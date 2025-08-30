All new Pets in Grow a Garden Fairy update

The Fairy update introduced many new things in Grow a Garden. It brought 12 fresh plants, Seed Packs, a Garden Ascension feature, a Fairy event, and more. Among them are five new Pets: one each of Common, Rare, Legendary, Mythical, and Divine rarity. You can acquire these Pets by hatching a new Enchanted Egg, which is a reward from the Fairy event.

That said, here is a complete list of all the latest Pets and how to obtain them in the Fairy update.

Details of all fresh Pets in the Grow a Garden Fairy update

Cockatrice, the Divine rarity Pet (Image via Roblox)

1) Ladybug

Ladybug is a Common rarity Grow a Garden Pet that debuted via the Fairy update. Its passive affects all flower-type plants, increasing their growth speed by around 1.54 times.

2) Pixie

Pixie is a Rare rarity Pet that arrived via the Fairy update. Its passive activates around every three minutes, and spreads pixie dust for about 15 seconds. All plants' growth within around 15 studs speeds up by 30 seconds every second for the 15-second duration. The Pet also causes the nearby players to levitate.

3) Imp

Imp is the Legendary rarity Grow a Garden Pet that arrived with the Fairy update. Its passive is called Scamp, which triggers around every six minutes. While active, the Pet welcomes players to chase it. Catching it grants a random item as a reward. Imp has around a 10% chance of inviting the player again after a successful chase.

4) Glimmering Sprite

Glimmering Sprite is a Mythical rarity Pet that debuted in the Fairy update. Its passive triggers around every eight minutes. While active, it flies to a nearby fruit to enchant it. The fruit receives the new Glimmering mutation.

The Glimmering mutation multiplies a fruit’s selling price by five times.

5) Cockatrice

Cockatrice is the Divine rarity Grow a Garden Pet that arrived via the latest update. It has two passives: Silver Screech and Venom Spit. Silver Screech triggers around every 17 minutes. The fruits within around 25 studs receive a 21.04% chance to turn Silver and 1.21% chance to turn Gold.

Venom Spit triggers around every 9 minutes. While active, the Pet spits at around seven different Eggs, fruits, or Pets. The Eggs’ hatching time speeds up by around 90 seconds. Fruits receive the Toxic mutation. Lastly, Pets receive 851.84 XP.

How to get all the new Grow a Garden Fairy update Pets

Enchanted Egg in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

You can obtain all fresh Pets by hatching an Enchanted Egg. Obtaining the Egg requires submitting fruits with the Glimmering mutation to the fountain in Grow a Garden.

There are five tiers of the fountain, with each offering better rewards. You must earn the required points to upgrade to the next tier. Upon achieving each upgrade, the well grants you a wish.

Additionally, you can complete the daily tasks, which require submitting one specific fruit with the Glimmering mutation. Completing this also rewards a wish. After obtaining a wish, the well displays three items. You can select one as your reward.

Keep in mind that the Enchanted Egg appears as a selectable reward only for tiers two, three, four, and five, with the chances of appearing being 7.69%, 17.24%, 22.73%, and 29.41%, respectively.

FAQs

Q) How many Pets were introduced in the Fairy update?

A) Five Pets debuted in the Fairy update. They are: Cockatrice, Glimmering Sprite, Imp, Pixie, and Ladybug.

Q) What is the highest rarity Pet that debuted in the Fairy update?

A) Cockatrice is the highest rarity Pet that debuted in the latest update.

Q) How do I get all the new Pets in the Fairy update?

A) You can obtain all new Pets by hatching an Enchanted Egg in the Fairy update.

