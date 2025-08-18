Woody plants Grow a Garden: Obtainability, rarity, and points

The Beanstalk Event in Grow a Garden has brought a giant beanstalk to the map. Players can make it grow bigger by giving specific plants to NPC Jack and earning points. One of the plant types required by Jack is Woody, although there are several plants in the game that meet this description.

This guide explains all the Woody plants and their provided points in Roblox Grow a Garden.

All Woody plants in Roblox Grow a Garden

Reach the Giant by climbing the beanstalk (Image via Roblox)

The Beanstalk Event is the highlight of the latest Grow a Garden update. A beanstalk sprout has appeared in the middle of the map, which all players can grow by submitting plants of specific types. Each submission gives out points - a total of 900 points is needed to make the beanstalk touch the clouds.

Here are all the Woody plants in Grow a Garden. Note that they can only be submitted when requested by Jack, the event NPC.

Woody plants Rarity Points Obtainability Rhubarb Uncommon 2 Culinarian Chest Pear Rare 3 Summer Seed Pack Duskpuff Rare 3 Sprout Seed Pack Apple Legendary 4 Seed Shop Avocado Legendary 4 Summer Merchant Shop Mangosteen Legendary 4 Sprout Seed Pack Papaya Legendary 4 Exotic Seed Pack Durian Legendary 4 Basic Seed Pack Amberheart Mythical 5 Goliath's Goods Coconut Mythical 5 Seed Shop Cocovine Mythical 5 Crafters Seed Pack Kiwi Mythical 5 Summer Merchant Shop Mango Mythical 5 Seed Shop Peach Mythical 5 Normal Seed Pack Nectarine Mythical 5 Honey Shop Moon Mango Mythical 5 Twilight Shop Gleamroot Mythical 5 Sprout Seed Pack Maple Apple Divine 6 Zen Seed Pack Traveler’s Fruit Divine 6 Summer Shop Moon Blossom Divine 6 Night Seed Pack Cacao Divine 6 Seed Shop Hive Fruit Divine 6 Honey Shop Feijoa Divine 6 Summer Merchant Shop Giant Pinecone Prismatic 7 Seed Shop

Once the beanstalk is fully grown, you can climb it and reach the Giant shopkeeper. His shop, Goliath's Goods, offers several valuable items, including the Sprout Seed Pack, Sprout Egg, and the Spriggan Pet.

To learn more about the latest content, check our Grow a Garden Beanstalk update patch notes.

How to feed Woody plants to the beanstalk

Submit Woody plants to Jack (Image via Roblox)

To submit Woody plants and grow the beanstalk, interact with Jack in the event hub. His station is opposite the beanstalk and next to a leaderboard.

If Jack asks for Woody plants, you can give them to him in the following ways:

Equip a Woody plant and then select the "Feed this to the beanstalk" option. Your held plant will be submitted, after which you'll earn points.

Collect all Woody plants from your garden and then choose the "Feed all my plants to the beanstalk" option. All plants of the required type will be fed to the beanstalk.

The points earned with each submission depend on the rarity of the plant:

Common : 1 point

: 1 point Uncommon : 2 points

: 2 points Rare : 3 points

: 3 points Legendary : 4 points

: 4 points Mythical : 5 points

: 5 points Divine : 6 points

: 6 points Prismatic : 7 points

: 7 points Transcendent: 8 points

All players in a server can contribute to the growth of the beanstalk. That said, you'll need to contribute a minimum of seven plants to be eligible for accessing a portal that connects the top of the tree with the ground.

If the beanstalk has already grown, you won't be able to submit plants to Jack. However, you can climb the beanstalk and interact with the Giant.

Also check: All new Mutations in Grow a Garden Beanstalk update

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Which Woody plant gives the most points?

Giant Pinecone, a Prismatic-rarity Woody plant, gives the most points.

How many Woody plants can I give to Jack?

You can submit as many Woody plants to Jack as possible until the beanstalk is fully grown.

When does the beanstalk shrink?

When it has fully grown, the beanstalk returns to its original size after 20 minutes.

