Can Cooked Owl be obtained in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden dropped the Working Bee update on June 7, 2025, which included a special Pet called the Cooked Owl. Being a login bonus exclusive Pet, the Cooked Owl is no longer obtainable in the game. It was only available for a while on the day of the update’s release. Following the pattern set by the previous login bonus exclusive Pets, it cannot currently be obtained through alternative means.

Let’s take a detailed look at the Cooked Owl, what it does, and whether it will be possible to get it later or not.

Breaking down the Cooked Owl in Grow a Garden

Can it be obtained?

The Cooked Owl (Image via Roblox)

The Cooked Owl was only available for a short period when the Working Bee update was released. This update dropped on June 7, 2025, at 2 p.m. UTC. Along with it, everyone playing the game was then given the Pet for free. There were no secondary acquisition conditions or purchase requirements in place.

Trending

Owing to its exclusivity, the Cooked Owl is an exceptionally rare Pet that only a fraction of the player base has on their farm. It has been assigned the Mythical rarity, the same as the existing Owl Pet, which was added with the first-ever Pets update.

Currently, it’s unknown whether such exclusive Pets will become accessible at a later date or not. The game lacks a trading system, and none of the previous exclusives have made a return by now. While the possibility of them becoming available later remains open, it would be better to keep your expectations tempered.

Also read: Grow a Garden Pet tier list

Ability

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Cooked Owl comes with two abilities, the first allowing it to apply either the Burnt or the Cooked Mutations to a nearby Fruit. This ability activates every 15 minutes and has about a 15% chance of success. The odds of receiving the Burnt Mutation are higher than its Cooked counterpart; the multipliers applied by these Mutations are 4x and 25x, respectively.

With the second ability, the Cooked Owl passively raises all active Pets’ XP gain rate by 0.17 XP per second. All Pets on your farm will grow slightly faster, making it a great addition for fledgling farmers.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

Can Cooked Owl be obtained in Grow a Garden?

No, the Cooked Owl is no longer obtainable as it was a login bonus exclusive.

When was the Cooked Owl released in Grow a Garden?

The Cooked Owl was added to the game with the Working Bee update on June 7, 2025.

What does the Cooked Owl do in Grow a Garden?

The Cooked Owl applies either the Burnt or the Cooked Mutation to a nearby Fruit every 15 minutes and increases XP gain rate for all active Pets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024