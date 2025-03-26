  • home icon
All Ghoul://Re boss location and drops

By Aniket
Modified Mar 26, 2025 16:28 GMT
Feature image of Ghoul://Re boss location and drops
Learn how to find bosses in Ghoul://Re and their drops (Image via Roblox)

While playing Ghoul://Re, you will feel the need to collect various resources for the sake of your progression. They will play a major role in crafting Quinques and other weapons. Currently, beating bosses is the best way to hone your skills and farm crafting materials in this game. However, there's a slight inconvenience to this method — the boss enemies do not have a fixed spawn; you will have to find them in the open world or spawn certain specific ones yourself.

To help with that, this guide explains the boss locations and drops. Check it out to learn how to spawn and beat them for good in Ghoul://Re.

How to find regular bosses in Ghoul://Re

In this Roblox title, there are two types of bosses — regular and Raid bosses. The only difference between them is that the regular ones are found randomly anywhere on the map. On the other hand, you need to spawn the Raid bosses by interacting with an NPC. As we speak, there are a total of 14 regular bosses in this game. For your reference, we have mentioned them below.

  • Noro
  • Ken Kaneki
  • Touka
  • Rize
  • Kishou Arima
  • Juuzou Suzuya
  • Shuu Tsukiyama
  • Seidou Takizawa
  • Nishiki Nishio
  • CCG NPC
  • Special Investigator NPC
  • Ghoul NPC
  • V2 Ghoul NPC
  • Grouped Ghoul VS CCG NPCs

You can find all the above enemies randomly while exploring the map. Frankly, it would be a lot more difficult if you specifically head out to find them. This is because of the CCG and Ghoul players out there, looking to tear each other apart.

Mission board at the CCG headquarters (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ItzVexo)
Alternatively, you can find the above bosses after picking up a boss fight task from your faction's mission board. For example, if you are a Ghoul, you can find a mission board at the Helter Skelter. Similarly, if you are a CCG, you can find the respective mission board at the CCG headquarters.

Once you have picked up a boss fight mission, a marker will appear on the map, which you can use to navigate and reach the boss's location. Once you have defeated the boss, you can get rewards like unique equipment and Fragments.

How to spawn Raid bosses in Ghoul://Re

The Boss Raid NPC (Image via Roblox | YouTube@xyuv)
You can spawn Raid bosses in this game by talking to a Boss Raid NPC, found outside the CCG base, leaning on a wall facing the bridge. After talking to her, you can spawn the following three Raid bosses by paying 5,000 Yen.

  • Eto: Drops One Eyed Fragment, SSS Owl Blueprint, Rinkaku Fragment, Koukaku Fragment, Ukaku Fragment, and Bikaku Fragment.
  • Noro: Drops Deformed Kakuhou, Ginkui Blueprint, Rinkaku Fragment, Koukaku Fragment, Ukaku Fragment, and Bikaku Fragment.
  • Tatara: Drops Solace Blueprint, Rinkaku Fragment, Koukaku Fragment, Ukaku Fragment, and Bikaku Fragment.

Note that you don't have to find the Raid bosses on the map — you will be teleported to them directly after spawning them. Moreover, if you are in a party, all your teammates will be teleported alongside you.

FAQs

Where are the Raid bosses located in Ghoul://Re?

You can spawn Raid bosses after paying 5,000 Yen to the Boss Raid NPC.

Where is the Boss Raid NPC in Ghoul://Re?

You can find the Boss Raid NPC outside the CCG headquarters, leaning on a wall facing the bridge.

What are Blueprints used for in Ghoul://Re?

Blueprints are used to craft Quinques using the Crafting Bench at the CCG headquarters.

