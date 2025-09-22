Grow a Garden Crop Mastery guide

Crop Mastery is a new Grow a Garden mechanic that improves your plants’ growth speed and yield the more you level it up. Introduced with the Fall Market Part 2 update, Crop Mastery directly impacts the value of your plants. The more you harvest, plant, or sell a particular species, the more your mastery of it grows, and the better its plants will become.

Read on to learn how Crop Mastery works and how it benefits you in Grow a Garden.

How Crop Mastery works in Grow a Garden

Crop Mastery screen in the Garden Guide (Image via Roblox)

Crop Mastery is all about maximizing the growth speed and weight of the Fruits of the plants on your farm. The higher the Mastery level, the better the growth and weight multipliers become. This mechanic applies to species rather than individual plants, so you don’t have to stick to a single plant to raise the Mastery levels of its kind.

Weight and growth multipliers both impact the amount of Sheckles you earn from a plant’s produce. A higher weight multiplier means that your harvest will be heavier, directly increasing its selling value. With a better growth multiplier, the plant will bear Fruit faster, giving you access to them at a quicker rate.

Currently, the highest Mastery level is five, which applies a 1.15x growth and weight multiplier to the plant in question, i.e., a 15% boost. The level cap may be raised in the future for higher growth and weight multipliers.

Raising Crop Mastery

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Raising Crop Mastery requires you to interact with a particular species of plants. You can plant the Seeds of the same species in your garden, and harvest and sell their produce to raise their Mastery levels. Use the Garden Guide to check your progress with the Mastery levels of every plant in your garden.

You can either actively level up the Mastery levels of your plants or allow it to rise passively as you play the game normally. If you’re someone who likes maximizing the selling values of their harvests, you can rush through the levels with relative ease. For this, you will need a dedicated space on the farm where you can sow the Seeds of the same species and harvest them all at once.

As the mechanic is at the moment, Crop Mastery does not provide a massive boost to the sell values of your produce. You can play the game normally, and eventually, you will reach the 15% boost to the growth and weight multipliers. Feel free to take your time with the process and increase the Mastery levels at your leisure.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is Crop Mastery in Grow a Garden?

Crop Mastery is a leveling system for plant species that increases the weight and growth of the Fruits they produce.

How do I increase Crop Mastery?

Crop Mastery levels can be raised by sowing the Seeds of a specific plant species and harvesting and selling its produce.

What is the level cap for Crop Mastery?

As of this writing, the level cap for Crop Mastery is level 5.

