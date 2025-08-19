Grow a Garden Sprout Egg: How to get it and all Pets

Continuing their tradition, developer Jandel has introduced a new Egg with the Grow a Garden Beanstalk update. The Sprout Egg consists of five Pets of diverse rarities, each possessing abilities that can drastically enhance the efficiency of your garden. It can be purchased with both Sheckles and Robux, but only after you have reached the top of the event beanstalk.
Here's all the information about the Sprout Egg, including its availability, price, and contents.
How to get the Sprout Egg in Grow a Garden
There are two ways to obtain a Sprout Egg in Grow a Garden. Primarily, you can buy it from the Giant's shop for 50,000,000 Sheckles or 149 Robux. This NPC is located atop a cloud, alongside a Golden Goose, and he has several items in his store called the Goliath's Goods.
To reach the Giant, you'll need to fully grow the Beanstalk Tree by submitting plants of a specific type to NPC Jack. The latter can request Woody, Berry, Tropical, Vegetable, Flower, and other kinds of plants, upon whose submission you will get points. A total of 900 points is required to make the tree reach the clouds.
Once the magical beanstalk is fully grown, climbing it necessitates completing an obby. Alternatively, you can use the portal that connects the surface with the top of the tree. Note that the portal is only accessible by those who have helped the Beanstalk Tree grow seven times.
At the top of the beanstalk, situated on a cloud, there will be a Giant. Interact with him and then ask to see the shop. Once the Goliath's Goods menu opens, you can buy a Sprout Egg.
Interestingly, it is possible to get a Sprout Egg without spending any currency in Grow a Garden. While climbing the Beanstalk Tree, search for glowing orbs all over the magical plant. Collecting these orbs will grant you diverse rewards, potentially a Sprout Egg, Sprout Seed Pack, and Reclaimer.
All Sprout Egg Pets and their abilities
The following table features the names, rarities, drop chance, and abilities of all Pets in the Grow a Garden Sprout Egg:
Akin to most other Eggs, the Sprout Egg takes 4 hours and 10 minutes to hatch. You can reduce its hatch timing by deploying Pets such as Bald Eagle and Blood Kiwi in your garden.
Besides new Pets, the latest Grow a Garden update unleashed several new Mutations. You can learn more about their multipliers, effects, and associated events in this guide.
FAQs on Grow a Garden
Is the Sprout Egg always in stock?
No, the Sprout Egg is not always in stock. It is a Legendary item, so it has a low chance of appearing in the Goliath's Goods shop.
Is it possible to restock the Golaith's Goods stock?
Yes, you can use Sheckles to restock the Goliath's Goods. The initial cost for a restock is 50,000 Sheckles, a price which keeps increasing with each use.
Which is the best Pet in the Sprout Egg?
The Golden Goose is the best Pet obtainable from this Egg. It gives the Fortune Mutation, which boosts a crop's sale value by a 50x multiplier.
