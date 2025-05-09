All fishing nets in Fisch

The Fisch Lobster Fishing update featured a variety of things like new locations, fishing rods, and more. One of the more interesting aspects of the update is the fishing nets that offer you a new way to catch schools of fish in one swoop. However, it might be confusing to obtain these nets, and some might be unaware that there are different types of fishing nets they can get.

So, this article offers a brief guide on how to get a fishing net in the game and how much each type costs.

A brief guide about the fishing nets in Fisch

There are different quality fishing nets available in the game (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Currently, there are four types of fishing nets in the game. They range from the basic and cheap to expensive. However, this also means you must spend a whole lot more money to add these fishing nets to your inventory. Below is the complete list of fishing nets you can obtain:

Fishing Net

Premium Net

Bubba's Net

Obsidian Net

You can use the fishing net with the Utility Boat, which can be purchased from the Utility Boat NPC. It's also possible that the net might not appear in your inventory immediately after purchase. To check if you have one, hop onto your Utility Boat and head over to a Lobster Pool. The option to drop your fishing net or Lobster Cage will appear once you're there.

How to get each fishing net in the game and its stats

You can get most of the fishing nets from the Utility Boats NPC (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Fishing Nets can be obtained from the Netter's Haven location in the Second Sea. This means anyone under level 100 won't be able to access it since you must meet this requirement to cross over. Once in the Second Sea, head towards the back of the Waveborne Island to reach this location.

Next, we have the list of fishing nets, their price, and other crucial stats you should be aware of.

Fishing Net

Price - 300 C$

300 C$ Luck - 45%

45% Max Weight - 250 Kg

This is the most basic fishing net that you can own in the game. It offers stats that are only good enough to catch lower-rarity fish schools.

Premium Net

Price - 600 C$

600 C$ Luck - 75%

75% Max Weight - 500 Kg

While not the best, the Premium Net is still better than the regular one in the game. Its stats are better and will be more helpful.

Bubba's Net

Price - Can be obtained for free when you offer a school of fish to the Bubba NPC.

Can be obtained for free when you offer a school of fish to the Bubba NPC. Luck - 200%

200% Max Weight - 5000 Kg

As stated, you can obtain Bubba's Net by completing the Bubba NPC's quest. He can be found in the central region of Netter's Haven near the utility boat NPC. All you have to do is feed him a school of fish to get Bubba's Net as a reward.

Obsidian Net

Price - 1500 C$

1500 C$ Luck - 150%

150% Max Weight - 1000 Kg

The Obsidian Net is the most expensive fishing net currently available. However, it also offers incredible stats that justify its price.

FAQs about Fisch

How much does the Obsidian fishing net cost in Fisch?

This fishing net costs 1500 C$.

How much Luck does Bubba's Net give in Fisch?

This fishing net gives 200% Luck.

Where is Bubba in Fisch?

This NPC can be found in the central region of Netter's Haven.

