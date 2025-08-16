Grow a Garden Beanstalk update patch notes

Grow a Garden released a new update on August 16, 2025, titled Beanstalk. You can team up with other players to grow Jack’s beanstalk in the update. It also introduced fresh content, including fence skins, ten plants, five Pets, admin weathers, new mutations, cosmetics, and more. Additionally, the developers introduced a Silver Seed Pack, multiple items, and a Garden Guide feature.

Ad

This article provides an overview of the Grow a Garden Beanstalk patch notes. Read on to know more.

All new content in the Grow a Garden Beanstalk update

Grow a Garden 🍅 @GrowaGardenRblx Update 1.19.0 OUT NOW!

Ad

Trending

Grow a Garden Beanstalk event

Team up and work together to grow Jack’s beanstalk! Submit plants with the traits Jack needs and climb to the top. On your ascent, you can claim varying rewards based on how much you contribute. There is an event shop waiting in the clouds at the top, where you expand the shop based on how many beanstalks you have helped grow. All items can be purchased with sheckles!

Contributing to six different beanstalk growths will give access to a portal so you can skip the climb.

Unlock a new fence skin, fertilizer, seeds, pets, items, and more.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden beginner's guide

Garden Guide feature

An index for plants, pets, cosmetics, and more. View item info, track collections, complete achievements, and see your level progress all in one place!

Achievements: Complete 7 rarities of achievements to earn XP and all kinds of epic rewards. Finishing each set grants rewards, and completing them all unlocks a special item!

Level system: Displayed on the Garden Sign and in the garden guide. Earn XP from completing achievements, unlock rewards at certain levels (current level cap for now is 50).

Ad

Fence Skins

Fence skins are here! Customise your garden's fences with four new styles so far.

New items

New events and items (Image via X/@GrowaGardenRblx)

Sprout Seed Pack: Six possible seeds inside

Six possible seeds inside Sprout Egg: Five possible pets inside

Five possible pets inside Sprout Crate: Six possible cosmetics inside

Six possible cosmetics inside Pet Pouch: Gain one extra pet inventory slot each use (50 uses max), and it can be crafted

Gain one extra pet inventory slot each use (50 uses max), and it can be crafted Silver Fertilizer: Briefly turns a plant silver for two hours

Briefly turns a plant silver for two hours Silver Seed Packs: Gives silver versions of shop seeds from each rarity: Common Seed Pack, Uncommon Seed Pack, Rare Seed Pack, Legendary Seed Pack, Mythical Seed Pack, Divine Seed Pack, and Prismatic Seed Pack.

Ad

Also read: All Pets that give XP

New Plants

Romanesco

Amberheart

Princess Thorn

Gleamroot

Poseidon Plant

Canary Melon

Mandrake

Duskpuff

Flare Daisy

Golden Egg

New Pets

Golden Goose

Dairy Cow

Jackalope

Seedling

Golem

New events

Solar Eclipse: Gives 'eclipsed' mutation

Gives 'eclipsed' mutation Various new admin weathers

Various new mutations

Cosmetics

Cosmetics and bug fixes details (Image via X/@GrowaGardenRblx)

Statue Of Achievement: Over 100 backpack slots when in the garden

Cooking Kit: permanent cooking pot for your garden (can have three placed per slot)

And five more

Ad

Fixes, changes, and QOL

You can now sell all pets in the pet info menu

Added silver plant/fruit variant

You can now feed pets food

Doubled the cap for cosmetic inventory and placement slot upgrades

Nerfed the spawn rate of Gnome Merchant

Daily quests are now in the garden guide

Flying pets now display a cooldown in the active pet UI

Made some adjustments to pet loadouts for mobile

Clicking the favorite button in the backpack now shows favorited, then hides your favorited, clicking again shows all

Fixed a bug where you could equip multiple tools at once

and lots more

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden Cooking recipes

FAQs

How many Pets were introduced in the Grow a Garden Beanstalk update?

A total of five Pets were introduced in the latest update: Golden Goose, Dairy Cow, Jackalope, Seedling, and Golem.

How many plants were introduced in the Grow a Garden Beanstalk update?

The developers introduced a total of ten plants.

What does the new Garden Guide feature do in Grow a Garden?

Garden Guide is an index for plants, Pets, Cosmetics, and other items. You can also collect epic rewards for completing the Achievements in the Garden Guide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025