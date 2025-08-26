Grow a Garden Fortune Mutation guide

Fortune Mutation is one of the many Grow a Garden Mutations added in the first half of the Beanstalk update. It grants a decent multiplier to a fruit’s selling price. You can obtain it only through a Pet that lays a special plant, which starts with this Mutation. It is impossible to apply the Mutation directly to a crop in your garden; you must sell the special plant for a chance to add it.
That said, this article provides a complete guide on applying this Mutation and its price multiplier.
A complete process of getting Fortune Mutation in Grow a Garden
Obtaining a Fortune Mutation in your crop requires acquiring a Golden Goose Pet. It was added on August 16, 2025, with the release of the Beanstalk update. You can hatch it from a Sprout Egg with a 1% chance, thanks to its Divine rarity.
The Pet’s passive causes it to lay a special Golden Egg plant every five-to-13 minutes in Grow a Garden. Golden Egg starts with the Fortune Mutation. It is exactly like other plants, meaning you can harvest, sell, and apply other Mutations. While selling, there is a small chance that a random fruit will receive the Fortune Mutation.
You can purchase Sprout Egg at the Goliath’s Goods shop for 50,000,000 Sheckles or 149 Robux. Reach Jack Beanstalk’s top and interact with the Giant to access the shop. Note that you must fully grow Jack’s Beanstalk by contributing fruits and earning 100 points to access the Goliath’s Goods shop.
Fortune Mutation multiplier and its effect
Any Grow a Garden fruit with Fortune Mutation glows bright golden with a metallic sparkle around it. The fruit’s base selling price increases by 50 times. For instance, let’s say a Bamboo in your garden receives a Fortune Mutation. Then, its base selling value of 4000 will increase to 200,000 Sheckles.
FAQs
How do you get the Fortune Mutation?
You can obtain it by selling the Golden Egg plant. Only Golden Goose can grant you this special plant.
What is the base value multiplier of the Fortune Mutation?
It grants a 50x multiplier to a fruit’s base selling value.
How do you obtain the Golden Goose Pet?
You can obtain this Pet (1% chance) by hatching a Sprout Egg.
