All new Mutations in Grow a Garden Fairy update

The latest Grow a Garden Fairy update has introduced six valuable Mutations. Only one of them, Glitched, is exclusively applied by a developer event, first seen during the Admin Abuse that preceded the update. Most of the others are a result of a fusion of Mutations that drastically increase your harvest's sale value.

Ad

This guide provides all the information on the new Grow a Garden Mutations.

How to get all new Mutations in the Grow a Garden Fairy update

An Apple with the Glimmering Mutation (Image via Roblox)

Mutations increase the selling value and give distinct visual effects to the affected crops. Below are the details of the new ones introduced by the Fairy update:

Ad

Trending

Glimmering

The event timer is above the Fairy Godmother NPC (Image via Roblox)

The Glimmering Mutation is primarily acquired from the Fairies weather event. It occurs every hour and lasts 10 minutes. When the event is active, fairies begin to visit your garden and randomly apply Glimmering to flowers, fruits, and vegetables. They can also appear while you're offline.

Ad

The Glimmering Sprite offers the second way to get the Mutation. Obtainable from the Enchanted Egg, this Pet applies Glimmering to crops within its range after every 12 minutes.

Glimmering Mutation Spray and Glimmering Pet Shard are the other ways to obtain such mutated crops. Such items can be acquired as a fountain reward after completing the tasks associated with the Wishing Well.

Toxic

The Cockatrice is a Divine-rarity Pet (Image via Roblox)

The Toxic Mutation is exclusively applied by the Cockatrice in Grow a Garden. This Divine Pet, obtainable from the Enchanted Egg, uses its Venom Spit ability to make a limited number of crops Toxic. Although the Mutation is provided by this particular critter, it can be spread by the likes of the T-Rex and the Spinosaurus.

Ad

Cosmic

A Cosmic-mutated Corn (Image via Roblox)

Your crops turn Cosmic when it has both the Aurora and Celestial Mutations in Grow a Garden. Aurora is applied by the Aurora Borealis weather event, whereas Celestial occurs during the Meteor Shower event. The latter only occurs at nighttime, featuring stars falling from the sky, which can be attracted by placing a Star Caller in your garden.

Ad

Stormcharged

The Raiju Pet (Image via Roblox)

Stormcharged is the result of the combination of Shocked, Static, and Maelstrom Mutations. Acquiring it is a time-consuming process:

Ad

Shocked can be obtained from the Thunderstorm weather event and its associated Mutation Spray, purchasable from the Cosmetics/Crafting Shop.

Static is applied by the Raiju Pet. It was introduced by the Zen Event and can currently be obtained through trade.

Maelstrom is a combination of Tempestuous and Cyclonic Mutations. Tempestuous itself is a product of two Mutations, Windstruck and Twisted, whereas Cyclonic is applied by the Griffin.

Currently, the Griffin Pet can be obtained from any remaining Sprout Eggs.

Ad

Corrosive

Acid Rain is a weather event (Image via Roblox)

Another combination Mutation, your crops get Corrosive when it has both the Toxic and Acidic Mutations. As aforementioned, the Cockatrice applies Toxic to your harvests. Acidic is obtained during the Acid Rain event in Grow a Garden.

Ad

Glitched

The Dissonant event (Image via Roblox)

The Glitched Mutation is exclusive to the Dissonant admin event in Grow a Garden. When active, the sky turns dark, and parts of the island begin to glitch out. Throughout its duration, all crops in your garden get a chance to become Glitched. You'll be notified about any changes by an on-screen message.

Ad

Check our Grow a Garden Fairy update patch notes to know all about the latest in-game content.

Effects and multipliers of the new Mutations

A Golden Egg with Glitched and other Mutations (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the effects and multipliers of the brand-new Mutations:

Ad

Glimmering : Gives the crop a pink aura and increases its value by a 2x multiplier.

: Gives the crop a pink aura and increases its value by a 2x multiplier. Toxic: Applies a green tint to the crop and gives it a 15x sale value multiplier.

Applies a green tint to the crop and gives it a 15x sale value multiplier. Cosmic: The crop becomes multi-colored and has its value increased by a 210x multiplier.

The crop becomes multi-colored and has its value increased by a 210x multiplier. Stormcharged: The crop gets appealing electric effects and a 220x multiplier.

The crop gets appealing electric effects and a 220x multiplier. Corrosive : Provides a 40x sale value multiplier. Its bestowed effects are currently unknown.

: Provides a 40x sale value multiplier. Its bestowed effects are currently unknown. Glitched: The crop begins to glitch out and has its value increased by an 85x multiplier.

Ad

Also check: All new Pets in Grow a Garden Fairy update

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Which new Mutation has the highest multiplier?

Stormcharged provides the highest sale value multiplier (220x).

Are the new Mutations stackable?

Yes, all the new Mutations are stackable and can be applied on any crop.

What is the drop chance of the Cockatrice Pet?

The Cockatrice has a 1% drop chance in the Enchanted Egg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025