Grow a Garden Fairy Event fountain guide

The latest Fairy Event in Grow a Garden offers players new seeds, pets, and cosmetics as part of fountain rewards. Such rewards can be acquired from the Wishing Well after depositing crops with the Glimmering Mutation. Interestingly, the event also allows you to directly increase your chances of getting Glimmering fruits and vegetables by investing in upgrades.
Here's how you can get all the fountain rewards in Grow a Garden.
How to get fountain rewards in Grow a Garden
The fountain rewards, exclusive to the Wishing Well, can be obtained in a couple of ways. The primary way is by submitting specific Glimmering crops required by the well in the event hub.
Submit Glimmering crops
The Wishing Well continually requires specific crops with the Glimmering Mutation. Interact with the well and then select the “Show my tasks” option to check all its demands. Upon submitting the required Glimmering crops, a green "Make a Wish" button will appear on the tasks menu, allowing you to claim a fountain reward.
Increase the Fountain Power
Each Glimmering crop submitted to the Wishing Well gives you Fairy Points. They increase your Fountain Power, which, in turn, improves the fountain rewards tier. There are a total of five tiers, and reaching each new one by accumulating Fairy Points gives you rewards.
Players can submit any Glimmering crops to the Wishing Well and get Fairy Points. The amount of obtained points depends on the rarity of the submitted crops, with Common ones giving a single point, and Transcendent ones providing 8 points. Notably, you can get bonus points by submitting crops that match the requirements of the Wishing Well.
Besides increasing the fountain reward tiers, the Fairy Points can be invested in upgrades, such as Glimmer Multiplier and Fairy Event Duration, after speaking to the Fairy Godmother in the centre of the map.
All fountain rewards in Grow a Garden Fairy Event
As aforementioned, the fountain rewards are divided into five tiers in Grow a Garden. Reaching a higher tier improves your chances of getting better rewards.
Here are all the fountain rewards and their drop rates:
The Enchanted Seed Pack consists of six seeds, including the Divine-rarity Wispwing that has a 0.5% drop rate. It is a multi-harvest crop possessing an average value of 180,000 Sheckles.
The Enchanted Egg contains six new pets. The most coveted ones are the Glimmering Sprite, which applies the Glimmering Mutation to crops, and the Cockatrice, which can apply multiple Mutations, reduce the pet cooldown, and decrease the hatch time of eggs by several seconds.
FAQs on Grow a Garden
How do I increase Fountain Power?
To increase the Fountain Power, deposit crops with the Glimmering Mutation in the Wishing Well.
What is the use of the Glimmering Radar?
When used in your garden, the Glimmering Radar attracts all the Glimmering-mutated crops within its range.
How do I get Glimmering crops?
Such crops can be obtained from the Fairies weather event and pets affected by the Glimmering Pet Shard.
