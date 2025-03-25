All Ghoul://Re NPC locations guide

During your Ghoul://Re playthrough, you will come across various NPCs who will serve you in one way or another. These characters have only one task: to keep you well-informed about the game's mechanics. While some will provide you with certain information, a few exist only to make the environment more interactive.
Regardless of their purpose, you must know where each one is located, as there is no map to navigate in this experience. For your reference, we have listed all the NPCs in Ghoul://Re along with their locations and purpose.
All NPC locations in Ghoul://Re
Below is a list of all the NPCs you can converse with to get information. It can be anything, like checking your current Rank, RC, Reputation, or starting a quest.
Most of the above NPCs can be found by pressing the "P" key. Doing so enables a function called the location marker, which you can use to easily find a point of interest in this Roblox experience. All you have to do is follow the marker on the screen and avoid any conflict.
All Killable NPCs
You can find a list of all the killable NPCs that you can slay for a chance to get items like Fragments, equipment, Blueprints, etc.
- Ken Kaneki
- Touka
- Rize
- Kishou Arima
- Juuzou Suzuya
- Shuu Tsukiyama
- Seidou Takizawa
- Nishiki Nishio
- CCG NPC
- Special Investigator NPC
- Ghoul NPC
- V2 Ghoul NPC
- Grouped Ghoul VS CCG NPCs
All the above boss enemies do not have a fixed spawn. You can find them randomly while exploring the map.
Apart from the above, there are three raid bosses — Eto, Noro, and Tatara — whom you can spawn by paying 5k yen to the Boss Raid NPC. Make sure to defeat them as they drop precious rewards like Fragments, Kagune Sac, Quinque Blueprints, etc.
FAQs
How do I join the Commission of Counter Ghoul in Ghoul://Re?
You can join the Commission of Counter Ghoul by talking to an NPC called Saiyo Natsuki. She is the receptionist at the CCG headquarters.
Where do I find Damir D. Mado in Ghoul://Re?
You can find Damir D. Mado on the second floor of the CCG headquarters, near the Briefcase NPC.
How do I check my current CCG rank in Ghoul://Re?
You can check your CCG rank by interacting with Saiyo Natsuki, a receptionist NPC at the CCG headquarters.
