A Quinque in Ghoul://Re is a special type of weapon that can only be used by humans as a part of the Commission of Counter Ghoul. This unique weapon is crafted by Kagune, the limbs that Ghouls use to fight and devour others. There are various types of Quinques in this experience, and each one offers something extra. However, for the starting period, you should only focus on obtaining the Standard Issue Quinque.

A Standard Issue Quinque is like a starter kit offered to humans by the CCG. Every member of the organization should acquire this weapon to defend the populace from Ghouls. So, if you have joined forces with the CCG, here's how you can unlock a Quinque and upgrade it in Ghoul://Re.

How to get your first Quinque in Ghoul://Re (Standard Issue)

In this Roblox title, a Standard Issue is a relatively weaker variant of the Quinque. It is made out of steel, so it can be produced in bulk and offered to CCG's recruits. To acquire your first Standard Issue Quinque, you must do the following:

Become a Ranked 1 Investigator

Firstly, you must become a Ranked 1 Investigator to be eligible for a Quinque. CCG has a ranking system that starts at Ranked 3 Investigator and culminates in Special Class Investigator, the highest rank. You can increase your rankings by completing quests and events, taking down Ghouls and bosses, etc. For your reference, below is a list of all the CCG ranks.

Rank 3 Investigator (Lowest rank)

Rank 2 Investigator

Rank 1 Investigator

Second Class Investigator

Semi-Associate First Class

Associate First Class

First Class Investigator

Associate Special Investigator

Special Class Investigator (Highest rank)

To check your current rank, you can always head over to the headquarters and talk to the receptionist called Saiyo Natsuki.

Collect 100 Yen

The Standard Issue Quinques in Ghoul://Re (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ItzVexo)

Since it will be your starting phase, you may not have enough in-game currency. So, complete some quests after joining the CCG and earn some money. Once you have enough funds, go to the second floor of the CCG headquarters and talk to an NPC called Investigator Asahi. You can pay this NPC 100 Yen to purchase one of the following Quinques:

Tsunagi: A basic katana with the ability to feint Critical slashes. This unique Critical can surprise the opponent and hit them when they least expect it.

A basic katana with the ability to feint Critical slashes. This unique Critical can surprise the opponent and hit them when they least expect it. Ifraft and Abskol: A pair of daggers with a special Critical attack that involves a damaging spinning slash followed by a downslam.

A pair of daggers with a special Critical attack that involves a damaging spinning slash followed by a downslam. Senza: A spear that can inflict a hunger loss, anti-heal, or disabled Kagune debuff on your opponent if hit with a running attack.

Remember, each of the above Quinque cost 100 Yen, so keep your pocket stacked if you plan to buy them all.

Complete the Briefcase quest to acquire a new Quinque (Image via Roblox)

While a Standard Issue Quinque can help you fend off the enemies in the initial period, you will need a stronger alternative in the later phases of the game. To acquire a stronger Quinque, you can complete the Briefcase quest from the CCG headquarters for a chance to obtain a random Quinque. To start this quest, head over and talk to an NPC called Feye Sasaki.

You can find Sasaki on the second floor of the CCG headquarters. Her quest requires you to spend 2.5k Yen, acquire a Briefcase, and absorb a Ghoul. To be precise, once you purchase a Briefcase from Feye Sasaki for 2.5k Yen, you must find a Ghoul who has unlocked its Kagune. Once you find one such Ghoul, knock it down and use the Briefcase on it.

Successfully doing the above will reward you with a random Quinque in this Ghoul://Re. It should be noted, though, that you must first unequip your current Quinque before using the Briefcase. Additionally, if you die while carrying the Briefcase, you must buy it again, as it will be lost forever.

Remember, the random Quinque you will obtain here excludes the one you acquire after beating a boss. To make things clear as daytime, here are all the Quinques you can acquire from the Briefcase quest.

Quinque Rarity Drop chance 13's Jason Legendary 3% IXA Legendary 3% Aus Legendary 3% Narukami Legendary 3% Kuai Legendary 3% Nutcracker Rare 11% Chi She Rare 11% Bokusatsu Rare 11% Serrate Rare 11% Demon Yamada Rare 11% Yukimura Common 86% Scorpion Common 86% Kajiri Common 86% Doujima Common 86%

How to upgrade Quinques in Ghoul://Re

Use the crafting bench to upgrade Quinques in Ghoul://Re (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Speerow)

Like Kagune, you can upgrade Quinques to their v2, too; however, there is a catch. Not all Quinques have a v2 — only Nutcracker, Doujima, Yukimura, and Scorpion have one. To upgrade them, you can use the crafting bench found in the CCG headquarters.

Acquiring the v2 of the above Quinques will require you to collect the following materials.

Nutcracker v2 requirements

5 Deformed Kakuhou: Obtained from the Noro raid boss.

2 One Eyed Fragment: Obtained from the Eto raid boss.

10 Kakuja Fragment: Can be crafted using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments.

5 Refined Bikaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

15 Bikaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

25 Rinkaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

25 Kagune Sac: Obtained from loot boxes.

10 Steel: Obtained from loot boxes.

25 Molded Steel: Obtained from loot boxes.

Doujima v2 requirements

5 Kakuja Fragment: Can be crafted using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments.

1 Refined Bikaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

15 Bikaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

15 Kagune Sac: Obtained from loot boxes.

10 Steel: Obtained from loot boxes.

25 Bronze: Obtained from loot boxes.

Yukimura v2 requirements

5 Kakuja Fragment: Can be crafted using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments.

1 Refined Koukaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

35 Koukaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

10 Rinkaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

15 Kagune Sac: Obtained from loot boxes.

35 Bronze: Obtained from loot boxes.

Scorpion v2 requirements

5 Kakuja Fragment: Can be crafted using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments.

2 Refined Bikaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

20 Bikaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

15 Kagune Sac: Obtained from loot boxes.

10 Steel: Obtained from loot boxes.

25 Bronze: Obtained from loot boxes.

FAQs about Ghoul://Re

How do I get a Quinque in Ghoul://Re?

You can get a Quinque by becoming a Ranked 1 Investigator and paying 100 Yen to Investigator Asahi NPC.

What is the best Quinque in Ghoul://Re?

Currently, Jason is one of the best Quinques to acquire in Ghoul://Re.

Will you lose your Briefcase after dying while carrying it in Ghoul://Re?

Yes, you will lose the Briefcase if you die while carrying it.

