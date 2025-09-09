All Fungus Plants in Grow a Garden

Fungus Plants, though a rarity in Grow a Garden, are still quite valuable nonetheless. These are among the easiest to identify plant types in the experience, featuring distinguishing characteristics in both nomenclature and in-game models. Despite being fairly scarce in this experience, knowing which species belong to this type is useful nonetheless. After all, you never know if an event may require you to submit this plant type.

We’ve compiled a complete list of all Fungus Plants currently in the game, along with a brief guide on identifying them.

How to identify Fungus Plants in Grow a Garden

A Horned Dinoshroom (Image via Roblox)

There are two primary characteristics to look for while trying to identify whether a particular plant species belongs to the Fungus type: the name and the in-game model. The name typically includes some reference to “shroom,” such as Mushroom, Glowshroom, and Horned Dinoshroom. This identifier is not universally applicable, as indicated by species like the Duskpuff.

If you can’t identify a particular species by name, you must look at its model instead. Fungus-type Plants follow the design template set by the basic Mushroom, which includes a dome at the top with a stem connected to its underside. This design scheme is shared by every Fungus Plant in the game, so you should have no issues identifying them as such.

List of all Fungus Plants

The Mushroom Seed (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, there are six Fungus Plants in the game. They are listed below:

Duskpuff: Exclusive to the Sproud Seed Pack during the Beanstalk Event (August 2025). Currently unobtainable.

Exclusive to the Sproud Seed Pack during the Beanstalk Event (August 2025). Currently unobtainable. Glowshroom: Exclusive to the Night Seed Pack during the Lunar Glow Event (May 2025). Currently unobtainable.

Exclusive to the Night Seed Pack during the Lunar Glow Event (May 2025). Currently unobtainable. Horned Dinoshroom: Exclusive to the Ancient Seed Pack during the Prehistoric Event (July 2025). Currently unobtainable.

Exclusive to the Ancient Seed Pack during the Prehistoric Event (July 2025). Currently unobtainable. Merica Mushroom: Exclusive to the 4th of July Shop (July 2025). Currently unobtainable.

Exclusive to the 4th of July Shop (July 2025). Currently unobtainable. Mushroom: Can be purchased for 150,000 Sheckles in the Seed Shop. Has a 0.83% chance of appearing in the shop stock.

Can be purchased for 150,000 Sheckles in the Seed Shop. Has a 0.83% chance of appearing in the shop stock. Nectarshade: Exclusive to the Queen Bee’s shop during the Bizzy Bee Event (June 2025). Currently unobtainable.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I identify Fungus Plants in Grow a Garden?

Fungus Plants can be identified by their mushroom-like design and mushroom-themed names.

How many Fungus Plants does Grow a Garden feature?

The game features six Fungus Plants in total.

What rarity does the Mushroom belong to?

The Mushroom belongs to the Divine rarity.

