What does Golden Goose do in Grow a Garden?

The Grow a Garden Beanstalk update debuted six new Pets on August 16, 2025. One of them is Golden Goose, belonging to the highest Divine rarity. It possesses a unique ability to produce a free plant that originates from a mutation. This critter hatches from a Sprout Egg with a meager 1% chance, thanks to its high rarity. Be ready to collect multiple Eggs if you want the Pet in your garden.

Ad

This article highlights the breakdown of this Pet’s ability and how to obtain it.

Breakdown of Golden Goose’s ability in Grow a Garden

Golden Goose's ability (Image via Roblox)

Golden Goose lays a fully grown Golden Egg plant around every 13 minutes. The plant begins with the Fortune mutation and can receive additional mutations. Additionally, you can harvest and sell its fruit at a base value of 250,000 Sheckles. There is a 2% chance for the fruit to be huge.

Ad

Trending

If you sell the Golden Egg plant, a random fruit will obtain its Fortune mutation. The selling price of fruits with this mutation increases by 50 times. You can earn a lot of Sheckles if you manage to acquire this critter.

Also read: All new Pets in Beanstalk event

How to get Golden Goose in Grow a Garden

Sprout Egg (Image via Roblox)

As of now, hatching a Sprout Egg is the only way to obtain this Grow a Garden Pet. You can purchase this egg from the Giant NPC’s Goliath’s Goods shop. The NPC is at the top of a fully grown Jack’s Beanstalk. One Egg costs 50,000,000 Sheckles, or you can also buy it with 149 Robux.

Ad

You can climb the Beanstalk to reach its top or use the teleportation portal after helping it grow seven times. There might be green glowing orbs on your way to the Beanstalk’s top; claim them to receive various rewards, including a Sprout Egg.

After acquiring a Sprout Egg, place it in your garden. It hatches after four minutes and ten seconds, dropping a Pet.

FAQs

What is the rarity of Golden Goose?

Ad

Golden Goose belongs to the Divine rarity.

How do I get the Golden Goose?

You can hatch the Pet from a Sprout Egg, which can be purchased from the Giant NPC at Goliath’s Goods shop.

What is the hatching chance of Golden Goose?

There is a 1% chance that the critter will hatch from a Sprout Egg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025