg, Tier III: 3x Gardener Seed Pack, 1x Grandmaster Sprinkler, 1x Levelup Lollipop, 2x Mythical Eggs, 1x Bug Egg, 1x Jungle Egg, and 1x Exotic Gardener Seed Pack.

Since Tier IV cannot be evolved any further, there is no Tier IV rewards pool.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do Seed Stages work in Grow a Garden?

Seed Stages represent an evolution mechanic where you can develop certain Seeds, harvest their produce, and exchange the Fruits for evolved versions of their Seeds.

How many times can an Evo Seed evolve?

Currently, Evo Seeds can evolve up to three times, reaching Tier IV as their final state.

When was the Seed Stages feature added to Grow a Garden?

The Seed Stages system was added to Grow a Garden on September 27, 2025.

