Grow a Garden Beanstalk update patch notes

Grow a Garden released a new update on August 16, 2025, titled Beanstalk. You can team up with other players to grow Jack’s beanstalk in the update. It also introduced fresh content, including fence skins, ten plants, five Pets, admin weathers, new mutations, cosmetics, and more. Additionally, the developers introduced a Silver Seed Pack, multiple items, and a Garden Guide feature.
This article provides an overview of the Grow a Garden Beanstalk patch notes. Read on to know more.
All new content in the Grow a Garden Beanstalk update
Grow a Garden Beanstalk event
- Team up and work together to grow Jack’s beanstalk! Submit plants with the traits Jack needs and climb to the top. On your ascent, you can claim varying rewards based on how much you contribute. There is an event shop waiting in the clouds at the top, where you expand the shop based on how many beanstalks you have helped grow. All items can be purchased with sheckles!
- Contributing to six different beanstalk growths will give access to a portal so you can skip the climb.
- Unlock a new fence skin, fertilizer, seeds, pets, items, and more.
Also read: Grow a Garden beginner's guide
Garden Guide feature
- An index for plants, pets, cosmetics, and more. View item info, track collections, complete achievements, and see your level progress all in one place!
- Achievements: Complete 7 rarities of achievements to earn XP and all kinds of epic rewards. Finishing each set grants rewards, and completing them all unlocks a special item!
- Level system: Displayed on the Garden Sign and in the garden guide. Earn XP from completing achievements, unlock rewards at certain levels (current level cap for now is 50).
Fence Skins
- Fence skins are here! Customise your garden's fences with four new styles so far.
New items
- Sprout Seed Pack: Six possible seeds inside
- Sprout Egg: Five possible pets inside
- Sprout Crate: Six possible cosmetics inside
- Pet Pouch: Gain one extra pet inventory slot each use (50 uses max), and it can be crafted
- Silver Fertilizer: Briefly turns a plant silver for two hours
- Silver Seed Packs: Gives silver versions of shop seeds from each rarity: Common Seed Pack, Uncommon Seed Pack, Rare Seed Pack, Legendary Seed Pack, Mythical Seed Pack, Divine Seed Pack, and Prismatic Seed Pack.
Also read: All Pets that give XP
New Plants
- Romanesco
- Amberheart
- Princess Thorn
- Gleamroot
- Poseidon Plant
- Canary Melon
- Mandrake
- Duskpuff
- Flare Daisy
- Golden Egg
New Pets
- Golden Goose
- Dairy Cow
- Jackalope
- Seedling
- Golem
New events
- Solar Eclipse: Gives 'eclipsed' mutation
- Various new admin weathers
- Various new mutations
Cosmetics
- Statue Of Achievement: Over 100 backpack slots when in the garden
- Cooking Kit: permanent cooking pot for your garden (can have three placed per slot)
- And five more
Fixes, changes, and QOL
- You can now sell all pets in the pet info menu
- Added silver plant/fruit variant
- You can now feed pets food
- Doubled the cap for cosmetic inventory and placement slot upgrades
- Nerfed the spawn rate of Gnome Merchant
- Daily quests are now in the garden guide
- Flying pets now display a cooldown in the active pet UI
- Made some adjustments to pet loadouts for mobile
- Clicking the favorite button in the backpack now shows favorited, then hides your favorited, clicking again shows all
- Fixed a bug where you could equip multiple tools at once
- and lots more
Also read: Grow a Garden Cooking recipes
FAQs
How many Pets were introduced in the Grow a Garden Beanstalk update?
A total of five Pets were introduced in the latest update: Golden Goose, Dairy Cow, Jackalope, Seedling, and Golem.
How many plants were introduced in the Grow a Garden Beanstalk update?
The developers introduced a total of ten plants.
What does the new Garden Guide feature do in Grow a Garden?
Garden Guide is an index for plants, Pets, Cosmetics, and other items. You can also collect epic rewards for completing the Achievements in the Garden Guide.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025