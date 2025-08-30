Grow a Garden Fairy Event fountain guide

The latest Fairy Event in Grow a Garden offers players new seeds, pets, and cosmetics as part of fountain rewards. Such rewards can be acquired from the Wishing Well after depositing crops with the Glimmering Mutation. Interestingly, the event also allows you to directly increase your chances of getting Glimmering fruits and vegetables by investing in upgrades.

Ad

Here's how you can get all the fountain rewards in Grow a Garden.

How to get fountain rewards in Grow a Garden

Increase Fountain Power by giving Glimmering crops (Image via Roblox)

The fountain rewards, exclusive to the Wishing Well, can be obtained in a couple of ways. The primary way is by submitting specific Glimmering crops required by the well in the event hub.

Ad

Trending

Submit Glimmering crops

The Wishing Well continually requires specific crops with the Glimmering Mutation. Interact with the well and then select the “Show my tasks” option to check all its demands. Upon submitting the required Glimmering crops, a green "Make a Wish" button will appear on the tasks menu, allowing you to claim a fountain reward.

Increase the Fountain Power

Each Glimmering crop submitted to the Wishing Well gives you Fairy Points. They increase your Fountain Power, which, in turn, improves the fountain rewards tier. There are a total of five tiers, and reaching each new one by accumulating Fairy Points gives you rewards.

Ad

Players can submit any Glimmering crops to the Wishing Well and get Fairy Points. The amount of obtained points depends on the rarity of the submitted crops, with Common ones giving a single point, and Transcendent ones providing 8 points. Notably, you can get bonus points by submitting crops that match the requirements of the Wishing Well.

Besides increasing the fountain reward tiers, the Fairy Points can be invested in upgrades, such as Glimmer Multiplier and Fairy Event Duration, after speaking to the Fairy Godmother in the centre of the map.

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden Fortune Mutation guide

All fountain rewards in Grow a Garden Fairy Event

The last tier of the fountain rewards (Image via Roblox)

As aforementioned, the fountain rewards are divided into five tiers in Grow a Garden. Reaching a higher tier improves your chances of getting better rewards.

Ad

Here are all the fountain rewards and their drop rates:

Tier Fountain Rewards 1 Enchanted Seed Pack (31.25%) x500 Fairy Points (31.25%) x5 Glimmering Radar (15.62%) Fairy Targeter (15.62%) Enchanted Crate (6.25%) 2 Enchanted Seed Pack (23.08%) x500 Fairy Points (23.08%) Enchanted Crate (15.38%) Mutation Spray Glimmering (15.38%) Enchanted Egg (7.69%) x5 Glimmering Radar (7.69%) Fairy Targeter (7.69%) 3 Enchanted Seed Pack (25.86%) x750 Fairy Points (25.86%) Enchanted Egg (17.24%) x3 Mutation Spray Glimmering (13.79%) Enchanted Crate (8.62%) x3 Fairy Targeter (3.45%) x10 Glimmering Radar (3.45%) Pet Shard Glimmering (1.72%) 4 x2 Enchanted Seed Pack (22.73%) x2000 Fairy Points (22.73%) Enchanted Egg (22.73%) x5 Mutation Spray Glimmering (15.15%) Enchanted Crate (7.58%) x5 Fairy Targeter (3.03%) x10 Glimmering Radar (3.03%) Pet Shard Glimmering (3.03%) 5 x3 Enchanted Seed Pack (29.41%) x3 Enchanted Crate (29.41%) x3 Enchanted Egg (29.41%) Pet Shard Glimmering (5.88%) Aurora Vine (5.88%)

Ad

The Enchanted Seed Pack consists of six seeds, including the Divine-rarity Wispwing that has a 0.5% drop rate. It is a multi-harvest crop possessing an average value of 180,000 Sheckles.

The Enchanted Egg contains six new pets. The most coveted ones are the Glimmering Sprite, which applies the Glimmering Mutation to crops, and the Cockatrice, which can apply multiple Mutations, reduce the pet cooldown, and decrease the hatch time of eggs by several seconds.

Ad

For an overview of the latest content, check our Grow a Garden Fairy update patch notes.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I increase Fountain Power?

To increase the Fountain Power, deposit crops with the Glimmering Mutation in the Wishing Well.

What is the use of the Glimmering Radar?

When used in your garden, the Glimmering Radar attracts all the Glimmering-mutated crops within its range.

Ad

How do I get Glimmering crops?

Such crops can be obtained from the Fairies weather event and pets affected by the Glimmering Pet Shard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025