Grow a Garden Firewell seed guide

The second half of the Fall Event has brought a multitude of new seeds to Grow a Garden. Most rare is the Firewell, which belongs to the Divine category, and has a minimum sale value of 101,000 Sheckles. Its produce looks like a corn that has glowing fire sticks protruding from its neck, giving a sense of power and energy.

Ad

Here's all you need to know about the Firewell seed, including its availability, drop rate, and average sale value in Grow a Garden.

Getting Firewell in Grow a Garden

The Fall Seed Pack (Image via Roblox)

Firewell can be acquired from the Fall Seed Pack and the Exotic Fall Seed Pack in Grow a Garden. Both packs are available for a limited time, so you must make haste to obtain a bulk of them.

Ad

Trending

The Fall Seed Pack can be purchased from the Fall Festival Seeds shop for 10,000,000 Sheckles or 199 Robux. Due to the pack's low rarity, it has a high chance of appearing in stock during a Fall Bloom. You can buy any number of them as long as you have the required currency for the transactions.

The Exotic Fall Seed Pack is exclusively purchasable with Robux. A single pack costs 199 Robux, the bundle of three requires 575 Robux, while the bundle of ten is at a high price of 1599 Robux. Note that each 'Exotic' version of a seed pack contains a Rainbow Sack, which gives a rainbow plant upon opening.

Ad

In both the Fall Seed Pack and the Exotic Fall Seed Pack, the Firewell has a 0.5% drop chance. You will most likely need to open tens or hundreds of such packs to obtain the coveted seed.

The Fall Market Part 2 update introduced Crop Mastery, a mechanic that allows you to improve your plant's yield and growth speed. Learn more about it in this comprehensive guide.

About the Firewell crop in Grow a Garden

Contents of the Fall Seed Pack (Image via Roblox)

A Firewell crop has an average sale value of 112,000 Sheckles. It can be affected by any number of Mutations, including Stormcharged and Abyssal, which drastically increase its selling price.

Ad

Firewell, like most belonging to the Divine rarity, is a multi-harvest crop. It will continue to yield fruits even after your initial harvests.

Notably, the Firewell is classified as a Leafy-, Woody-, Prickly-, and Toxic-type crop. So, you can submit it to whichever event NPCs that demand such types of crops and get in-game rewards.

Also check: How to get Fall Energy in Grow a Garden

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the drop chance of the Firewell seed?

Ad

Firewell has a 0.5% drop chance in both the Fall Seed Pack and the Exotic Fall Seed Pack.

What is the cost of the Fall Seed Pack?

A single Fall Seed Pack costs 100,000,000 Sheckles or 199 Robux in the Fall Festival Seeds shop.

Does Firewell produce multiple harvests?

Yes, Firewell is a multi-harvest crop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025