All Pets that give XP in Grow a Garden

XP, or experience points, increase Pets' age in Grow a Garden. Pets’ passive abilities become stronger as they get older, making XP one of the most significant items in this Roblox experience. Additionally, it helps you unlock additional Pets and egg slots as it requires submitting critters of a specific age. You can get XP by feeding them and keeping their hunger bar full.

Ad

There are also some critters that grant XP to other Pets walking on your plot. Here is the list of all such Pets in Grow a Garden.

List of all Pets to gain XP in Grow a Garden

Currently, six Grow a Garden Pets grant XP to other critters in your plot. However, only two of them are available to obtain as of this writing. While those two are easy to get, there are no methods to get the remaining four.

Ad

Trending

That said, here are all the Pets that give XP in Grow a Garden and their details:

1) Owl

Owl (image via Roblox)

Owl gives 0.20 XP every second to all active critters in your garden. It is a Mythical rarity Pet that isn't currently available to obtain. This critter was a reward for completing the Wise Old Owl’s last milestone. If you have it, using it will significantly increase other Pets' XP.

Ad

The only way of obtaining this Pet currently is by trading with another player.

2) Night Owl

Night Owl (Image via Roblox)

While Night Owl doesn’t directly grant XP, it makes other critters gain it automatically. The active Pets gain over 0.28 additional XP every second while using this Pet. It is a Mythical rarity ceature that can hatch from the Night egg with a 3.53% probability.

Ad

The egg was a reward for giving Moonlit fruits to the Wise Old Bird during the Blood Moon Event. It was also purchasable during the same event. Currently, there’s no way to obtain the Night egg except by trading with another player.

3) Blood Owl

Blood Owl (Image via Roblox)

Like Night Owl, Blood Owl causes all active critters to gain over 0.50 every second. It was also obtainable during the Blood Moon event from the Blood Moon Shop. You can obtain the Pet by trading with players who have it. You can increase other critters’ XP by placing this Divine rarity Pet in your garden.

Ad

4) Cooked Owl

Cooked Owl (Image via Roblox)

Cooked Owl was a free Pet given by the developer during the Working Bees update. As of now, you can trade it with other players who have this Mythical rarity Pet. All active Pets gain an additional 0.17 XP per second while this critter walks in your garden.

Ad

5) Sea Turtle

Sea Turtle (Image via Roblox)

Sea Turtle is a Rare rarity Grow a Garden Pet who grants XP to other critters. You can obtain it by hatching the Rare Summer egg with a 20% drop rate. One of your random Pets gains around 1000 bonus experience points every 10 minutes.

Ad

You must buy the Rare Summer egg from the Egg Shop to acquire this Pet. There is a 17% chance that the egg will appear in the shop.

6) Capybara

Capybara (Image via Roblox)

Capybara is one of the best Grow a Garden Pets to use if you want free XP for your critters. It grants 3.48 XP every second to the critters within 15.48 studs in your garden. Additionally, the Pets won’t lose hunger while gaining free XP.

Ad

You can obtain this Legendary rarity critter by hatching the Paradise egg with a 21% chance. There is a 10% chance that a Paradise egg will appear in the Egg Shop.

FAQs

How many Pets give XP to other Pets?

Six Pets grant XP to other Pets in Grow a Garden.

How to increase Pet equip slots in Grow a Garden?

You can go to Raphael NPC to increase Pet equip slots.

Ad

Can you stack Pet buffs?

Yes, you can stack Pet buffs in Grow a Garden by placing multiple of the same critters on your plot. For instance, if you place multiple Capybara, the XP bonus will stack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025