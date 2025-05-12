How to get Night Owl Pet in Grow a Garden

The Night Owl is one of the eight new Pets introduced by the Lunar Glow update in Roblox Grow a Garden. Belonging to the Divine rarity, this purple owl gives a significant advantage to gardeners with its ability to give bonus EXP to active Pets. It helps you rapidly level up your companions and eventually unlock more Pet Equip slots.

Ad

If you are eager to get this valuable creature, here's everything to know about the Night Owl in Grow a Garden.

Acquiring the Night Owl Pet in Roblox Grow a Garden

The Night Egg can be bought with Robux (Image via Roblox)

The Night Owl is part of the Pet pool of Night Eggs in Grow a Garden. These event-exclusive Eggs can be bought after navigating to the Wise Old Owl and interacting with the star-studded dark purple egg. Players have a 4% chance of hatching a Night Owl from the Night Egg, thereby making it a rare find.

Ad

Trending

You can purchase Night Eggs by using Robux. A single egg costs 199 Robux and three eggs require 575 Robux, whereas a pack of 10 is at the discounted price of 1,699 Robux. To get the best chances of obtaining a Night Owl, it is recommended to purchase and hatch the required eggs in bulk.

Alternatively, you can rely on the F2P method of getting Night Eggs. Complete the Wise Old Owl's missions to collect Lunar Points and keep unlocking different rewards, including the egg in question. The Night Egg is a reward for accumulating 70, 210, 240, 290, 320, and 430 Lunar Points, respectively.

Ad

The third and last method to obtain Night Eggs is via gifts/trading. You can find many players looking to trade their Night Owl for other Pets in the game's social communities, such as Discord.

Also check: Grow a Garden Lunar Glow event guide

The Night Owl Pet ability explained

The Night Owl Pet (Image via Roblox)

Grow a Garden's Night Owl boasts the unique ability to increase the experience gain of fellow Pets. The provided boost can climb up to 0.25 XP per second, but it only affects "active" Pets. This means that the creatures in your inventory are unaffected by the boost as long as they aren't dropped in the garden.

Ad

The Night Owl should not be confused with the regular Owl in this Roblox game. The latter is a Mythical Pet that increases the experience gain of other creatures, but the boosts are relatively lower than those provided by the Night Owl.

Also check: Grow a Garden Lunar Glow update patch notes

FAQs about the Night Owl Pet

How to get the Night Owl in Roblox Grow a Garden

Ad

The Night Owl can be obtained from the Night Egg, which in turn can be acquired by completing the Wise Old Owl's demands, trading, and Robux transactions.

What is the Night Owl's ability?

The Night Owl boosts the XP gain of Pets in one's garden. Its ability is not limited to a certain range, meaning all active creatures benefit from it.

Can I get Night Owl for free?

It is possible to get the Night Owl Pet without spending any Robux. You can get Night Eggs that hatch the Pet by completing the Wise Old Owl's missions and amassing Lunar Points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024