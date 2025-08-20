Grow a Garden Goliath's Goods guide

Grow a Garden has players experience the tale of Jack and the Beanstalk with its latest event. By submitting specific types of plants to NPC Jack, all players in a server can contribute to the Beanstalk Tree's growth, which grows to a cloud-touching height. Reaching the top of this beanstalk allows you to interact with a Giant who sells valuable items in the game.

Ad

This Giant provides you with the Goliath's Goods in Grow a Garden. In this guide, you'll learn about all the items that can be obtained from this character.

All Goliath's Goods in Grow a Garden

The Goliath's Goods menu (Image via Roblox)

The Sprout Seed Pack is always available in the Goliath's Goods stock. However, to unlock and purchase other items, you'll need to contribute to the Beanstalk Tree's growth a certain number of times. For instance, the Sprout Egg becomes available only after you've helped the beanstalk grow two times.

Ad

Trending

The following table features all the Goliath's Goods, their costs, and their unlock requirements:

Item Requirement Sheckles cost Robux cost Contents and drop chance Sprout Seed Pack None 1,500,000 199 Flare Daisy (40%), Duskpuff (25%), Mangosteen (20%), Poseidon Plant (10%), Gleamroot (4.5%), and Princess Thorn (0.5%) Sprout Egg Help grow the Beanstalk 2 times 50,000,000 149 Dairy Cow (50%), Jackalope (31%), Seedling (12%), Golem (6%), and Golden Goose (1%) Mandrake Seed Help grow the Beanstalk 2 times 50,000 199 N.A. Sprout Crate Help grow the Beanstalk 3 times 12,000,000 179 Bean Vine Pillar (23.81%), Beanstalk Hammock (23.81%), Chopped Beanstalk (19.05%), Beanpod Crate (19.05%), Beanstalk Entrance (9.52%), and Egg Podium (4.76%) Silver Fertilizer Help grow the Beanstalk 4 times 10,000,000 129 N.A. Canary Melon Seed Help grow the Beanstalk 5 times 4,000,000 559 N.A. Amberheart Help grow the Beanstalk 7 times 8,000,000 759 N.A. Spriggan Help grow the Beanstalk 7 times 150,000,000 759 N.A.

Ad

A limited number of Goliath's Goods are in stock every time. Fortunately, you can restock it by spending Sheckles in Grow a Garden. The first restock costs 500,000, but the Sheckle price keeps increasing with each use, going up to several millions and even billions.

How to access all Goliath's Goods in Grow a Garden

The NPC Giant (Image via Roblox)

To purchase any item from the Goliath's Goods stock, you'll need to first grow the Beanstalk Tree. It is an essential requirement for reaching the cloud on which the NPC Giant is located.

Ad

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to reach the Giant and access his wares:

Head to the event hub in the middle of the map.

Notice the plants that are requested by Jack. Depending on the rarity of the plant given to the NPC, you'll get points, which will be registered on the event leaderboard.

Keep giving plants to Jack until you reach the 900 points milestone, upon which the beanstalk sprout will grow into a massive tree.

Climb the Beanstalk Tree by completing the obby around it.

After reaching the top, you'll find the NPC Giant standing close to a table.

Interact with the Giant and choose the "What are you selling" option.

Ad

Keep in mind that all the Goliath's Goods are time-limited. They will be removed after the Beanstalk Event is over.

Also check: All new Mutations in Grow a Garden Beanstalk update

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Is it possible to purchase multiple Goliath's Goods at a time?

Yes, you buy multiple items from the Giant, provided that they are in stock.

How many points are required to grow the Beanstalk Tree?

Ad

A total of 900 points is required to grow the event-related beanstalk.

How do I give plants in bulk to Jack?

To give all plants of a particular type, interact with Jack, and then select the "Feed all my plants to the beanstalk” option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025