Grow a Garden Sprout Egg: How to get it and all Pets

Continuing their tradition, developer Jandel has introduced a new Egg with the Grow a Garden Beanstalk update. The Sprout Egg consists of five Pets of diverse rarities, each possessing abilities that can drastically enhance the efficiency of your garden. It can be purchased with both Sheckles and Robux, but only after you have reached the top of the event beanstalk.

Here's all the information about the Sprout Egg, including its availability, price, and contents.

How to get the Sprout Egg in Grow a Garden

The Goliath's Goods stock (Image via Roblox)

There are two ways to obtain a Sprout Egg in Grow a Garden. Primarily, you can buy it from the Giant's shop for 50,000,000 Sheckles or 149 Robux. This NPC is located atop a cloud, alongside a Golden Goose, and he has several items in his store called the Goliath's Goods.

To reach the Giant, you'll need to fully grow the Beanstalk Tree by submitting plants of a specific type to NPC Jack. The latter can request Woody, Berry, Tropical, Vegetable, Flower, and other kinds of plants, upon whose submission you will get points. A total of 900 points is required to make the tree reach the clouds.

Once the magical beanstalk is fully grown, climbing it necessitates completing an obby. Alternatively, you can use the portal that connects the surface with the top of the tree. Note that the portal is only accessible by those who have helped the Beanstalk Tree grow seven times.

At the top of the beanstalk, situated on a cloud, there will be a Giant. Interact with him and then ask to see the shop. Once the Goliath's Goods menu opens, you can buy a Sprout Egg.

Collect the glowing orbs to get rewards (Image via Roblox)

Interestingly, it is possible to get a Sprout Egg without spending any currency in Grow a Garden. While climbing the Beanstalk Tree, search for glowing orbs all over the magical plant. Collecting these orbs will grant you diverse rewards, potentially a Sprout Egg, Sprout Seed Pack, and Reclaimer.

All Sprout Egg Pets and their abilities

All Pets in the Sprout Egg (Image via Roblox)

The following table features the names, rarities, drop chance, and abilities of all Pets in the Grow a Garden Sprout Egg:

Pet Rarity Drop Chance Ability Dairy Cow Common 50% All plants within 10 studs grow 1.3x faster! When this Pet is sold, it has a small chance of giving a Beanstalk seed to the owner. Jackalope Uncommon 31% Every 100 seconds, it has a 15% chance to apply the Sandy Mutation to a nearby fruit. Seedling Legendary 12% Every 5 minutes, it swaps mutations between two different random fruits! Ignores favorited fruits. Golem Mythical 6% Every 5 minutes, it goes to the Mutation Machine and tinkers with it, advancing its time by 60 seconds Golden Goose Divine 1% Every 788 to 300 seconds, it lays a Golden Egg plant that starts with the Fortune Mutation. This Golden Egg can be harvested and mutates like other plants. Selling it may apply Fortune Mutation to a fruit in the owner's garden!

Akin to most other Eggs, the Sprout Egg takes 4 hours and 10 minutes to hatch. You can reduce its hatch timing by deploying Pets such as Bald Eagle and Blood Kiwi in your garden.

Besides new Pets, the latest Grow a Garden update unleashed several new Mutations. You can learn more about their multipliers, effects, and associated events in this guide.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Is the Sprout Egg always in stock?

No, the Sprout Egg is not always in stock. It is a Legendary item, so it has a low chance of appearing in the Goliath's Goods shop.

Is it possible to restock the Golaith's Goods stock?

Yes, you can use Sheckles to restock the Goliath's Goods. The initial cost for a restock is 50,000 Sheckles, a price which keeps increasing with each use.

Which is the best Pet in the Sprout Egg?

The Golden Goose is the best Pet obtainable from this Egg. It gives the Fortune Mutation, which boosts a crop's sale value by a 50x multiplier.

