Grow a Garden Stormcharged Mutation guide

Mutations in Grow a Garden can fuse to create new ones with better effects. The Stormcharged is one such combination Mutation, formed when a particular crop has Shocked, Static, and Maelstrom Mutations. You'll have to rely on Pet abilities and weather events to obtain it, a grind worth its value due to its high multiplier.

This comprehensive guide tells you how to obtain the coveted Stormcharged Mutation in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get Stormcharged Mutation in Grow a Garden

Stormcharged applied on a Mushroom (Image via Roblox)

To become Stormcharged, a crop must have Shocked, Static, and Maelstrom. There are multiple ways to obtain the three Mutations in Grow a Garden.

To get the Shocked Mutation, you can either wait for the Thunderstorm weather event or use its associated Mutation Spray. Thunderstorm is a part of the game's built-in weather cycle, thereby occurring at any time. Meanwhile, the Mutation Spray Shocked can be crafted from the Cosmetics/Crafting Stall, and it lets you mutate a crop of your choice.

Compared to Shocked, acquiring the Static Mutation is more difficult. It is exclusively applied by Raiju, a Pet that is currently obtainable from trading. Raiju consumes crops with the Shocked Mutation and then applies Static to random fruits and vegetables in your garden.

It must be noted that Static is not immune to being copied. So, you can invite a player possessing Static crops to your private server and then deploy a Fennec Fox, whose ability lets it copy Mutations from other players' gardens.

Maelstrom is a combination Mutation itself, occuring when a crop has both Tempestuous and Cyclonic Mutations. Tempestuous is a result of a fusion of Windstruck and Twisted, both applied by weather events, whereas Cyclonic is applied by the Griffin. The latter can be hatched from any remaining Sprout Eggs or acquired via trading.

Since the Shocked, Static, and Maelstrom combine to form Stormcharged, they are removed after the fusion. Nonetheless, the Stormcharged's multiplier is superior to all its constituents.

Effects of the Stormcharged Mutation

Stormcharged drastically increases your crop's sale value (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, Stormcharged has the highest Mutation multiplier in Grow a Garden. It increases the affected crop's selling price by a 220x multiplier, far surpassing the benefit provided by the Harmonised Foxfire Chakra.

A Stormcharged crop has a glowing electric visual effect. It appears as if it is radiating a golden aura in your garden. Although the Mutation applies a high multiplier, you can also choose not to harvest it and instead keep it as a showpiece in your garden.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What Mutations are required to get Stormcharged on a crop?

Shocked, Static, and Maelstrom are required to obtain Stormcharged.

Is the value multiplier given by the Stormcharged Mutation stackable?

Yes. Like other Mutations, the Stormcharged's value-increasing multiplier is stackable.

How do I get the Twisted and Windstruck Mutations?

Twisted is applied by the Tornado weather event. Meanwhile, crops get Windstruck during the Gale and Windy weather events.

