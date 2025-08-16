All new Pets in Grow a Garden Beanstalk event

The latest Grow a Garden Beanstalk event introduced plenty of new content, including plants, items, cosmetics, events, and more. Additionally, five pets made their debut. They range from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Legendary, Mythical, and Divine. You can obtain all critters by hatching the latest item, Sprout Egg. Each Pet has a different drop rate based on their rarity.

That said, here are the details of all Pets introduced in the Beanstalk event and how to acquire them.

Details of all fresh Grow a Garden Pets in the Beanstalk update

Golden Goose Pet (Image via Roblox)

Here are the details of all the latest Grow a Garden Pets in the Beanstalk update:

1) Dairy Cow

Dairy Cow is a common rarity Grow a Garden Pet that debuted in the Beanstalk event. This critter’s passive makes the plants within a range of 10 studs grow 1.3✕ times faster. Additionally, you have a small chance to obtain a Beanstalk seed upon selling the Dairy Cow.

2) Jackalope

Jackalope is an uncommon rarity Pet introduced in the Grow a Garden Beanstalk event. Its passive ability triggers every 100 seconds. While active, the critter thumps its feet, granting around a 15% chance to apply the Sandy mutation to nearby crops.

3) Seedling

Seedling is the Legendary rarity Pet that debuted in the Beanstalk event. Its passive is called Sprout, which activates every five minutes. While active, the critter swaps mutations between two random crops growing in your garden.

4) Golem

Golem is the Mythical rarity Grow a Garden Pet that arrived via the Beanstalk event. This critter's passive triggers every five minutes. It causes Golem to go near the mutation machine and speeds up its time by 61 seconds.

5) Golden Goose

Golden Goose is the latest Divine rarity Pet introduced in the Beanstalk update. This critter’s passive activates every ten minutes. While active, Golden Goose lays a Golden Egg plant. It will already have the Fortune mutation and obtain others. You can also harvest and sell the Golden Egg.

Upon selling, there is a chance that the Fortune mutation will apply to a random crop in your garden.

Also read: Grow a Garden Pet mutations tier list

6) Spriggan

Spriggan is the Mythic rarity Grow a Garden Pet that debuted in the Beanstalk event. The critter's passive is called Overgrowth. It causes the critter to spread its root, with a chance of applying the Bloom mutation on nearby crops.

You can obtain this Pet as a reward from the Beanstalk event or purchase it from the Goliath's Goods shop. One costs 150,000,000 Sheckles or 759 Robux. However, you must unlock it in the shop after helping Jack's Beanstalk grow seven times.

How to get all fresh Beanstalk Pets in Grow a Garden

Sprout Egg (Image via Roblox)

You can obtain all Pets by hatching the latest Sprout Egg. The egg can be obtained as a reward from the Beanstalk event or purchased from the Goliath’s Goods shop. One costs 50,000,000 Sheckles or 149 Robux.

A Sprout Egg takes four hours and ten minutes to hatch and drops a Pet. Here is the drop chance for all Pets:

Dairy Cow: 50%

50% Jackalope: 31%

31% Seedling: 12%

12% Golem: 6%

6% Golden Goose: 1%

FAQs

What is the highest rarity Pet introduced in the Beanstalk event?

Golden Goose is the highest rarity Pet introduced in the latest update. It belongs to the Divine rarity.

How do you get all the new Pets in the Beanstalk event?

You can obtain all new Pets by hatching a Sprout Egg.

How do you get a Sprout Egg?

You can obtain Sprout Egg by purchasing from the Goliath's Goods and as a reward from the Beanstalk event.

