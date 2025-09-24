All Grow a Garden Fall Market Event Cosmetics

The selection of Cosmetics in Grow a Garden saw a Fall-themed expansion with the advent of the Fall Market Event. Available in the Fall Festival Cosmetics Shop and Fall-themed Crates, you can obtain a host of decorative items with which to adorn your farm. Cosmetics in the Fall Festival Cosmetics Shop can be unlocked through Fall Bloom contributions, while those obtained through the Fall-themed Crates drop based on random chance.

This guide lists every Fall Market Event Cosmetic available in Grow a Garden.

List of Cosmetics available in Grow a Garden Fall Festival Shop

The Fall Festival Cosmetics Shop (Image via Roblox)

You can buy Cosmetics from the Fall Festival Shop in the event area for Sheckles or Robux. The list below includes every decorative item available in the shop, along with their prices and unlock requirements:

Fall Leaf Chair: 10,000,000 Sheckles or 79 Robux.

10,000,000 Sheckles or 79 Robux. Fall Wreath: 2,000,000 Sheckles or 105 Robux.

2,000,000 Sheckles or 105 Robux. Fall Hay Bale: 2,000,000 Sheckles or 119 Robux.

2,000,000 Sheckles or 119 Robux. Pile of Leaves: 2,000,000 Sheckles or 89 Robux.

2,000,000 Sheckles or 89 Robux. Maple Flag: 15,000,000 Sheckles or 119 Robux.

15,000,000 Sheckles or 119 Robux. Flying Kite: 25,000,000 Sheckles or 139 Robux.

25,000,000 Sheckles or 139 Robux. Fall Fountain: 1,000,000,000 Sheckles or 279 Robux; requires 10 Fall Bloom contributions.

These items are not guaranteed to appear in the shop stock; their availability is RNG-reliant. That said, you can bypass the stock RNG by purchasing them with Robux instead.

List of Cosmetics available through the Fall Market Event Crates

The Fall Crate (Image via Roblox)

The Fall Market Event features two Cosmetic Crates, both of which can be bought from the Fall Festival Cosmetics Shop and through Fall Activities. These include the Fall Crate and the Maple Crate, which are priced at 50 million Sheckles and 10 million Sheckles, respectively. The Maple Crate has an unlock requirement of two Fall Bloom contributions as well.

You can get the following Cosmetics from the Fall Crate:

Fall Wheel: 55% drop rate

55% drop rate Crate of Pumpkin Corn: 35% drop rate

35% drop rate Acorn Brazier: 25% drop rate

25% drop rate Maple Trophy: 15% drop rate

15% drop rate Log Tunnel Fall: 10% drop rate

These Cosmetics are exclusive to the Maple Crate:

Fall Table: 55% drop rate

55% drop rate Pumpkin Wheelbarrow: 35% drop rate

35% drop rate Acorn Painting: 25% drop rate

25% drop rate Fall Market Painting: 25% drop rate

25% drop rate Scarecrow: 15% drop rate

15% drop rate Golden Swan Statue: 5% drop rate

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Fall Fountain in Grow a Garden?

The Fall Fountain can be purchased from the Fall Festival Cosmetics Shop for 1,000,000,000 Sheckles after contributing 10 times to the Fall Bloom.

How many Cosmetics does the Fall Market Event feature?

The Fall Market Event features a total of 18 unlockable Cosmetic items.

What is the drop rate for the Golden Swan Statue from the Maple Crate?

The Golden Swan Statue has a 5% drop rate from the Maple Crate.

