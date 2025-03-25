All Ghoul://Re NPC locations guide

During your Ghoul://Re playthrough, you will come across various NPCs who will serve you in one way or another. These characters have only one task: to keep you well-informed about the game's mechanics. While some will provide you with certain information, a few exist only to make the environment more interactive.

Regardless of their purpose, you must know where each one is located, as there is no map to navigate in this experience. For your reference, we have listed all the NPCs in Ghoul://Re along with their locations and purpose.

All NPC locations in Ghoul://Re

Doctor Mimir G. Mado NPC location (Image via Roblox)

Below is a list of all the NPCs you can converse with to get information. It can be anything, like checking your current Rank, RC, Reputation, or starting a quest.

NPC What they do Where to find them Boss Raid NPC Start a boss fight after paying 5k Yen. Outside the CCG base, leaning on the wall toward the bridge. Damir D. Mado Get One Eyed Kakuja Fragment and Arata Proto Quinque. On the second floor of the CCG base Saiyo Natsuki Registers you as a CCG member. It also tells your current CCG rank and total Reputation. Inside the CCG base, behind the receptionist's desk Investigator Asahi Start the Stalking quest. Inside the CCG base, take the stairs and find her in the corner Feye Sasaki Get a Briefcase that can be used on a knocked-out Ghoul to acquire a random Quinque. You must be a Ranked 1 Investigator and pay 2.5k Yen. Inside the CCG base, take the stairs and find her sitting on a bench Hanazuki Check your Ghoul rank, XP, etc. Inside the Anteiku Cafe. Find her in the corner of the room, next to the bar Amaya Sasaki Gives you coffee to replenish your HP. Inside the bar room of the Anteiku Cafe Saiyo Natsuki Start the Package quest in exchange for Yen. Inside the Anteiku Cafe. Find her dangling on a wall upstairs Vaz Just a Nonchalant guy. Inside the Anteiku Cafe Uta A Girl chilling in the Cafe. Inside the Anteiku Cafe Han (Bank) Allows you to store limited items. Increase item slots by paying Yen. Inside the Bank building, behind the counter Tulip Fast Travel to any location after paying 500 Yen. Find them on the marker saying "Fast Travel" Barber Customize your avatar's hair. Find them in the middle of the bridge, facing the river Doctor Mimir G. Mado Check your current RC. Find them in the Hospital building Merchant Sell items from your inventory in exchange for Yen. Sitting in the middle of the park Elf Change the color of your weapon or Kagune. Near the Construction Site marker Clothing Store Clerk Works at a clothing store. Find them at the Clothing Store marker Box Girl NPC to whom you need to deliver the package from Saiyo Natsuki. Marked by a red marker on the screen if the quest is active Chilling Devs Setro and someone else Near the Helter Skelter Mike An NPC who hopes construction is done soon Near the Construction Site marker

Most of the above NPCs can be found by pressing the "P" key. Doing so enables a function called the location marker, which you can use to easily find a point of interest in this Roblox experience. All you have to do is follow the marker on the screen and avoid any conflict.

All Killable NPCs

You can find a list of all the killable NPCs that you can slay for a chance to get items like Fragments, equipment, Blueprints, etc.

Ken Kaneki

Touka

Rize

Kishou Arima

Juuzou Suzuya

Shuu Tsukiyama

Seidou Takizawa

Nishiki Nishio

CCG NPC

Special Investigator NPC

Ghoul NPC

V2 Ghoul NPC

Grouped Ghoul VS CCG NPCs

All the above boss enemies do not have a fixed spawn. You can find them randomly while exploring the map.

The Boss Raid NPC (Image via Roblox | YouTube@xyuv)

Apart from the above, there are three raid bosses — Eto, Noro, and Tatara — whom you can spawn by paying 5k yen to the Boss Raid NPC. Make sure to defeat them as they drop precious rewards like Fragments, Kagune Sac, Quinque Blueprints, etc.

Also check: Ghoul://Re codes

FAQs

How do I join the Commission of Counter Ghoul in Ghoul://Re?

You can join the Commission of Counter Ghoul by talking to an NPC called Saiyo Natsuki. She is the receptionist at the CCG headquarters.

Where do I find Damir D. Mado in Ghoul://Re?

You can find Damir D. Mado on the second floor of the CCG headquarters, near the Briefcase NPC.

How do I check my current CCG rank in Ghoul://Re?

You can check your CCG rank by interacting with Saiyo Natsuki, a receptionist NPC at the CCG headquarters.

