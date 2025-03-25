  • home icon
  • All Ghoul://Re NPC locations guide

By Aniket
Modified Mar 25, 2025 20:37 GMT
Feature image of All Ghoul://Re NPC locations guide
Find out the locations of the NPCs in Ghoul://Re (Image via Roblox)

During your Ghoul://Re playthrough, you will come across various NPCs who will serve you in one way or another. These characters have only one task: to keep you well-informed about the game's mechanics. While some will provide you with certain information, a few exist only to make the environment more interactive.

Regardless of their purpose, you must know where each one is located, as there is no map to navigate in this experience. For your reference, we have listed all the NPCs in Ghoul://Re along with their locations and purpose.

All NPC locations in Ghoul://Re

Doctor Mimir G. Mado NPC location (Image via Roblox)
Below is a list of all the NPCs you can converse with to get information. It can be anything, like checking your current Rank, RC, Reputation, or starting a quest.

NPCWhat they doWhere to find them
Boss Raid NPC Start a boss fight after paying 5k Yen.Outside the CCG base, leaning on the wall toward the bridge.
Damir D. Mado Get One Eyed Kakuja Fragment and Arata Proto Quinque.On the second floor of the CCG base
Saiyo Natsuki Registers you as a CCG member. It also tells your current CCG rank and total Reputation.Inside the CCG base, behind the receptionist's desk
Investigator Asahi Start the Stalking quest.Inside the CCG base, take the stairs and find her in the corner
Feye Sasaki Get a Briefcase that can be used on a knocked-out Ghoul to acquire a random Quinque. You must be a Ranked 1 Investigator and pay 2.5k Yen.
Inside the CCG base, take the stairs and find her sitting on a bench
Hanazuki Check your Ghoul rank, XP, etc.
Inside the Anteiku Cafe. Find her in the corner of the room, next to the bar
Amaya SasakiGives you coffee to replenish your HP.Inside the bar room of the Anteiku Cafe
Saiyo NatsukiStart the Package quest in exchange for Yen.Inside the Anteiku Cafe. Find her dangling on a wall upstairs
VazJust a Nonchalant guy.Inside the Anteiku Cafe
UtaA Girl chilling in the Cafe.Inside the Anteiku Cafe
Han (Bank)Allows you to store limited items. Increase item slots by paying Yen.Inside the Bank building, behind the counter
TulipFast Travel to any location after paying 500 Yen.Find them on the marker saying "Fast Travel"
BarberCustomize your avatar's hair.Find them in the middle of the bridge, facing the river
Doctor Mimir G. MadoCheck your current RC.Find them in the Hospital building
MerchantSell items from your inventory in exchange for Yen.Sitting in the middle of the park
ElfChange the color of your weapon or Kagune.Near the Construction Site marker
Clothing Store ClerkWorks at a clothing store.Find them at the Clothing Store marker
Box GirlNPC to whom you need to deliver the package from Saiyo Natsuki.Marked by a red marker on the screen if the quest is active
Chilling DevsSetro and someone elseNear the Helter Skelter
MikeAn NPC who hopes construction is done soonNear the Construction Site marker
Most of the above NPCs can be found by pressing the "P" key. Doing so enables a function called the location marker, which you can use to easily find a point of interest in this Roblox experience. All you have to do is follow the marker on the screen and avoid any conflict.

All Killable NPCs

You can find a list of all the killable NPCs that you can slay for a chance to get items like Fragments, equipment, Blueprints, etc.

  • Ken Kaneki
  • Touka
  • Rize
  • Kishou Arima
  • Juuzou Suzuya
  • Shuu Tsukiyama
  • Seidou Takizawa
  • Nishiki Nishio
  • CCG NPC
  • Special Investigator NPC
  • Ghoul NPC
  • V2 Ghoul NPC
  • Grouped Ghoul VS CCG NPCs

All the above boss enemies do not have a fixed spawn. You can find them randomly while exploring the map.

The Boss Raid NPC (Image via Roblox | YouTube@xyuv)
Apart from the above, there are three raid bosses — Eto, Noro, and Tatara — whom you can spawn by paying 5k yen to the Boss Raid NPC. Make sure to defeat them as they drop precious rewards like Fragments, Kagune Sac, Quinque Blueprints, etc.

Also check: Ghoul://Re codes

FAQs

How do I join the Commission of Counter Ghoul in Ghoul://Re?

You can join the Commission of Counter Ghoul by talking to an NPC called Saiyo Natsuki. She is the receptionist at the CCG headquarters.

Where do I find Damir D. Mado in Ghoul://Re?

You can find Damir D. Mado on the second floor of the CCG headquarters, near the Briefcase NPC.

How do I check my current CCG rank in Ghoul://Re?

You can check your CCG rank by interacting with Saiyo Natsuki, a receptionist NPC at the CCG headquarters.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
