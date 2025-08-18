  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Woody plants Grow a Garden: Obtainability, rarity, and points

Woody plants Grow a Garden: Obtainability, rarity, and points

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Aug 18, 2025 09:00 GMT
Grow a Garden loading screen
Giant Pinecone is the best Woody plant in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

The Beanstalk Event in Grow a Garden has brought a giant beanstalk to the map. Players can make it grow bigger by giving specific plants to NPC Jack and earning points. One of the plant types required by Jack is Woody, although there are several plants in the game that meet this description.

Ad

This guide explains all the Woody plants and their provided points in Roblox Grow a Garden.

All Woody plants in Roblox Grow a Garden

Reach the Giant by climbing the beanstalk (Image via Roblox)
Reach the Giant by climbing the beanstalk (Image via Roblox)

The Beanstalk Event is the highlight of the latest Grow a Garden update. A beanstalk sprout has appeared in the middle of the map, which all players can grow by submitting plants of specific types. Each submission gives out points - a total of 900 points is needed to make the beanstalk touch the clouds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are all the Woody plants in Grow a Garden. Note that they can only be submitted when requested by Jack, the event NPC.

Woody plantsRarityPointsObtainability
RhubarbUncommon2
Culinarian Chest
PearRare3
Summer Seed Pack
DuskpuffRare3
Sprout Seed Pack
AppleLegendary4Seed Shop
AvocadoLegendary4
Summer Merchant Shop
MangosteenLegendary4
Sprout Seed Pack
PapayaLegendary4
Exotic Seed Pack
DurianLegendary4
Basic Seed Pack
AmberheartMythical5Goliath's Goods
CoconutMythical5Seed Shop
CocovineMythical5
Crafters Seed Pack
KiwiMythical5
Summer Merchant Shop
MangoMythical5Seed Shop
PeachMythical5
Normal Seed Pack
NectarineMythical5Honey Shop
Moon MangoMythical5Twilight Shop
GleamrootMythical5
Sprout Seed Pack
Maple AppleDivine6Zen Seed Pack
Traveler’s FruitDivine6Summer Shop
Moon BlossomDivine6
Night Seed Pack
CacaoDivine6Seed Shop
Hive FruitDivine6Honey Shop
FeijoaDivine6
Summer Merchant Shop
Giant PineconePrismatic7Seed Shop
Ad

Once the beanstalk is fully grown, you can climb it and reach the Giant shopkeeper. His shop, Goliath's Goods, offers several valuable items, including the Sprout Seed Pack, Sprout Egg, and the Spriggan Pet.

To learn more about the latest content, check our Grow a Garden Beanstalk update patch notes.

How to feed Woody plants to the beanstalk

Submit Woody plants to Jack (Image via Roblox)
Submit Woody plants to Jack (Image via Roblox)

To submit Woody plants and grow the beanstalk, interact with Jack in the event hub. His station is opposite the beanstalk and next to a leaderboard.

Ad

If Jack asks for Woody plants, you can give them to him in the following ways:

  • Equip a Woody plant and then select the "Feed this to the beanstalk" option. Your held plant will be submitted, after which you'll earn points.
  • Collect all Woody plants from your garden and then choose the "Feed all my plants to the beanstalk" option. All plants of the required type will be fed to the beanstalk.
Ad

The points earned with each submission depend on the rarity of the plant:

  • Common: 1 point
  • Uncommon: 2 points
  • Rare: 3 points
  • Legendary: 4 points
  • Mythical: 5 points
  • Divine: 6 points
  • Prismatic: 7 points
  • Transcendent: 8 points

All players in a server can contribute to the growth of the beanstalk. That said, you'll need to contribute a minimum of seven plants to be eligible for accessing a portal that connects the top of the tree with the ground.

If the beanstalk has already grown, you won't be able to submit plants to Jack. However, you can climb the beanstalk and interact with the Giant.

Ad

Also check: All new Mutations in Grow a Garden Beanstalk update

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Which Woody plant gives the most points?

Giant Pinecone, a Prismatic-rarity Woody plant, gives the most points.

How many Woody plants can I give to Jack?

You can submit as many Woody plants to Jack as possible until the beanstalk is fully grown.

When does the beanstalk shrink?

When it has fully grown, the beanstalk returns to its original size after 20 minutes.

About the author
Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Spandan Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications