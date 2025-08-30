What does Glimmering Sprite do in Grow a Garden?

The Grow a Garden Fairy update introduced five new Pets. They range from the lowest Common, Rare, Legendary, and Mythical to the highest Divine. All Pets hatch from the Enchanted Egg with varying drop rates based on their rarity. One such Pet is Glimmering Sprite, which is of Mythical rarity and has a 5% drop rate. It has 25,000 hunger and can apply a new mutation to the fruits.

That said, here’s an explanation of this Pet’s ability and how to obtain it in the Fairy update.

Explanation of Glimmering Sprite’s passive in Grow a Garden

Glimmering Sprite's passive (Image via Roblox)

Glimmering Sprite’s passive is straightforward. It activates around every 12 minutes. While active, the Pet goes to a nearby fruit and applies the Glimmering mutation to it. You need Glimmering mutated fruits to complete the Fairy event in Grow a Garden that rewards various items, including an Enchanted Egg.

How to get Glimmering Sprite in Grow a Garden

Currently, you can acquire Glimmering Sprite only by hatching an Enchanted Egg in Grow a Garden. Note that it is a limited Pet and can be obtained till September 6, 2025. The Egg takes around four hours and ten minutes to hatch.

You can obtain an Enchanted Egg as a reward from the Fairy event. Here is a step-by-step guide to acquiring it:

Get Glimmering mutation on fruits by using Shards, partaking in the Fairy event, Glimmering Mutation Spray, or interacting with a fairy that appears randomly on the map.

Harvest all Glimmering mutated fruits.

Go to the Fairy event platform in the middle of the map and submit the fruits to the fountain.

Each fruit you submit increases the fountain power. The fountain upgrades after it reaches a specific point threshold.

The fountain gives you three reward options upon each upgrade. You can select Enchanted Egg as your reward.

You can upgrade the fountain up to five tiers. And, only two, three, four, and five tiers grant Enchanted Egg. Additionally, the Egg has a certain chance of appearing in each tier, as listed below:

Tier 2: 7.69%

7.69% Tier 3: 17.24%

17.24% Tier 4: 22.73%

22.73% Tier 5: 29.41%

FAQs

Q) What is the rarity of Glimmering Sprite?

A) This Pet belongs to the Mythical rarity.

Q) How do I get the Glimmering Sprite?

A) You can hatch the Glimmering Sprite from an Enchanted Egg.

Q) What is the hatching chance of Glimmering Sprite?

A) It has a 5% chance to appear from the Egg.

